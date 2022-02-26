COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater girls basketball team wrapped up at least a share of its fourth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship with a 61-38 victory over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Park High School.
The Ponies (15-2 SEC, 21-4), who hold a one-game lead over East Ridge (14-3, 18-7) with just one conference game remaining, used a 33-12 run in the second half to pull away after leading Park by just two points at halftime. Stillwater can claim the league title outright with a victory over Roseville on Friday, Feb. 25, or an East Ridge loss against Park.
Lexi Karlen finished with 17 points to lead three Ponies in double figures. Amber Scalia finished with 15 points and Amy Thompson added 13.
Justine Jameson totaled 14 points to lead Park (11-6, 15-10), which had its four-game conference winning streak snapped.
Park: Sydnee Nelson 6, Elsa Olson 7, Tori Henderson 5, Justine Jameson 14, Bryleigh Dana 4 and Graycie Smith 2.
East Ridge 66, Stillwater 65 (OT)
At Oak Park Heights, Emily Christenson poured in 23 points to help keep East Ridge’s conference title hopes alive with a 66-65 overtime victory over the Ponies on Friday, Feb. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies defeated East Ridge 71-61 earlier this season, but this game more closely resembled another overtime battle in the Section 4AAAA finals a year ago. The teams were tied 36-all at halftime and remained deadlocked 59-all at the end of regulation before the Raptors slipped ahead in overtime.
Amber Scalia finished with 30 points to lead the Ponies, who were hampered by foul trouble for several players throughout the game. Amy Thompson added 16 points and Lexi Karlen added 15 for Stillwater, who lost for just the third time in its last 71 conference games.
East Ridge 36 23 7 — 66
Stillwater 36 23 6 — 65
East Ridge (pts): Elle Wildman 3, Sidney Klauer 10, Carly Rekstad 8, Mattam 2, Grace Knupp 14, Allison Cook 1, Jenna Ritzer 5 and Emily Christenson 23.
