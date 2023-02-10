Junior Peyton Shaffer pulls down a rebound for the Ponies in traffic during Stillwater’s 56-41 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The only senior on the roster for Stillwater, Lexi Karlen supplied a game-high 23 points to help lift the Ponies to a 56-41 victory over White Bear Lake in a Suburban East Conference girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was an important victory for the Ponies (11-2 SEC, 17-3) against their most persistent rival the past several seasons, although East Ridge (13-0, 18-3) currently holds the top spot in the conference standings.
White Bear Lake (10-3, 16-4) defeated Stillwater in the section finals a year ago and handed the Ponies 76-69 setback earlier this season. The Ponies have won four straight SEC titles and hold an 80-5 record in conference play since late in the 2017-18 season, but the Bears have been responsible three of the losses during that stretch.
“It definitely was one we’ve been trying to get ready for,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “We really needed to win that game and I thought the girls came out and did a great job and executed what we asked them to do. I thought they played great.”
Karlen helped lead the charge for the Ponies while climbing to within six points of 1,000 for her career. Amy Thompson added 10 points for Stillwater and needs just 10 more points to reach 1,000 in her career. Both players could do so when the Ponies visit Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 and they would become just the fifth and sixth girls basketball players to score 1,000 career points at Stillwater.
Jordyn Schmittdiel scored 16 points and Heidi Barber added 11, but little came easy for the Bears. Stillwater’s efforts on defense were perhaps the biggest difference than during the loss to the Bears earlier this season.
“Because they play so well as a team and are willing to share the ball, it does make them hard to guard,” Peper said. “Defensively, we played so much better the second time around and we defended really well as a team. The fact that we’ve started to defend so much better has really helped.”
It has been part of a patient process for the Ponies, who graduated two Division I players off last year’s conference championship squad.
“There’s two things we’ve really stressed this season, but especially since that first game,” Peper said. “We want to play both ends of the floor together and we have to defend together. On offense, we have a lot of kids who can do things so we have to take what the defense gives us and make them work a little bit. The girls are doing a great job of balancing things and getting the ball inside. We’re just really trying to take advantage of what the defense is trying to take away.
“We did have some young kids, but we’ve been really working on them to play together and that is something that has to evolve and it takes time. We’re getting there.”
The victory was the fifth in a row since falling to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 21. Included in that stretch was a victory over highly regarded Rosemount and now this one over the rival Bears.
“After Mayo, they came back and beat two teams ranked in the top 10,” Peper said. “They’ve worked really hard and worked hard together and have done a nice job of building a team. Amy and Lexi have also done a great job being captains and leading the team.”
White Bear Lake 19 22 — 41
Stillwater 30 26 — 56
White Bear Lake (pts): Cami Bachmeier 3, Addison Post 2, Blessing Adebisi 7, Abby O’Brien 2, Jordyn Schmittdiel 16 and Heidi Barber 11.
