OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The only senior on the roster for Stillwater, Lexi Karlen supplied a game-high 23 points to help lift the Ponies to a 56-41 victory over White Bear Lake in a Suburban East Conference girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was an important victory for the Ponies (11-2 SEC, 17-3) against their most persistent rival the past several seasons, although East Ridge (13-0, 18-3) currently holds the top spot in the conference standings.

