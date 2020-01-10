OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Upstart East Ridge was unable to keep pace with Stillwater in the second half of their Suburban East Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies outscored the Raptors 37-17 after halftime to pull away for a 72-40 triumph, handing East Ridge its first conference setback of the season.
Stillwater’s victory creates a three-way tie atop the league standings with the Ponies (5-1 SEC, 8-4), Raptors (5-1, 6-4) and Forest Lake (5-1, 10-3). Roseville (4-2, 8-5) trailed all three by one game.
After going winless in the SEC in 2017-18 and improving to four victories a year ago, East Ridge has climbed rapidly in contention.
Alexis Pratt and Liza Karlen each scored 18 points and Amber Scalia finished with 17 as the Ponies handed the Raptors their most lop-sided loss of the season.
Scalia pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and also dished out six assists for the Ponies.
Gionna Carr scored six points while also supplying five assists and a six steals. Pratt added five steals for the Ponies, who finished with 20 overall.
Emily Christenson led the Raptors with 14 points.
East Ridge 23 17 — 40
Stillwater 35 37 — 72
East Ridge (pts): Madalyn Slavin 8, Ella Stegeman 8, Emily Christenson 14, Britt Carlson 4, Grace Bennett 4 and Amyah Arnold Jones 2.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 18, Gionna Carr 6, Amber Scalia 17, Grace Cote 7, Liza Karlen 18, Lexi Karlen 2, Lizzie Holder 2 and Mary Fultz 2.
3-pointers: ER (8-21): Slavin 2, Stegeman 2 and Christenson 4; St (5-16): Pratt, Carr, Scalia and Karlen 2.
Free throws: ER, 4-5; St, 9-12.
Wayzata 67, Stillwater 66
At Wayzata, after prevailing by two points in overtime a year ago, Wayzata held off the Ponies in another nail-biter for a 67-66 nonconference victory on Friday, Jan. 3 at Wayzata High School.
Annika Stewart, who finished with 23 points, hit two free throws with just 3.1 seconds remaining to lift the third-ranked Trojans (13-1) to victory. University of Utah recruit Jenna Johnson joined Stewart, a University of Nebraska signee, with a game-high 23 points for Wayzata. Stewart also pulled down 11 rebounds.
Each team put together runs in the first half, but things tightened up after the intermission. The Ponies led 63-59 with 2:30 remaining, but closed out the game on an 8-3 run.
The Trojans surged in front on two free throws with 27 seconds remaining, but Grace Cote answered with a clutch 3-pointer following a Stillwater timeout with eight seconds remaining for a 66-65 advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, after Stewart’s late free throws.
Liza Karlen led the Ponies with 20 points and 14 rebounds, helping them to a 43-38 advantage on the glass.
Stillwater connected on 15 of 41 attempts from three-point range, compared to just 7-of-33 shooting from inside the arc. The Trojans did not receive a single point from their bench, but outscored the Ponies 18-7 at the free throw line.
Pratt made all six free throws she attempted for Stillwater, but the rest of the team made just one out of six tries.
Amber Scalia contributed 17 points for the Ponies, who also received 14 from Pratt and 12 from Cote.
Stillwater 34 32 — 66
Wayzata 33 24 — 67
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 14, Amber Scalia 17, Grace Cote 12, Liza Karlen 20 and Mary Fultz 3.
Wayzata: Mara Braun 11, Alivia Arnebeck 6, Jenna Johnson 23, Annika Stewart 23 and Abby Krzewsinki 4.
3-pointers: St (15-41): Pratt 2, Scalia 3, Cote 4, Karlen 5 and Fultz; Way (3-15): Braun, Arnebeck and Stewart.
Free throws: St, 7-12; Way, 18-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.