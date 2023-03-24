ST. PAUL — A season that exceeded most realistic expectations ended with the Stillwater girls basketball team placing fourth in the Class AAAA state tournament.
The Ponies were unable to keep pace with third-seeded Eden Prairie in the second half while falling short 69-54 in the third-place game on Saturday, March 18 at the Gangelhoff Center on the campus of Concordia University.
It wasn’t the outcome Stillwater (25-7) was hoping for on Saturday, but for a team that placed third in the Suburban East Conference and was seeded third in Section 4AAAA, it was a gratifying season overall.
“They were upset and they I understand that I’m disappointed for them, but to finish fourth place in the state is still a huge accomplishment,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “Nobody really gave us much of a chance even go to the state tournament this year and we also had some injuries so we had to battle those, but we found a way to get it done. I’m proud of the girls for what they’ve done to get here and one-hundred percent, if I would have known we would be playing until the very last day possible and a chance to finish third in the state, I would have been ecstatic and taken that opportunity in a second.”
It was a back-and-forth early on, with the Ponies jumping in front 20-16 on a 3-pointer by Amy Thompson with six minutes remaining in the first half. Eden Prairie (22-10) answered with a 12-0 run, however, until Thompson’s driving lay-up at the buzzer pulled Stillwater within 28-22 at halftime.
Eden Prairie carried that momentum into the second half with a 13-4 run out of the locker room to build a 41-26 lead with 12 minutes remaining. The Eagles, who became the third Lake Conference team to finish in the top three at state, expanded the lead with three straight 3-pointers in less than a minute — including two from all-state guard Molly Lenz — to build a 59-36 advantage with about seven minutes remaining.
“I don’t know what they shot, but they had to shoot a really high percentage in that second half,” Peper said. “It seemed like every time I turned around they were making another three-point shot. They hit shots and then we had to try to pressure a little bit and against that team, that’s just not a great strategy for us, but we had to try to do something to get the tempo up.”
Eden Prairie also made things difficult for Stillwater’s leading scorers Amy Thompson and Lexi Karlen, who combined for 22 points. Liana Buckhalton led all scorers with career-high 24 points, but the Ponies just couldn’t keep pace with battle-tested Eagles.
“We really struggled with their guards,” Peper said. “They played four super athletic guards and it was just hard for us to find a way to guard them together. We did not do a very good job of collectively guarding them tonight.”
“You look at their losses and it’s two to Hopkins and two to St. Michael and two to Wayzata — and they beat East Ridge bad early in the year, so we knew they were going to be really tough. We were just hoping we could find a way to get it done on this day.”
Lenz finished with 18 points to lead Eden Prairie, which also received 14 from Ashley Fritz, 13 from Annika Anderson and 12 from Tori Schlagel. That foursome accounted for all eight of the team’s made 3-pointers.
Karlen finished with 10 points in the final game of her varsity career. The only Stillwater player named to the All-Tournament Team, she is the only senior on the roster and has made significant contributions the past few seasons.
“She has accomplished so much,” Peper said. “I’ve only been around for two years but in the two years that I’ve been with her she’s just been unbelievable as far as a leader and as a player. She’s had so many huge games and does so many things. We’re really sad, obviously, to see her go.”
But the Ponies also showed off many younger players expected to return next season.
“I think the future is very bright,” Peper said. “Our 2025 class is very good and I know there’s zero reason if they put in the work and the effort and keep playing together that really good things don’t happen.”
Stillwater played some of its best basketball down the stretch, including victories over conference and section rivals White Bear Lake and East Ridge before edging Lakeville North in the state quarterfinals. Peper said he savored every practice and game the past few weeks, recalling a conversation he had with assistant coach Matt Froehle after defeating Woodbury in the first round of section playoffs.
“We walked in after we beat Woodbury and it was like, man, we’re not ready. I’m not ready for the season to be done, because then it’s like it was real,” Peper said. “It’s like, we could be having our last couple of practices of the year heading into that White Bear Lake game and it was like I’m not ready for that. So to be able to get from that moment where we were saying we just want to keep going to now it feels like a long time ago. We got to keep going.
“If somebody told me we we’re gonna be playing today, I would have taken that in a heartbeat. We played the very last day of the season so we maximized our practice time and our time together. I’m really, really happy and excited for the future. It’s important that these young kids keep working and competing,”
Eden Prairie 28 41 — 69
Stillwater 22 32 — 54
Eden Prairie (pts): Molly Lenz 18, Kylie Bamlett 3, Annika Anderson 13, Rae Ehrman 3, Ashley Fritz 14, Anna Jaeger 4, Tori Schlagel 12 and Vanessa Jordan 2.
Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 24, Amy Thompson 12, Elise Dieterle 5, Lucci DeLeon 3 and Lexi Karlen 10.
3-pointers: EP (8): Lenz 2, Anderson 3, Fritz and Schlagel 2; St (4): Buckhalton, Thompson, Dieterle and DeLeon.
Free throws: EP, 11-16; St, 6-10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.