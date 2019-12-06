OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls’ basketball team opened its Suburban East Conference schedule in much the same way it capped last year’s conference campaign.
The Ponies jumped out to a 42-18 halftime lead and cruised to a 77-37 triumph over Park on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the 19th consecutive conference victory for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 3-2), whose last SEC setback came against White Bear Lake late in the 2017-18 season.
Alexis Pratt tossed in 22 points to lead the Ponies and also finished with five steals. Amber Scalia chipped in with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds and four assists.
Stillwater finished with a 49-25 rebounding edge.
Liza Karlen supplied 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Lizzie Holder finished with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Park 18 19 — 37
Stillwater 42 35 — 77
Park (pts): Ashanti Boykin 2, Justin Jameson 13, Madeline Blumberg 5, Ayanii Satcher 9, Millena Samson 2, Edie Walton 2 and Avery Corrigan 4.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 22, Amber Scalia 13, Elayra Dizon 3, Lydia Knutson 6, Maya Tompkins 2, Grace Cote 6, Liza Karlen 11, Lizzie Holder 10 and Mary Fultz 4.
3-pointers: Par (4-14): Jameson 3 and Blumberg; St (5-23): Scalia, Dizon, Knutson 2 and Holder.
Free throws: Par, 13-17; St, 10-12.
Farmington 79, Stillwater 74
At St. Paul, the Ponies came up empty on their last five possessions of the game as third-ranked Farmington surged ahead for a 79-74 nonconference victory at the Pat Paterson Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Hamline University.
Stillwater, which received a team-high 25 points from Alexis Pratt, jumped out to a 10-2 lead but Farmington charged back to lead 37-30 at halftime.
The Ponies built a 70-66 lead on Lizzie Holder’s 3-pointer with 4:30 remaining, but the Tigers (3-0) closed out the game on a 13-4 run.
Amber Scalia converted a lay-up with 2:30 remaining to provide a 74-73 lead for the Ponies, but that was their last lead of the game. Stillwater went cold from the field and Farmington drained four free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal the hard-fought victory.
Amber Scalia finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Ponies, who also received 15 points and nine rebounds from Liza Karlen. Gionna Carr led the Ponies with five steals.
Farmington, which received 25 points from Paige Kindseth, held a 57-27 rebounding edge — including 20-11 on the offensive glass. Junior center Sophie Hart, who has been offered a scholarship by the University of Minnesota, grabbed 21 rebounds to go along with her 17 points. Molly Mogensen added 18 points for the Tigers.
Each of Stillwater’s two losses this season have come against teams ranked in the top four in Class AAAA.
Farmington 37 42 — 79
Stillwater 30 44 — 74
Farmington (pts): Peyton Blandin 6, Paige Kindseth 25, Katelyn Mohr 9, Molly Mogensen 18, Sophie Hart 17, Morgan Ebel 2 and Abby Lund 2.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 25, Gionna Carr 4, Amber Scalia 21, Lizzie Holder 5, Grace Cote 4 and Liza Karlen 15.
3-pointers: Far (3-15): Kindseth 3; St (10-25): Pratt 3, Scalia 2, Karlen 4 and Holder.
Free throws: Far, 16-23; St, 12-15.
Stillwater 68, Apple Valley 47
At St. Paul, the Ponies rode a balanced scoring attack to a 68-47 nonconference victory over Apple Valley at the Pat Paterson Tournament on Friday, Nov. 29 at Hamline University.
Stillwater trailed 23-19 with four minutes remaining in the first half, but used a 16-3 run to carry a 35-26 lead into the break.
Alexis Pratt led Stillwater with 14 points while Gionna Carr chipped in with 11 points and contributed to a stifling effort defensively as the Ponies totaled 14 steals. Carr led the way with five steals while Pratt and Amber Scalia finished with three apiece.
Scalia finished with 10 points and added seven rebounds while Grace Cote contributed nine points and seven rebounds. Liza Karlen pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with nine points.
Apple Valley 26 21 — 47
Stillwater 35 33 — 68
Apple Valley (pts): Chyna Young 8, Madison Reed 9, Anna Mutch 9, Kalena Myers 14, Kiree Murray 2, Jenna Nyblom 2 and Amara Thomas 3.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 14, Gionna Carr 11, Amber Scalia 10, Lizzie Holder 5, Mary Fultz 7, Elayra Dizon 3, Grace Cote 9 and Liza Karlen 9.
3-pointers: AV (5-20): Young 2, Myers 2 and Thomas; St (8-33): Cote, Scalia, Carr, Pratt 2, Holder, Fultz and Dizon.
Free throws: AV, 10-16; St, 12-16.
