FOREST LAKE — Alexis Pratt and Amber Scalia each supplied 21 points as part of a balanced scoring attack in Stillwater’s 85-60 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory over the Rangers on Friday, Feb. 19 at Forest Lake High School.
Stillwater (12-0 SEC, 12-0) built a 49-25 halftime lead and led by as many as 38 points in the second half.
“The pressure defense led to turnovers by them and transition baskets for us,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “It’s what we do, and when it works, it works.”
Stillwater, which drained 10 3-pointers, also received 14 points from Lizzie Holder and 12 from Gionna Carr. Freshman Amy Thompson hit two 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
Scalia helped lead the Ponies defensively while collecting seven of the team’s 19 steals.
“Our defense controlled the game,” Taylor said. “After halftime, the game was pretty much over at that point.”
Pratt made 3 of 4 from long range.
“When she makes her threes, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Taylor said.
Greta Krieger finished with 21 points to lead 10th-ranked Forest Lake (10-3, 10-3), which was sharp at the line while making 22 of 24 free throws.
“Forest Lake is a pretty darn good team if you ask me,” Taylor said. “They have a lot of good athletes and (Jen Wagner) does a good job coaching them. They’re good.”
Roseville (9-3, 9-3), which is tied with the Rangers for second place behind Stillwater in the conference standings, is the only team that has stayed within 20 points of the Ponies this season.
Stillwater 49 36 — 85
Forest Lake 25 35 — 60
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 21, Amy Thompson 9, Gionna Carr 12, Amber Scalia 21, Lizzie Holder 14, Lydia Knutson 5 and Lexi Karlen 3.
Forest Lake: Greta Krieger 21, Katie Johnson 5, Lydia Bostrom 2, Josey Kahl 6, Hailey Pitzl 4, Logan Anderson 15 and Olivia Pekron 7.
3-pointers: St (10): Pratt 3, Thompson 2, Carr, Holder 2, Knutson and Karlen; FL (2): Krieger and Johnson.
Free throws: St, 9-15; FL, 22-24.
Fouls: St, 24; FL, 16.
Fouled out: St, Karlen.
Stillwater 77, Park 56
At Cottage Grove, even a poor shooting night couldn’t prevent the Ponies from collecting their 25th straight conference victory in a 77-56 triumph over the Wolfpack on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Park High School. The Ponies (12-0 SEC, 12-0) have outscored their opponents by nearly 31 points per game this season.
Amber Scalia hit five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 23 points for Stillwater, which also received 14 points from Alexis Pratt. Gionna Carr contributed 11 points and finished with seven steals while Lexi Karlen added 10 points.
The Ponies made just 9 of 36 (25 percent) three-point attempts made just 15 of 43 shots (34.9 percent) from inside the arc.
Park, meanwhile, made 6 of 12 3-pointers in the game and shot 57 percent from two-point range, but still couldn’t keep pace with the Ponies.
Stillwater committed just six turnovers in the game while pressuring the Wolfpack into 31 turnovers.
“I don’t know if I have ever coached a team, even at (St. Paul) Central, that only had six turnovers in a game,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “This would have been a game we could lose because our shooting was poor, but we won it — thanks goodness, we won it. It was an ugly game and I’m glad it’s over with.”
Park’s Justine Jameson led all scorers with 31 points, which was more than half of her team’s total.
“She’s a good basketball player and everything she threw up went in,” Taylor said. “She drove to the hoop and made some threes, she kind of made everything.”
Stillwater 37 40 — 77
Park 23 33 — 56
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 14, Amy Thompson 5, Gionna Carr 11, Amber Scalia 23, Lizzie Holder 9, Lydia Knutson 5, Lexi Karlen 10.
Park: Juliana Lane 1, Elsa Olson 2, Tori Henderson 3, Justine Jameson 31, Edie Walton 12, Bryleigh Dana 1 and Avery Corrigan 6.
3-pointers: St (9): Thompson, Scalia 5, Holder 2 and Knutson; Par (6): Henderson, Jameson 3 and Walton 2.
Free throws: St, 20-26; Par, 14-17.
Fouls: St, 15; Par, NA.
Fouled out: St, Holder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.