WHITE BEAR LAKE — Facing the only conference team it has lost to in the past three seasons, Stillwater held off the Bears for a 68-64 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory on Thursday, Feb. 3 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the 65th victory in the last 67 SEC games for the Ponies (12-1 SEC, 18-3) dating back to the 2017-18 season.
White Bear Lake (10-3, 13-8) defeated the Ponies 67-66 earlier this season and this was another close game for Stillwater, which is outscoring the other eight teams in the conference by an average of nearly 36 points per game.
Lizzie Holder dropped in 20 points for the Ponies while Amber Scalia added 19 points and Lexi Karlen chipped in with 18.
Lauren Eckerle led the Bears with 23 points.
Stillwater 38 30 — 68
White Bear Lake 23 41 — 64
Stillwater (pts): Amy Thompson 9, Amber Scalia 19, Lizzie Holder 20, Lydia Knutson 2 and Lexi Karlen 18.
White Bear Lake: Camdyn Bachmeier 3, Addison Post 8, Blessing Adebisi 2, Nevaeh Hughes 10, Abigail O’Brien 6, Heidi Barber 12 and Lauren Eckerle 23.
Stillwater 61, C-D Hall 39
At St. Paul, playing for the second time in just 10 days, the Ponies pulled away from the Raiders for a 61-39 conference victory on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Lexi Karlen poured in 21 points to lead all scorers while Stillwater teammates Amber Scalia and Lizzie Holder added 17 and 11 points to lead the charge.
Ray’van Robinson, Anna Caruso and Lily Hahs each finished with nine points for Cretin-Derham Hall (3-9 SEC, 3-15), which trailed by just eight points at halftime.
Stillwater 31 30 — 61
C-D Hall 23 16 — 39
Stillwater (pts): Amy Thompson 8, Amber Scalia 17, Lizzie Holder 11, Lydia Knutson 4 and Lexi Karlen 21.
Cretin-Derham Hall: Ray’van Robinson 9, Mya Nunez-Williams 3, Anna Caruso 9, Elena Kronschnabel 2, Lily Hahs 9, Emma Dornan 1 and Tank Edwards 6.
Stillwater 61, Park 25
At Oak Park Heights, Lizzie Holder propelled the Ponies with a game-high 20 points in a 61-25 conference victory over Park on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at SAHS.
Amy Thompson added 13 points for the Ponies, who jumped out to a 35-13 halftime lead.
With the victory, Stillwawter (12-1 SEC, 18-3) holds a two-game lead over three teams tied for second in the conference standings, a group that includes East Ridge (10-3, 13-7), Roseville (10-3, 15-6) and White Bear Lake (10-3, 13-8). Stillwater still has home games remaining against East Ridge and Roseville.
Park 13 12 — 25
Stillwater 35 26 — 61
Park (pts): Sydnee Nelson 7, Millena Samson 4, Elsa Olson 3, Tori Henderson 5, Bryleigh Dana 4 and Emma Taschner 2.
Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 4, Amy Thompson 13, Katie Hardtke 2, Amber Scalia 7, Lizzie Holder 20, Lydia Knutson 6 and Lexi Karlen 9.
Stillwater 84, SP Central 26
At St. Paul, five Ponies scored in double figures in an 84-26 nonconference victory over the Minutemen on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Central High School.
Amy Thompson led all scorers with 20 points for Stillwater, which also received 17 from Lexi Karlen and 16 from Amber Scalia. Liana Buckhalton and Lizzie Holder chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Stillwater 42 42 — 84
St. Paul Central 10 16 — 26
Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 10, Annika Peper 3, Amy Thompson 20, Amber Scalia 16, Lizzie Holder 10, Lydia Knutson 8 and Lexi Karlen 17.
St. Paul Central: Silvia Murdoch Meyer 4, Anna Rynkiewich 6, Eleanor Cordes 8, Rane Roste 2, Sophia Thompson 4 and Clarise Freberg 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.