OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After cruising to victories over East Ridge earlier this season, the Stillwater girls basketball team had its hands full before eventually slipping past the Raptors for a 60-55 overtime victory in the Section 4AAAA championship game on Friday, March 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the third straight section championship for the top-seeded and fourth-ranked Ponies (21-0).
Stillwater defeated the second-seeded Raptors (15-6) by 20 and 27 points earlier this season, but East Ridge set a different tone early in this one.
Ponies coach Willie Taylor said East Ridge’s familiarity with Stillwater and his own team’s shooting woes opened the door for a potential upset.
“I think if you look at this game and our other games, we made our shots in the other games,” Taylor said. “We have not been that cold in a first half of a game all year — and we haven’t had a contest like that all year long. We’re good shooters and they think they’re not going to keep missing, but we kept missing.”
The Ponies were able to create some steals, but the Raptors were more effective against Stillwater’s swarming pressure defense than in previous games. East Ridge committed 23 turnovers, compared to just 11 for the Ponies.
“We still turned them over, but not as much as when we won by 25,” Taylor said. “There were three or four times we missed a steal by an inch or knocked the ball loose and it rolled out or we left a shooter open by accident.”
The Ponies trailed 25-19 at halftime, but eventually overtook East Ridge to lead 46-37 after one of three 3-pointers from Gionna Carr, who finished with 10 points.
“At one point we had a 9- or 10-point lead and I thought it was going to be over, but we’d make a mistake and they’d score,” Taylor said. “They played well.”
Emily Christensen, who led all scorers with 18 points, drained a 3-pointer to push the Raptors in front 50-48 with 3:20 remaining. Lizzie Holder dropped in two free throws as Stillwater pulled even at 50-all.
Britt Carlson scored on an offensive rebound with 2:40 remaining for the Raptors, but Alexis Pratt, who paced Stillwater with 17 points, drove the length of the floor after a steal and finished with a lay-up to tie the game at 52-all. Neither team was able to convert down the stretch.
Stillwater, which had not been in a close game all season, was up to the task in overtime — even after Lizzie Holder fouled out with 3:35 remaining after scoring 10 points.
Lexi Karlen hit two free throws and Pratt scored on a driving lay-up for a 56-52 Stillwater lead. Amber Scalia knocked the ball free for a steal and Karlen added two more free throws to extend the advantage to 58-52 with less than two minutes remaining. Jenna Ritzer hit a 3-pointer to keep East Ridge close, but it was the only points in overtime as Stillwater held on for the hard-fought victory.
The Raptors hit just 5 of 22 3-pointers, but shot 48 percent from inside the arc. East Ridge also held a 48-32 rebounding edge. The Ponies also failed to take advantage despite earning nearly twice as many attempts at the free throw line, hitting just 12 of 23 in the game.
“Their players came to play,” Taylor said. “Christensen was really hard for us to stop.
“The amazing stat to me as a coach is when you have 18 steals in a game you should win. We had nine blocked shots and 18 steals and only 11 turnovers, but that tells me we didn’t make our free throws and we didn’t make our shots.”
The Ponies shot 29 percent from three-point range, but just 30 percent overall.
The Raptors scored the first seven points of the game on a four-point play and a 3-pointer from the corner and eventually built a 15-8 lead.
“From that point on they played like they were chasing instead of comfortably playing basketball,” Taylor said of his team. “When you’re worried about everything you’re going to do, it makes the game tougher. We didn’t handle it as well as we hoped, but when you come out with a victory you hopefully learn from it, that’s the main thing.”
Stillwater answered with a 7-0 run to even the score with four minutes remaining in the half. East Ridge, which features just one senior on its entire roster, scored the last six points of the first half to carry a 25-19 lead into the break.
The coach wasn’t surprised that his team’s biggest challenge to date came from East Ridge, which is coached by one of his former players Ashley Ellis-Milan.
“I coached her for four years,” Taylor said. “She was going to be as ready as anybody, and they were ready. We beat East Ridge the first two times and we handled them pretty good, but in the back of my mind we know they’re a decent team. She did a really nice job coaching them.”
East Ridge 25 27 3 — 55
Stillwater 19 33 8 — 60
East Ridge (pts): Britt Carlson 8, Emily Christensen 18, Jenna Ritzer 7, Sidney Klauer 11, Elle Wildman 7 and Amayah Arnold Jones 4.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 17, Amy Thompson 6, Gionna Carr 10, Amber Scalia 8, Lizzie Holder 10 and Lexi Karlen 9.
3-pointers: ER (5): Christensen 2, Ritzer, Klauer and Wildman; St (8): Thompson 2, Carr 3, Scalia 2 and Karlen.
Free throws: ER, 6-13; St, 12-23.
Fouls: ER, 18; St, 15.
Fouled out: St, Holder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.