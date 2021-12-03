FARMINGTON — Facing a team that also advanced to the state tournament a year ago, the Stillwater girls basketball team opened the season with a convincing 87-35 nonconference victory over the Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Farmington High School.
It was a successful debut for first-year Ponies coach Tim Peper, who banked on some returning regulars for the fast start against Farmington.
Senior Amber Scalia, a University of St. Thomas recruit, tossed in 28 points while sophomore Amy Thompson added 26 points.
The Ponies (1-0), ranked seventh in the preseason top-20 by Minnesota Basketball News, jumped out to a 52-24 halftime lead against the Tigers (0-1).
Junior Lexi Karlen chipped in with 12 points and Lizzie Holder, a University of Colorado signee, added nine points.
Rosella Wille paced Farmington with 10 points.
Stillwater 52 35 — 87
Farmington 24 11 — 35
Stillwater (pts): Amy Thompson 26, Elise Dieterle 7, Amber Scalia 28, Lizzie Holder 9, Lydia Knutson 5 and Lexi Karlen 12.
Farmington: Marin Blom 6, Marianah Scott 2, Bella Hemann 5, Rosella Wille 10, Hannah Hansen 5, Ellie Mogensen 2 and Magi Bjornson 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.