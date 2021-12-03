FARMINGTON — Facing a team that also advanced to the state tournament a year ago, the Stillwater girls basketball team opened the season with a convincing 87-35 nonconference victory over the Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Farmington High School.

It was a successful debut for first-year Ponies coach Tim Peper, who banked on some returning regulars for the fast start against Farmington.

Senior Amber Scalia, a University of St. Thomas recruit, tossed in 28 points while sophomore Amy Thompson added 26 points.

The Ponies (1-0), ranked seventh in the preseason top-20 by Minnesota Basketball News, jumped out to a 52-24 halftime lead against the Tigers (0-1).

Junior Lexi Karlen chipped in with 12 points and Lizzie Holder, a University of Colorado signee, added nine points.

Rosella Wille paced Farmington with 10 points.

Stillwater 52 35 — 87

Farmington 24 11 — 35

Stillwater (pts): Amy Thompson 26, Elise Dieterle 7, Amber Scalia 28, Lizzie Holder 9, Lydia Knutson 5 and Lexi Karlen 12.

Farmington: Marin Blom 6, Marianah Scott 2, Bella Hemann 5, Rosella Wille 10, Hannah Hansen 5, Ellie Mogensen 2 and Magi Bjornson 5.

Tags

Load comments