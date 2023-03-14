HASTINGS — One year after have its state tournament aspirations dashed by the third in the section finals, the Stillwater girls basketball team followed that pattern that upending top-seeded East Ridge 60-55 in the Section 4AAAA championship game on Thursday, March 9 at Hastings High School.
It is the fourth section championship in five seasons for the Ponies (24-5), who earned the No. 4 seed and were scheduled to face Lakeville North in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 15 at Williams Arena.
Amy Thompson delivered a game-high 22 points for the Ponies, who also received 11 points apiece from Liana Buckhalton and Lexi Karlen, who is the only senior on the entire roster.
It was a redemption of sorts for Stillwater after falling to White Bear Lake in the section finals a year ago to end a run of three straight state tournament appearances. But with several new faces contributing this season, the Ponies are not taking this one granted.
“It feels so good,” Karlen said. “Especially with COVID my sophomore year we had to play at Osseo, I’m super excited and it’s gonna be fun to play other competition that we normally don’t get to play.”
And it wasn’t an easy path to the title with Stillwater defeating White Bear Lake in the semifinals and the Suburban East Conference champion Raptors in the finals.
“We felt like coming in East Ridge was the team to beat,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “We knew that from Day 1 we had to start taking steps in order to beat East Ridge and White Bear Lake, too. That was kind of our focus all season, what do we need to do to beat those teams. One of those things we just needed to do better overall was defend. Our defense got so much better throughout the season and that’s really important.
“They grew and we’re real proud of them.”
The play was ragged at times in the first half, but each possession felt important in a game that remained tight throughout.
“It was definitely a section finals type game, nip and tuck,” Peper said. “Every possession is big in those kinds of games and we only turned it over 12 or 13 times so that was a huge positive.”
Stillwater trailed by a point with less five minutes remaining, but Thompson hit a 3-pointer and also scored on a driving lay-up to push the Ponies in front 52-48. Elise Dieterle also scored with about 2:30 remaining to provide a 54-50 lead and they pulled away from there.
Karlen scored on rebound putback for a six-point margin Thompson drained two free throws for a 58-50 advantage with just 20 seconds remaining.
“There was a stretch of four or five possessions she got a couple of lay-ups and that big three,” Peper said. “Lexi had a big drive in there, too, and we went from down four to up four pretty quick.”
Emily Christenson paced the Raptors with 19 points and Isabell Sanneh added 17, but the Ponies were too strong down the stretch.
“It’s definitely a lot of up and down and you can’t take any possessions off,” Karlen said. “Especially with sections, you take one possession for granted and that can be the make or break play of the game.”
Karlen drew the primary assignment of guarding Sanneh, who scored 26 points against the Ponies in a 13-point victory on Feb. 17. Karlen picked up two fouls in succession with under five minutes remaining and then another just before halftime.
“She’s really strong and she was really good at getting position on me,” Karlen said. “That was one of the adjustments we made at halftime. I could have been out of that game earlier if I stayed on her.”
The coach didn’t hesitate to leave Karlen in the game with two fouls. It wasn’t the first time they’ve had to mitigate that risk this season.
“One thing we’ve done all year is kind of play kids in foul trouble all year, so we’re pretty comfortable with it but we did not want her to get her third that early,” Peper said.
Sophomore Elise Dieterle stepped in with help on Sanneh in the second half.
“That was kind of the key, inside support,” Peper said. “They did it together and defended together and played well together. We were really happy with their efforts.”
There are few surprises when these teams meet, even though East Ridge won both regular season contests.
“We prepped really well this week. I think like we knew a lot of their sets going in and we knew what to expect from them. We put a lot more emphasis on rebounding and defense because the last time we played we just let them get way too many easy baskets. Lock-down defense was the main difference, I think, and rebounding. They’re also really good at pressuring us and I think we did better with that. I think we handled it better than we did the first time.”
Stillwater weathered that challenge with others stepping up, which was especially important after starting guard Annika Peper was injured in the section semifinal victory over White Bear Lake.
“After losing three of our five starters last year, we have a ton of new girls,” Karlen said. “A lot of our team is super young and me being the only senior, two other juniors and like majority of our team is sophomores. It’s been huge having these younger girls step up and I just think our younger girls have done a really good job of stepping up.
“It’s hard not having Anni out there, but we have so many young girls that can step up like Fran and Lucci (DeLeon) are super scrappy — I love their defense. I think anyone can step up which is the good thing about this team.”
Coach Peper has been on both sides of the section finals roller coaster, remembering well what happened a year ago and during a previous stint at Simley High School.
“It’s really hard to do,” Peper said. “For a while this section was pretty soft, but now we have three teams in the top 10. It can change, but right now there’s three pretty good teams in the section. My last season at Simley we were the three seed going into it and made the state tournament and White Bear Lake did it last year. We talked about earlier this season that all three of us are very good teams and I felt we were evenly matched teams so on any given night any one can win the section.
“I feel for (East Ridge coach Ashley Ellis-Milan) because I have been on that side of it. It’s hard to do and it’s hard to get there. Winning that section final game is really hard.”
Stillwater 28 32 — 60
East Ridge 26 29 — 55
Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 11, Franni DeLeon 4, Peyton Shaffer 1, Amy Thompson 22, Elise Dieterle 8, Lucci DeLeon 3 and Lexi Karlen 11.
East Ridge: Sidney Klauer 9, Carly Rekstad 6, Grace Knupp 4, Emily Christenson 19 and Isabell Sanneh 17.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
