HASTINGS — One year after have its state tournament aspirations dashed by the third in the section finals, the Stillwater girls basketball team followed that pattern that upending top-seeded East Ridge 60-55 in the Section 4AAAA championship game on Thursday, March 9 at Hastings High School.

It is the fourth section championship in five seasons for the Ponies (24-5), who earned the No. 4 seed and were scheduled to face Lakeville North in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 15 at Williams Arena.

