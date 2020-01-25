COTTAGE GROVE — Junior Gionna Carr drained three 3-pointers and poured in a season-high 23 points to pace a balanced attack as Stillwater cruised to an 85-51 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory over Park on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Park High School.
It was the first game in a week for the Ponies, who had recent games against Forest Lake (Jan. 17) and Hopkins (Jan. 18) postponed because of a winter storm.
The victory was the fourth in a row for Stillwater (8-1 SEC, 11-4), which jumped out to a 42-24 halftime lead and never looked back.
Amber Scalia chipped in with 16 points for the Ponies while Alexis Pratt and Liza Karlen added 15 points apiece.
Karlen also dished out five assists and pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds. The Marquette University recruit also matched Carr and Scalia with four steals apiece.
Stillwater held a 50-34 rebounding edge.
Justine Jameson led the Wolfpack (2-7, 4-12) with 20 points.
Stillwater 42 43 — 85
Park 24 27 — 51
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 15, Gionna Carr 23, Amber Scalia 16, Grace Cote 8, Liza Karlen 15, Lydia Knutson 3 and Mary Fultz 5.
Park: Ashanti Boykin 5, Ayanii Satcher 8, Elsa Olson 5, Justine Jameson 20, Madeline Blumberg 7, Edie Walton 2, Avery Corrigan 2 and Kate Townsend 2.
3-pointers: St (8-32): Carr 3, Scalia 2, Cote, Knutson and Fultz; Par (6-14): Satcher, Olson, Jameson 3 and Blumberg.
Free throws: St, 9-17; Par, 3-8.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.