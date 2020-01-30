ST. PAUL — Liza Karlen scored 21 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds to help send the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 79-50 Suburban East Conference triumph over the Raiders on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for the sixth-ranked Ponies (10-1 SEC, 13-4), whose average margin of victory during that stretch is 31.3 points per game.
The Raiders hit six of their seven 3-pointers in the first half, but Stillwater still opened up a 46-31 lead by halftime.
“We played White Bear Lake and they hit six threes and we kind of panicked,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “This time we kept playing.”
The Ponies pulled away while outscoring Cretin-Derham Hall 33-19 in the second half. Stillwater drained 10 of 25 3-pointers, led by senior Grace Cote with five threes on the way to scoring 17 points.
Alexis Pratt made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
“Her shot is coming around again, and I knew it would,” Taylor said. “The great thing about our team is we have a few good shooters and very seldom will we have everybody missing and even when our three-point percentage is poor we’re still competitive.”
Amber Scalia added 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. She also joined Cote with a team-high three steals.
“Amber is a competitive kid,” Taylor said. “Her shot was off in the game, but that’s the kind of kid she is that she just works harder in other areas.”
Nevaeh Moeschter finished with 14 points to lead the Raiders (3-8, 6-11), who finished just 1 for 2 at the free throw line. Stillwater connected on 13 of 16 attempts.
“Cretin is just like all the other teams in this conference,” Taylor said. “They are capable of beating you if you have an off shooting night, but we shot the ball pretty well and our defense was pretty good. Cretin has quick basketball players and they’re a good passing team. We did not full-court press them.”
Stillwater 46 33 — 79
C-D Hall 31 19 — 50
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 19, Gionna Carr 2, Amber Scalia 11, Grace Cote 17, Liza Karlen 21, Abby Scheel 2, Lydia Knutson 2, Lizzie Holder 3 and Mary Fultz 2.
Cretin-Derham Hall: Sydney Jackson 7, Nevaeh Moeschter 14, Ana Cullen 4, Audrey Martinez-Stewart 2, Takara Mason 11, Abby Kline 2, Tyler Mader 2, Mary Markoe 6 and Anna Caruso 2.
3-pointers: St (10-25): Pratt 3, Cote 5, Karlen and Holder; C-DH (7-23): Jackson, Moeschter 2, Cullen and Mason 3.
Free throws: St, 13-16; C-DH, 1-2.
Stillwater 90, Woodbury 54
At Oak Park Heights, Alexis Pratt set the pace for the Ponies while pumping in 24 points in a 90-54 conference victory over Woodbury on Friday, Jan. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
Pratt, a junior, also totaled eight assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Woodbury (4-7 SEC, 7-12) was unable to keep pace while getting outscored 40-15 in the second half.
Liza Karlen tossed in 18 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Ponies, who also received 17 points from Amber Scalia and 10 points from Gionna Carr, who also finished with five rebounds.
Carley West totaled 18 points, but nothing came easy for the Royals.
“Carr played really well,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “Since I’ve been at Stillwater, I haven’t had a player who could guard that three spot like she can. She did a good job on West, who is a very good basketball player.”
Lizzie Holder grabbed seven rebounds for Stillwater, which held a 44-37 edge in that department.
“All of our kids can score, and I think that’s a good thing,” Taylor said. “There’s not one kid we have to rely on.”
Woodbury 39 15 — 54
Stillwater 50 40 — 90
Woodbury (pts): Clarice LeBow 3, Carley West 18, Lexy Paulson 11, Calie Mundahl 6, Megan Hurley 6, Mattea Hurley 6, Maggie McCarthy 2 and Nadia Buckhalton 2.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 24, Gionna Carr 10, Amber Scalia 17, Grace Cote 9, Liza Karlen 18, Abby Hansen 4, Lizzie Holder 6 and Mary Fultz 2.
3-pointers: Wo (1-16): West; St (8-23): Pratt 2, Scalia 3, Cote and Holder 2.
Free throws: Wo, 21-26; St, 12-20.
