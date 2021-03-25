OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater extended its season and a winning streak that has now reached 20 games after dispatching Cretin-Derham hall 96-38 in the Section 4AAAA semifinals on Tuesday, March 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
The top-seeded Ponies (20-0), who are No. 4 in the Class AAAA state rankings, were never seriously challenged after building a 61-21 halftime lead.
It was a balanced scoring attack for Stillwater, which is seeking its third straight section championship when it hosts East Ridge in the finals at SAHS on Friday, March 26. The second-seeded Raptors (15-5) defeated White Bear Lake 51-34 in the other semifinal.
Lexi Karlen poured in 18 points to lead the Ponies against Cretin-Derham Hall (8-12). Alexis Pratt scored 16 points while Amber Scalia finished with 14 points.
“We do have a very talented team and they’re making that extra pass,” Taylor said. “The last couple of years we did not make that extra pass, but the more you move the ball around the better you’re going to be and that’s key for us.”
Lizzie Holder, who has been hampered by an ankle injury, supplied 12 points and Amy Thompson drained three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
“It was good to have Lizzie Holder back,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “She’s back to 80 or 90 percent and we haven’t had her back to that since the end of the Roseville game (on March 5).”
Gionna Carr finished with just two points, but still managed double figures while collecting 10 assists and 10 steals. The coach said her many contributions to the team aren’t found in the scoring column.
“A double-double with assists and steals, that’s rare,” Taylor said. “She really is a special player and this team wouldn’t be where we are without her. She is the unsung hero. She doesn’t fill up the scoring card, but she does the dirty work and her and Pratt and Amber on that press makes it tough — and Lizzie in the back.”
Holder finished with five blocked shots in the first half alone.
Lilly Hahs led the Raiders with 12 points.
Stillwater defeated East Ridge 60-40 and 82-55 during the regular season, but Taylor isn’t taking anything for granted against a team that is coached by one of his former players Ashley Ellis Milan.
“This will be a good game,” Taylor said. “Ashley played for me for four years and they will be as ready as anybody we play. We run some of the same stuff and she knows what we’re all about.”
Cretin-Derham Hall 21 17 — 38
Stillwater 61 35 — 96
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): T. Edwards 5, Anisah Wolf 6, Anna Caruso 6, Kalina Fitzgerald 6, Lilly Hahs 12, Mary Markoe 1 and B. Kalderman 2.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 16, Peyton Shaffer 3, Amy Thompson 11, Gionna Carr 2, Amber Scalia 14, Lizzie Holder 12, Lydia Knutson 9, Maya Tompkins 2, Eva Stafne 2, Elayra Dizon 5, Eyanna Dizon 2 and Lexi Karlen 18.
3-pointers: C-DH (1): Fitzgerald; St (11): Pratt, Shaffer, Thompson 3, Scalia, Holder, Knutson 3 and El. Dizon.
Free throws: C-DH, 7-13; St, 13-18.
Fouls: C-DH, 16; St, 11.
Stillwater 88, North St. Paul 19
At Oak Park Heights, Alexis Pratt tossed in a game-high 21 points as the Ponies defeated North St. Paul 88-19 in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 18 at SAHS.
Amy Thompson drained four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points while Amber Scalia and Lizzie Holder added 12 and 10 points. Stillwater led 50-7 at halftime.
LaKesha Thompas scored seven points to lead the Polars (2-12).
North St. Paul 7 12 — 19
Stillwater 50 38 — 88
North St. Paul (pts): LaKesha Thomas 7, Lucy Walker 2, Neveah Jones 2, Kahlia Briley 4, Aliyah Horton 2 and Jordanah Jacobs 2.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 21, Grace Mattox 2, Peyton Shaffer 4, Amy Thompson 16, Katie Hardtke 3, Gionna Carr 6, Amber Scalia 12, Lizzie Holder 10, Lydia Knutson 3, Maya Tompkins 2, Elayra Dizon 8 and Lexi Karlen 1.
3-pointers: NSP (0); St (15): Pratt 3, Thompson 4, Hardtke, Carr 2, Holder 2, Knutson and Dizon 2.
Free throws: NSP, 5-8; St, 5-6.
