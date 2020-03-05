OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The top-seeded Stillwater girls basketball team cruised into the finals of the Section 4AAAA tournament with a 72-39 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Woodbury on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Hastings High School.
The Ponies (22-5) advanced to the section finals for the second year in a row, where they were scheduled to face No. 2 seed East Ridge on Thursday, March 5 for a spot in the state tournament. The Raptors (18-10) defeated White Bear Lake 58-46 in the other semifinal on Feb. 29.
Stillwater defeated the Royals (12-16) by 28 and 36 points during the regular season and bolted out to a 38-18 halftime lead their third meeting. But prior to last season, Woodbury had ended Stillwater’s season in the section playoffs three straight years — plus the Royals knocked off East Ridge in their regular season finale — so Ponies coach Willie Taylor was not taking them lightly.
“We’ve had issues before in the section tourney before the finals, especially against Woodbury so I was concerned going into the game,” Taylor said.
Grace Cote hit a 3-pointer on Stillwater’s first possession of the game and the Ponies quickly jumped in front 10-1 after just three minutes.
“Cote hit that three to start off and that got us going the right way,” Taylor said. “Knocking down that first shot was big for our team.”
Amber Scalia hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Stillwater. She also totaled seven steals and four assists.
The Royals struggled against Stillwater’s pressure defense and the Ponies converted on the other end, shooting 52.9 percent (18-34) from two-point range.
Liza Karlen supplied 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds as the Ponies held a 40-34 advantage in that department. Alexis Pratt finished with 13 points while Lizzie Holder (11) and Cote (10) also scored in double figures.
“Cote shot the ball well and Scalia hit some big shots for us, but I think we can play better,” Taylor said. “It was a good team game for us offensively and defensively. Our kids were working hard and it shows. I’m hoping we keep working hard like that.”
The Ponies struggled at the free throw line, connecting on just 9 of 21 attempts (42.9 percent).
“It was just one of those things,” Taylor said. “Our kids are good free throw shooters but sometimes in games things start going backward and that was at the free throw line. Hopefully we can correct that.”
Carley West and Mary Grant each finished with 11 points to lead the Royals, who connected on just 1 of 11 shots from three-point range.
Woodbury 18 21 — 39
Stillwater 38 34 — 72
Woodbury (pts): Carley West 11, Mary Grant 11, Calie Mundahl 2, Megan Hurley 2, Mattea Hurley 6, Joelle Moorhouse 2, Lexy Paulson 2 and Riley Rosenthal 3.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 13, Gionna Carr 1, Amber Scalia 21, Grace Cote 10, Liza Karlen 14, Lizzie Holder 11 and Mary Fultz 2.
3-pointers: Wo (1-11): Rosenthal; St (9-31): Scalia 4, Cote 3, Karlen and Holder.
Free throws: Wo, 6-9; St, 9-21.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
