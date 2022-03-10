OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls basketball team cruised to a convincing 80-35 victory over fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinals of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Saturday, March 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory advances the top-seeded Ponies (23-4) to the section finals for the fourth year in a row, where they will face third-seeded White Bear Lake (19-9), a 44-38 semifinal winner over second-seeded East Ridge (20-8). The section finals were scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at Hastings High School.
The Ponies defeated Cretin-Derham Hall by 40 and 22 points during the regular season took firm control in this one while building a 47-24 halftime lead.
Amy Thompson set the scoring pace for Stillwater with 24 points while Amber Scalia added 23 and Lexi Karlen was not far behind with 20 points.
Ray’van Robinson finished with 14 points to lead the Raiders (7-20).
Stillwater split two Suburban East Conference games with White Bear Lake this season, losing 67-66 on Dec. 17 before defeating the Bears 68-64 on Feb. 3. The Ponies have lost just three of their last 72 conference games, but two of those came at the hands of White Bear Lake.
Cretin-Derham Hall 24 11 — 35
Stillwater 47 33 — 80
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Ray’van Robinson 14, Elena Kronschnabel 7, Lily Hahs 7, Isabella Halderman 2 and Tank Edwards 5.
