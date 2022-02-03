OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Bouncing back from a sluggish first half, the Stillwater girls basketball team did not have enough to overtake Wayzata in a nonconoference battle of ranked teams on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Trojans, led by University of Minnesota recruit Mara Braun, jumped out to a 43-23 halftime lead and held off Stillwater’s second-half surge.
Braun, a versatile 5-foot-11 senior, paced the seventh-ranked Trojans (13-4) with 24 points. Brynn Senden added 14 points and Shannon Fornshell chipped in with 13.
“The speed of the game initially caught us a little bit off guard,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “We were on our heels a little bit in the first half. We were trying to stay connected enough and hoping to keep it to 12 or 14, but instead it was around 20.”
Stillwater (9-1 SEC, 14-3), ranked sixth in Class AAAA by Minnesota Basketball News, outscored the Trojans 45-32 in the second half, but could not erase the halftime deficit.
The Ponies started quickly after the break, climbing within eight points after finding the range from outside the three-point arc.
“We started making some threes,” Peper said. “Amber (Scalia) and Amy (Thompson) hit some threes that started that run and defensively we started getting a lot of stops and rebounds. After halftime, we were able to gain our footing a little bit and we started to have some things click on the offensive and defensive end which allowed us to get back into the game.”
Stillwater closed within five points with the ball, but the Trojans had an answer each time.
“Then it was a battle between 5, 8 and 10, but could never get over that hump,” Peper said.
Thompson led Stillwater with 24 points and Scalia wasn’t far behind with 21. Lexi Karlen contributed 14 points.
Stillwater finished with 18 turnovers, most coming in the first half against Wayzata’s pressure defense.
“It kind of knocked us on our heels a little bit,” Peper said. “We needed to get more acclimated to playing at that speed. The other thing it does is allows us to see the weaknesses that don’t get exposed when you’re playing teams and winning by a lot.”
The Trojans ended an 11-game winning streak for Stillwater.
“I was proud of the girls to fight back and get it to five,” Peper said. “They are working super hard and I’m proud of where they’re at, but we’re hoping to grow and get better and we’re excited about what is coming up.”
Wayzata 43 32 — 75
Stillwater 23 45 — 68
Wayzata (pts): Mara Braun 24, Sophie Hawkinson 6, Siri Prosser 4, Brynn Senden 14, Abby Krzewinski 8, Jessica Oberlander 6 and Shannon Fornshell 13.
Stillwater: Amy Thompson 24, Amber Scalia 21, Lizzie Holder 2, Lydia Knutson 7 and Lexi Karlen 14.
Stillwater 69, Woodbury 28
At Woodbury, Lexi Karlen poured in a career-high 28 points as the Ponies dispatched the Royals 59-28 in a Suburban East Conference game on Friday, Jan. 28 at Woodbury High School.
Amber Scalia added 12 points and Amy Thompson chipped in with nine for Stillwater, which extended its winning streak to 11 games.
Stillwater 42 27 — 69
Woodbury 9 19 — 28
Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 5, Annika Peper 2, Amy Thompson 9, Elise Dieterle 2, Amber Scalia 12, Lizzie Holder 4, Lydia Knutson 7 and Lexi Karlen 28.
Woodbury: NA.
