ARDEN HILLS — The Stillwater girls basketball team continued an impressive run through the Suburban East Conference with recent victories over Mounds View and Irondale.
The Ponies fifth-ranked Ponies (10-0) opened up a 46-26 halftime lead on the way to a 78-36 victory over the Mustangs on Friday, Feb. 12 at Mounds View High School.
Alexis Pratt led all scorers with 19 points and Amber Scalia added 16 for the Ponies, who also received 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds from Lizzie Holder.
Stillwater drained 12 3-pointers, compared to just one for the Mustangs, including two each from Amy Thompson, Gionna Carr, Scalia, Holder and Lydia Knutson.
“They did put up a little more resistance in the first half,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “We’ve been trying to get post players more in the game because we’re not going to be making threes forever and we have to be able to score inside. Defensively, we need to be able to change and block shots without fouling.”
Stillwater was also sharp at the free throw line, hitting eight of nine attempts.
Stillwater 46 32 — 78
Mounds View 26 10 — 36
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 19, Amy Thompson 9, Gionna Carr 8, Amber Scalia 16, Lizzie Holder 14, Lydia Knutson 7 and Lexi Karlen 5.
Mounds View: Lean Ban 4, Bria Stenstrom 5, Yasmeen Abed 1, Jessica Eischens 17, Claire Redlinger 2, Faith Iwerks 3, Julie Peterson 4.
3-pointers: St (12): Pratt, Thompson 2, Carr 2, Scalia 2, Holder 2, Knutson 2 and Karlen; MV (1): Iwerks.
Free throws: St, 8-9; MV, 7-14.
Fouls: St, 15; MV, 11.
Stillwater 90, Irondale 26
At Oak Park Heights, Pratt drained four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points as the Ponies cruised to a 90-26 victory over Irondale on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Stillwater Area High School.
Lexi Karlen added 19 points while Amber Scalia, Amy Thompson and Lizzie Holder chipped in with 11 points apiece.
“Karlen continues to get better,” Stillwater coach Willie Taylor said. “I was surprised when I looked up and she had 19 points. She getting rebounds putbacks and picking up loose balls or after a defensive breakdown we’d find her and she scores. They were not spectacular, super plays, but she’s in the right place at the right time. With players like her and Amy Thompson and Gionna Carr, we have players that don’t have to have the ball and right now kids are pretty much accepting their roles.”
Stillwater made 13 3-pointers, but the team is also scoring more points in the paint, which is by design according to Taylor.
“We’re continuing to hit outside shots, but we’re working on trying to get the ball into the lane more,” the coach said. “We had Lizzie and Lexi go inside and we’re going to continue to do that and other things we need to show improvement on to win the section and be competitive at state.”
The SEC victory was the 23rd in a row for the Ponies, who have been outscoring their opponents by an average of more than 32 points per game this season.
Irondale 9 17 — 26
Stillwater 60 30 — 90
Irondale (pts): Kimori Morris 5, Maddie Freiberg 6, Paige Kiani 3, Liz Hiatt 2, Saylor Gallagher 5 and Cici Herlofsky 5.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 20, Peyton Shaffer 3, Amy Thompson 11, Amber Scalia 11, Lizzie Holder 11, Lydia Knutson 5, Maya Tompkins 4, Elayra Dizon 2, Eyanna Dizon 4 and Lexi Karlen 19.
3-pointers: Ir (3): Freiberg 2 and Gallagher; St (12): Pratt 4, Shaffer, Thompson 3, Scalia, Holder, Knutson and Karlen.
Free throws: Ir, 5-9; St, 8-10.
Fouls: Ir, 12; St, 13.
