Seniors Amber Scalia and Lizzie Holder were honored as the top players in the Suburban East Conference and also took home the most prominent team awards for the Stillwater girls basketball team during its postseason awards banquet on April 10.
Scalia, a contributor for the Ponies since eighth grade, was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Ponies after finishing her career as the No. 3 scorer in program history. She also named the Suburban East Conference Player of the Year, addition to receiving Class AAAA All-State honors from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
The University of St. Thomas recruit led the Ponies in scoring (487 points), assists (105), steals (47) and made free throws (111) in 24 games.
She was a Star Tribune All-Metro Honorable Mention selection and also a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Award.
Only her older sister, Sara Scalia, with 2,611 points and Alexis Pratt (1,989) scored more career points for Stillwater than Amber (1,442).
Holder, meanwhile, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Year for the Ponies. The University of Colorado recruit led Stillwater with 49 blocked shots and ranked second with 162 rebounds, 44 steals and 78 assists.
Holder was an Honorable Mention selection for the MGBCA Class AAAA All-State Team.
Scalia and Holder were joined by teammates Amy Thompson and Lexi Karlen in earning all-conference honors while senior Lydia Knutson was an honorable mention all-conference selection.
They helped propel Stillwater to a 23-5 record, including 16-2 to win the program’s fourth straight Suburban East Conference championship. The Ponies were stopped by White Bear Lake 63-57 in the finals of the Section 4AAAA tournament, ending a run of three straight state tourney appearances.
The Ponies won a conference that advanced White Bear Lake and Roseville to the Class AAAA state semifinals. Stillwater finished with a 5-3 record against teams that qualified for the state tourney, including two victories over Roseville and a win each against White Bear Lake, St. Michael-Albertville and Centennial.
Karlen ranked second for the Ponies in scoring with 434 points (16.1 avg.) and led the team with 248 rebounds (9.9). Thompson made a team-high 68 3-pointers and ranked third with 408 points (14.6 avg.), one of four Stillwater players to average 14 points or more per game.
Scalia and Holder were each included on the watch list for the Minnesota Miss Basketball Award. Scalia participated in the Minnesota All-Star Series on April 9 and even won the three-point shooting contest during the event after sinking 16 3-pointers in just 45 seconds.
Stillwater’s Most Improved Player Award was presented to sophomore Peyton Shaffer. Junior Eva Stafne received the Pony Award.
The Ponies also received a Silver Academic Award from the Minnesota State Coaches Association, missing a Gold Academy Award by just .001.
Girls basketball
All-Conference: Amy Thompson, Lexi Karlen, Amber Scalia and Lizzie Holder; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Lydia Knutson; Suburban East Conference Defensive Player of the Year: Lizzie Holder; Suburban East Conference Player of the Year: Amber Scalia; Minnesota Miss Basketball Watch List: Lizzie Holder and Amber Scalia; Minnesota All-Star Series: Amber Scalia; Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Class AAAA All-State: Amber Scalia; Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Class AAAA All-State Honorable Mention: Lizzie Holder; Star Tribune All-Metro Honorable Mention: Amber Scalia; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Amber Scalia; Most Improved Player Award: Peyton Shaffer; Pony Award: Eva Stafne; Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Year Award: Lizzie Holder; Most Valuable Athlete: Amber Scalia; Captains elect: To be determined.
