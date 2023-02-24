WOODBURY — It was an opportunity for Stillwater to share the Suburban East Conference lead, but instead it was host East Ridge that wrapped up the league title with a 65-52 girls basketball victory over the Ponies on Friday, Feb. 17.

With the victory, 10th-ranked East Ridge (16-1 SEC, 21-4) ended a run of four consecutive conference titles for the Ponies (13-3, 20-4), who can still tie White Bear Lake (14-3, 20-4) for second place in the standings.

