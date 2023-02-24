WOODBURY — It was an opportunity for Stillwater to share the Suburban East Conference lead, but instead it was host East Ridge that wrapped up the league title with a 65-52 girls basketball victory over the Ponies on Friday, Feb. 17.
With the victory, 10th-ranked East Ridge (16-1 SEC, 21-4) ended a run of four consecutive conference titles for the Ponies (13-3, 20-4), who can still tie White Bear Lake (14-3, 20-4) for second place in the standings.
The seventh-ranked Ponies close out the regular season with games at Roseville (11-5, 14-10) and home against Park (8-8, 11-13) — two teams in the top half of the conference — on Feb. 24 and 25.
East Ridge also likely locked up the top seed in Section 4AAAA, with Stillwater and White Bear Lake contending for the No. 2 seed and potential home game for the semifinals.
The Raptors started fast and held off Stillwater 57-54 in their earlier meeting this season and took charge in the first half while building a 39-28 lead at halftime in the rematch.
“It was kind of a slow start,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “We were hanging in there and they went on a run.”
Isabelle Sanneh poured in a game-high 26 points for the Raptors, which was more than double her season average, and Emily Christenson added 13 points.
Sanneh sparked a key stretch in the second half to help the Raptors maintain their lead when she was fouled on a made basket. She missed the free throw, but Christenson got the rebound and dished back to Sanneh for another basket while getting fouled.
“That was a four- or five-point swing,” Peper said.
Stillwater never seriously challenged in the second half.
“Last time we had a chance to win the game, but this time it was never close enough that we thought we were going to win it,” Peper said.
Lexi Karlen paced Stillwater with 21 points and Liana Buckhalton added 13 points.
The Ponies shot well from the field in both games against the Raptors, but came up short in other areas.
“Our field goal percentage was higher in both games, especially effective field goal percentage,” Peper said.
But in the second game, East Ridge scored 16 points on offensive rebounds, compared to just three for the Ponies.
“We did have four more turnovers than they did, but offensive rebounds was probably the difference,” Peper said. “We have to rebound a little bit better. Statistically, we had a pretty nice offensive game.”
