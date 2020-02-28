OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls basketball team began its Section 4AAAA title defense with a runaway 87-10 victory over eighth-seeded North St. Paul in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
Alexis Pratt scored 18 points and senior Mary Fultz followed with a season-high 16 points to lead the charge for the balanced Ponies.
Stillwater (21-5) advances to face fourth-seeded Woodbury (12-15), a 53-34 quarterfinal winner over Cretin-Derham Hall, in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Hastings High School at 7 p.m. The earlier semifinal will feature No. 2 East Ridge (17-10) vs. No. 3 White Bear Lake (14-13).
The section finals will take place on Thursday, March 5, also at Hastings High School.
Thirteen different players scored as the top-seeded Ponies cruised to a 57-7 halftime lead.
North St. Paul 7 3 — 10
Stillwater 57 30 — 87
North St. Paul (pts): Ashlee Horton 2, Aishat Tiamiyu 1, Kahlia Briley 4 and Kylee Guenther 3.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 18, Abby Hansen 2, Abby Scheel 4, Gionna Carr 6, Amber Scalia 8, Lizzie Holder 4, Lydia Knutson 4, Maya Tompkins 3, Mary Fultz 16, Grace Cote 9. Liza Karlen 9, Lexi Karlen 2 and Katie Hardtke 2.
Stillwater 70, F. Lake 57
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 70-57 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 21 at SAHS.
Stillwater (17-1 SEC, 20-5), which had already secured its second straight conference title, finished the season three games ahead of second-place Roseville (14-4, 18-8) and improved to 33-1 in SEC play over the past two seasons.
The Ponies defeated Forest Lake by 28 points earlier this season, but the Rangers (12-6, 18-8) scored the first eight points of the game and led for most of the first half.
“The kids were emotional because it’s Senior Night,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “We did not have our normal start. I don’t think we were as focused as we can be and the Forest Lake coach has done a nice job with the kids she has and they prepared for us well.”
Stillwater took its first lead of the game at 30-29 with 50 seconds remaining in the first half and finished the half on an 8-0 run to open up an eight-point halftime lead.
“I think they were as good as anyone in the conference we have played,” Taylor said. “It was a good test for us and you’re going to have that in every section tournament. You need to find out what happens if you’re only up four or five with five minutes left.”
Stillwater didn’t feel particularly threatened in the second half, but was never quite able to pull away, either.
Liza Karlen did her part for the Ponies, scoring a game-high 27 points and pulling down 18 rebounds. Amber Scalia scored 19 points while Alexis Pratt added 18 points and joined Grace Cote and Scalia with four steals apiece.
“I think it was really important to get us going,” Taylor said of the late push to end the first half. “We weren’t moving the ball like we can, but I think our kids felt like at any point we were going to get going and we started that in the second half.
“Forest Lake had a lot of turnovers and our pressure defense bothered them, but they pass well, they catch well and they have good shooters. They have a nice mix of players we had to guard.”
It was one of the rare conference games that required the Ponies to play hard to the finish. Stillwater outscored its SEC opponents by an average of more than 31 points per game this season.
“I think was really good game for us to have for our last game,” Taylor said. “We were in a close game that could have turned the other way at any point. They have good shooters and if they’re making shots they can beat you, especially if they’re making them and we’re not.
“Forest Lake let us know we can be beat. When you know you can be beat, you stay focused more.”
Each of the three remaining teams in the Section 4AAAA field after the quarterfinals are from the SEC, which means they will be familiar with the Ponies.
“It was a good game for us going into sections,” Taylor said. “Those teams are going to know what we do and respond to it.”
• It was Senior Night for the Ponies, which required some maneuvering in order to start all five because Delaney Wagner has been sidelined all season with a knee injury suffered just before the start of the season. She was on the floor to start the game, but under strict orders to limit her activity until she could be removed after the first whistle.
The others honored on senior night were Abby Scheel, Mary Fultz, Grace Cote and Liza Karlen.
“They were the first group of kids I worked with in summer camp and I could see they all had skills, but the biggest part was they all had work ethic and wanted to get better,” Taylor said. “They did everything we asked them to do to become better ball players. They’re all really good kids and we’re definitely going to miss those kids.”
Forest Lake 29 28 — 57
Stillwater 37 33 — 70
Forest Lake (pts): Logan Anderson 16, Olivia Pekron 10, Greta Krieger 18, Maddie Krieger 6, Hailey Pitzl 2 and Allison Olson 5.
Stillwater: Grace Cote 1, Liza Karlen 27, Mary Fultz 3, Alexis Pratt 18, Amber Scalia 19 and Gionna Carr 2.
3-pointers: FL (5-16): Anderson, G. Krieger 2, M. Krieger and Olson; St (10-26): Karlen 4, Fultz, Pratt 2 and Scalia 3.
Free throws: FL, 24-31; St, 14-22.
