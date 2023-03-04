OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Lexi Karlen and Elise Dieterle combined for 37 points to help send the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 57-24 victory over sixth-seeded Woodbury in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 1 at Stillwater Area High School.

Karlen, the only senior on the roster for the second-seeded Ponies (22-5), tossed in a game-high 20 points to lead the way. Dieterle added 17 points as Stillwater limited the Royals (7-20) to just 10 points in the first half.

