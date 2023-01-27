Stillwater senior Lexi Karlen shoots over two Irondale defenders during the first half of an eventual 62-43 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory on Friday, Jan. 20 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Stillwater guard Liana Buckhalton drives past and Irondale defender during their Suburban East Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Stillwater senior Lexi Karlen shoots over two Irondale defenders during the first half of an eventual 62-43 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory on Friday, Jan. 20 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Stillwater guard Liana Buckhalton drives past and Irondale defender during their Suburban East Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Sophomore Lucia DeLeon, left, and Amy Thompson go up for a block on Irondale’s Isabella Gibbons in the first half. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Cretin-Derham Hall: Elena Kronschnabel 4, Lauren Bengston 12, Josephine Hover 2, Lily Hahs 14, Giovanna Sylvester 3, Emma Dornan 5 and Suraya Hodges 4.
R. Mayo 66, Stillwater 58
At Rochester, Lexi Karlen matched a season-high with 24 points for the Ponies, but a balanced attack helped lead Rochester Mayo to a 66-58 nonconference victory over Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Rochester Mayo High School.
Elise Dieterle added 14 points for the Ponies, who were playing without leading scorer Amy Thompson due to an injury suffered one night earlier in a victory over Irondale.
Ava Miller finished with 17 points to lead the Spartans (15-1), who also received 16 points from Hannah Hanson. Addison Hanson drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for Mayo and Kaia Kirkeby chipped in with 10.
Rochester Mayo: Hannah Hanson 16, Kaia Kirkeby 10, Addison Hill 15, Ava Miller 17, Izabel Ruskell 2, Amelia Mills 4 and Vicky Marial 2.
Stillwater 62, Irondale 43
At Oak Park Heights, Amy Thompson scored 17 points in the first half to help Stillwater build a 47-10 halftime lead on the way to a 62-43 Suburban East Conference victory on Friday, Jan. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
Thompson left the game with an apparent ankle injury late in the first half, but the Ponies added to the lead before a strong from Irondale to close out the game.
Stillwater’s Lexi Karlen led all scorers with 19 points. Liana Buckhalton added 14 points for Stillwater.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.