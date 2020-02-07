FOREST LAKE — A showdown for the Suburban East Conference lead turned into a runaway victory for Stillwater on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Forest Lake High School.
The win leaves the Ponies (12-1 SEC, 15-4) alone atop the conference standings, one game ahead of Forest Lake (11-2, 17-4). East Ridge (9-4, 13-8) and Roseville (9-4, 13-8) are tied for third.
In a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, but rescheduled due to a snowstorm, the fifth-ranked Ponies came out firing while building a 51-19 halftime lead. Stillwater scored the first 13 points of the game and the Rangers never seriously threatened after that. This was the team’s eighth victory in a row.
Grace Cote helped spark the Ponies early with two 3-pointers and she wasn’t the only one who found the range as all five starters scored in double figures. Stillwater shot 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from three-point range and 59 percent (23-39) from inside the arc.
“We were making shots,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said.
Alexis Pratt paced Stillwater with 19 points, followed by Amber Scalia (17), Liza Karlen 16, Cote (13) and Gionna Carr (10). Karlen also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Forest Lake entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, but never got on track. The Rangers struggled against Stillwater’s pressure defense and could not slow down the Ponies from the field. Forest Lake outscored the Ponies 33-29 in the second half after Stillwater called off the press.
Logan Anderson led the Rangers with 18 points.
“They have a lot of players that can score and we really haven’t seen them,” Taylor said. “Even though they graduated a lot of players, they had only lost three games all year and one in the conference.”
With the exception of Stillwater’s 69-55 loss at White Bear Lake on Dec. 17, the Ponies have outscored their opponents by an average of 30 points in their 12 conference games.
“We shot the ball real well,” Taylor said. “It was a good win for us.”
Stillwater 51 29 — 80
Forest Lake 19 33 — 52
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 19, Amber Scalia 17, Gionna Carr 10, Grace Cote 13, Liza Karlen 16, Katie Hardtke 2 and Lizzie Holder 3.
Forest Lake: Olivia Pekron 11, Greta Krieger 2, Hailey Pitzl 2, Maddie Krieger 3, Logan Anderson 18, Anna Reifschneider 4, Hanna Maciej 5, Allison Olson 3, Katie Johnson 2 and Lauren Palmer 2.
3-pointers: St (9-24): Scalia 2, Pratt 3, Cote 3 and Karlen; FL (5-20): Pekron, M. Krieger, Anderson, Maciej and Olson.
Free throws: St, 7-10; FL, 9-17.
Stillwater 59, Roseville 39
At Roseville, Alexis Pratt scored her 2,000th career point and that wasn’t the only bright spot for the Ponies in a 59-39 conference victory over the Raiders on Friday, Jan. 31 at Roseville Area High School.
Pratt, a junior guard, entered the night with 1988 career points and scored nine points in the first half. She drained a 3-pointer on Stillwater’s first possession of the second half to enter the 2,000-point club. Earlier this season, Pratt moved into second place on the program’s all-time scoring list by surpassing Alena Martens (1,258).
Pratt, who scored 663 points at North St. Paul before joining the Stillwater program as a freshman, has racked up 1,361 points for the Ponies after scoring a team-high 19 against Forest Lake on Feb. 5.
“I’ve coached a lot of kids and she goes in there with that top group,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “She’s really an intense competitor and when her shot is one there’s nothing you can do to guard her.”
Sara Scalia, who graduated last spring, holds the Stillwater school record with 2,610 career points.
Sophomore Amber Scalia led the Ponies with 20 points and added six rebounds and four steals against Roseville, which burned up four times out while falling behind 37-15 in the first half.
Liza Karlen finished with 11 points and joined Grace Cote with nine rebounds. Pratt led the Ponies with five assists.
Jayda Johnston led Roseville (9-4, 13-8) with 13 points and Tamia Ugass chipped in with 12.
Stillwater 37 22 — 59
Roseville 15 24 — 39
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 17, Gionna Carr 2, Amber Scalia 20, Grace Cote 6, Liza Karlen 11, Mary Fultz 3.
Roseville: Tamia Ugass 12, Josie Haug 6, Drew Johnston 3, Rai’Janee Meadows 1, Tianna Iserman 4 and Jayda Johnston 13.
3-pointers: St (6-20): Pratt 2 and Scalia 4; Ros (3-15): D. Johnston and J. Johnston 2.
Free throws: St, 16-30; Ros, 6-11.
