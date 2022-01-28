OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Since suffering it’s only Suburban East Conference loss of the season against White Bear Lake on Dec. 17, the Stillwater girls basketball team has been on a roll.
The Ponies continued their recent SEC domination with a 71-31 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
In seven games since losing to the Bears, the sixth-ranked Ponies (8-1 SEC, 13-2) have outscored their conference opponents by an average of 34.3 points.
Stillwater took charge early against the Raiders (3-6, 3-10), jumping out to a 13-1 lead less in the first six minutes and holding a 32-7 advantage with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Amber Scalia delivered 21 points to lead the Ponies while Lexi Karlen added 14 and Lizzie Holder chipped in with 12.
It was the 10th victory in a row for Stillwater, which has also won 61 of its last 63 conference games.
Anna Caruso led the Raiders with eight points.
After traveling to Woodbury on Friday, Jan. 28, the Ponies expect a stiff test next week when they host seventh-ranked Wayzata (12-3) in a nonconference game on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The Trojans just defeated fourth-ranked Eden Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Stillwater also travels to White Bear Lake for an SEC game on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Bears (9-2 SEC, 12-6) are the only conference team to defeat the Ponies in the past three seasons.
Cretin-Derham Hall 13 18 — 31
Stillwater 42 29 — 71
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Ray’van Robinson 7, Anna Caruso 8, Lauren Bengston 6, Lily Hahs 4 and Emma Dornan 6.
Stillwater: Eva Stafne 2, Annika Peper 3, Amy Thompson 6, Elise Dieterle 4, Amber Scalia 21, Lizzie Holder 12, Lydia Knutson 9 and Lexi Karlen 14.
Stillwater 82, Irondale 29
At Oak Park Heights, junior Lexi Karlen scored a season-high 23 points to help send the Ponies to an 82-29 conference victory over Irondale on Friday, Jan. 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
Karlen bettered her previous high scoring game of 22, which she achieved three times this season in victories over Irondale, Forest Lake and Moorhead.
Amy Thompson followed with 21 points for the Ponies, who also received 12 points from Amber Scalia.
Destiny Casey led the Knights (0-9 SEC, 2-13) with seven points.
Irondale 14 15 — 29
Stillwater 54 28 — 82
Irondale (pts): Cici Herlofsky 3, Gabby Caldwell 2, Emma Dockter 5, Liz Hiatt 5, Destiny Casey 7, Paige Kiani 1, Pam Chapman 3 and Saylor Gallagher 3.
Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 1, Annika Peper 6, Amy Thompson 21, Elise Dieterle 6, Grace Mattox 3, Amber Scalia 12, Lizzie Holder 8, Lydia Knutson 2 and Lexi Karlen 23.
