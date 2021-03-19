OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Passing its final tune-up before the start of the Section 4AAAA tournament, Stillwater breezed to an 83-38 Suburban East Conference victory over Mounds View on Friday, March 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
The fourth-ranked Ponies (18-0 SEC, 18-0) had already wrapped up their third straight conference championship, but the victory over Mounds View secured their second undefeated conference campaign in the last three seasons. Stillwater extended its conference winning streak to 31 and has won 53 of 54 league games since late in the 2017-18 season.
Alexis Pratt poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Ponies, who drained 11 3-pointers. Amy Thompson hit five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 17 points while Amber Scalia also chipped in with 17 points. Lexi Karlen added 11 11 points for the Ponies, who have outscored their opponents by an average of 33 points per game this season.
Stillwater earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 4AAAA tournament and was scheduled to host eighth-seeded North St. Paul (2-11) in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 18.
The winner will meet either fourth-seed Cretin-Derham Hall (7-11) or fifth seed St. Paul Central (10-2) in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 23. The section finals are scheduled for Friday, March 26 at the higher seed.
Mounds View 22 16 — 38
Stillwater 48 35 — 83
Mounds View (pts): Leah Ban 2, Bria Stenstrom 14, Sarah Solfest 3, Jessica Eischens 14, Olivia Bjorklund 1 and Julia Peterson 4.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 21, Peyton Shaffer 3, Amy Thompson 17, Gionna Carr 5, Amber Scalia 17, Lydia Knutson 4, Maya Tompkins 3, Elayra Dizon 2 and Lexi Karlen 11.
3-pointers: MV (4): Stenstrom 2, Solfest and Eischens; St (10): Shaffer, Thompson 5, Scalia 3 and Tompkins.
Free throws: MV, 4-7; St, 11-16.
Fouls: MV, 13; St, 11.
