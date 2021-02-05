WHITE BEAR LAKE — The only blemish on the way to its Suburban East Conference championship a year ago, the Stillwater girls basketball team wasn’t going to fall victim at White Bear Lake again this season. The Ponies jumped out to a 43-14 halftime lead and pulled away for a 72-32 triumph on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the 19th straight conference win for the Ponies since falling to the Bears 69-55 more than a year ago.
“I definitely reminded them of what happened at White Bear Lake last year,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “This was the first time this year I really challenged them before a game. They were the team that beat us last year and they’re a team that can make a lot of 3-pointers.”
The Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0) were up to the challenge, shooting 12 of 25 (48 percent) from three-point range.
Alexis Pratt made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points while Amber Scalia also drained four threes and finished with 15 points. Scalia missed just one of her five three-point attempts and Pratt finished 4 of 6.
Six different players hit at least one 3-pointer for the Ponies, who racked up 14 steals while forcing 23 White Bear Lake turnovers.
“Everybody was pretty much scoring,” Taylor said. “Everybody was scoring and Pratt was making her shots.
“Our kids came out really aggressive, even more so than they have this year, and we’re pretty aggressive anyway. In this game, everybody was flying.”
Gionna Carr finished with five assists and five steals to go along with 11 points.
“This was her best game,” Taylor said, noting her contributions don’t always show up in the state book. “She puts so much pressure on the ball to force that bad pass that someone else gets credit for the steal.”
Stillwater, which remains tied with Forest Lake (6-0, 6-0) atop the SEC standings have games coming up with two of the league’s top teams. The Ponies host East Ridge (5-1, 5-1) on Friday, Feb. 5 and then host the Rangers on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Stillwater 43 29 — 72
White Bear Lake 14 18 — 32
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 22, Amy Thompson 3, Katie Hardtke 3, Gionna Carr 11, Amber Scalia 15, Lizzie Holder 9, Lydia Knutson 2 and Lexi Karlen 7.
White Bear Lake: Merritt Larsen 2, Blessing Adebisi 5, Navaho Hughes 6, Tristiau Lehner 6 and Lauren Eckerle 13.
3-pointers: St (12): Pratt 4, Thompson, Hardtke, Carr, Scalia 4 and Karlen.
Free throws: St, 4-7.
Fouls: St, 10.
Stillwater 77, Roseville 60
At Oak Park Heights, leading by just seven points at halftime, the Ponies pulled away for a 77-60 conference victory over Roseville on Friday, Jan. 29 at Stillwater Area High School.
Alexis Pratt drained three 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Stillwater, which received at least one 3-pointer from all seven of the players who scored in the game.
Amber Scalia chipped in with 18 points and Lexi Karlen added 13 as the Ponies outscored Roseville 36-26 in the second half.
This was Stillwater’s first game of the season that has been decided by fewer than 20 points. It was also the most time the Ponies have spent in the halfcourt on both offense and defense, according to coach Willie Taylor.
“All year long we’ve been pressing and trapping,” the coach said. “What I liked about this game is that it showed we can play defense and run our offense and win.”
Stillwater was outrebounded 56-32, but made up for it with 13-of-15 shooting at the free throw line and 50-percent shooting (10 of 20) from beyond the three-point arc. The Ponies also totaled 21 steals and forced 30 Roseville turnovers.
“Those kind of evened out and our three-point shooting was probably the difference,” Taylor said.
Gabrielle Kopp led the Raiders (3-3) with 18 points while Louisiana State University recruit Tamia Ugass finished with 17 points.
Roseville 34 26 — 60
Stillwater 41 36 — 77
Roseville (pts): Tamia Ugass 17, Gabrielle Kopp 18, Drew Johnston 2, Rai’Janee Meadows 11, Hannah Hefferman 6 and Hattie Mae DeVries 6.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 23, Amy Thompson 5, Gionna Carr 7, Amber Scalia 18, Lizzie Holder 5, Lydia Knutson 6 and Lexi Karlen 13.
3-pointers: Ros (6): Ugass 2 and Kopp 4; St (10): Pratt 3, Thompson, Carr, Scalia, Holder, Knutson and Karlen.
Free throws: Ros, 12-19; St, 13-15.
Fouls: Ros, 12; St, 19.
