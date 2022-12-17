WOODBURY — It’s still early, but the three anticipated teams expected to contend for the Suburban East Conference championship each remained unbeaten after three games following Stillwater’s 84-31 victory over the Royals on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Woodbury High School.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 6-0) join East Ridge (3-0, 6-1) and White Bear Lake (3-0, 6-1) as the only teams without an SEC setback this season. Stillwater is scheduled to play at White Bear Lake in a key conference game on Friday, Dec. 16.
Amy Thompson delivered a game-high 28 points to lead four Ponies in double figures against the Royals (0-3, 0-5). Lexi Karlen finished with 15 points while Liana Buckhalton added 12 and Elise Dieterle chipped in with 11.
Woodbury: Coco Scanlan 3, Lauren Pelke 4, Rachel Orbell 5, Olivia Halunen 2, Emma Brown 2, Clare Morris 4 and Ashlynn Spong 11.
Stillwater 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 42
At Oak Park Heights, trailing by one point at halftime, the Ponies outscored Cretin-Derham Hall 32-18 in the second half of a 55-42 conference victory on Friday, Dec. 9 at Stillwater Area High School.
Lexi Karlen dropped in 22 points to lead the Ponies while Liana Buckhalton followed with 17 points. The Raiders (1-2, 2-4) limited two of Stillwater’s top scorers Amy Thompson and Elise Dieterle to a combined seven points.
Killy Hahs led Cretin-Derham Hall with 13 points.
Cretin-Derham Hall 24 18 — 42
Stillwater 23 32 — 55
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Mya Nunez-Williams 3, Elena Kronschabel 4, Lauren Bengston 11, Lilly Hahs 13, Emma Dornan 6 and Suraya Hodges 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.