WOODBURY — It’s still early, but the three anticipated teams expected to contend for the Suburban East Conference championship each remained unbeaten after three games following Stillwater’s 84-31 victory over the Royals on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Woodbury High School.

The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 6-0) join East Ridge (3-0, 6-1) and White Bear Lake (3-0, 6-1) as the only teams without an SEC setback this season. Stillwater is scheduled to play at White Bear Lake in a key conference game on Friday, Dec. 16.

Tags

Load comments