OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Even with a few new faces in the lineup, the Stillwater girls basketball team posed some familiar looking results so far this season.
The Ponies scored 53 points in the first half on the way to a comfortable 77-45 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Stillwater Area High School. It was the 17th consecutive conference victory for the sixth-ranked Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0), who have a 28-point margin of victory in their four games this season.
Amber Scalia hit three of Stillwater’s 10 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the way against the Raiders (2-2, 2-2). Lizzie Holder added 16 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds while point guard Alexis Pratt totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals while dishing out seven assists.
Teams have struggled against Stillwater’s pressure defense all season and the Raiders were no different.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we’re learning our pressure defense and that’s causing issues,” Stillwater coach Willie Taylor said. “There were a lot of turnovers in that game on the Cretin side.”
Holder and Scalia finished with four steals apiece.
“We work on what we do and we really rely a lot on our pressure defense to dictate the game,” Taylor said. “If we run up against a team that defeats our pressure, that’s going to be a tough game for us.”
Stillwater pulled back its press in the second half after leading 53-22 at the break, but still maintained a comfortable lead.
Six different players hit at least one 3-pointer for the Ponies, who were also effective at the free throw line while hitting 11 of 12 attempts.
Cretin-Derham Hall 22 23 — 45
Stillwater 53 24 — 77
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Anisah Wolf 5, Ray’ van Robinson 10, Anna Caruso 1, Kalina Fitzgerald 4, Abby Kline 8, Lauren Bengston 2, Killy Hahs 2, Audrey Martinez-Stewart 4, Danika Rubbelke 4, Olivia Allen 4 and Takara Mason 1.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 15, Amy Thompson 5, Katie Hardtke 2, Gionna Carr 4, Amber Scalia 21, Lizzie Holder 16, Lydia Knutson 7 and Lexi Karlen 7.
3-pointers: C-DH (0); St (10): Pratt 2, Thompson, Scalia 3, Holder 2, Knutson and Karlen.
Free throws: C-DH, 15-25; St, 11-12.
Fouls: C-DH, 12; St, 19.
Stillwater 73, Woodbury 38
At Woodbury, Alexis Pratt and Lexi Karlen each finished with double-doubles to help send the Ponies to a 73-38 conference victory over the Royals on Friday, Jan. 19 at Woodbury High School.
Pratt poured in a game-high 19 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds — and impressive total for the point guard generously listed at 5-foot-5 in the program. She also contributed three steals and three assists.
“She is a really special kind of kid and player, no doubt,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said.
Karlen scored 14 points and also led the Ponies with 14 rebounds. Amber Scalia dropped in 11 points and finished with eight of the team’s 21 steals. It was another disruptive night for the opposition due to Stillwater’s pressure defense.
“They have been working real hard,” Taylor said. “No one has handled it yet.”
Stillwater 36 37 — 73
Woodbury 16 22 — 38
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 19, Grace Mattox 2, Amy Thompson 3, Gionna Carr 6, Amber Scalia 11, Lizzie Holder 9, Lydia Knutson 7, Eva Stafne 2 and Lexi Karlen 14.
Woodbury: Maggie McCarthy 2, Hailey Alleman 2, Riley Rosenthal 3, Nadia Buckhalton 11, Rachel Orbell 2, Jada Wolff 6, Mattea Tande 8 and Liana Buckhalton 4.
3-pointers: St (4): Pratt, Scalia, Knutson and Karlen; Wo (4): Rosenthal and N. Buckhalton 3.
Free throws: St, 13-16; Wo, 4-10.
Fouls: St, 11; Wo, 11.
