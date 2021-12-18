ROSEMOUNT — Amber Scalia hit a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, but Stillwater was unable to complete the comeback while falling to Rosemount 68-65 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Rosemount High School.

Scalia hit five 3-pointers in all and finished with a game-high 22 points. Lexi Karlen added 19 points and Lizzie Holder chipped in with 17 for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 3-1).

It was the first regular season setback for the Ponies since falling to Eden Prairie late in the 2019-20 season — a run of 26 consecutive regular season victories.

Tayah Leenderts scored 20 points to lead the Irish (1-3), who notched their first victory against a rugged early season schedule that featured games against four of the top seven ranked teams in Class AAAA.

The Ponies were scheduled to face Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 10 and Woodbury on Dec. 14, but each of those Suburban East Conference games were postponed.

Stillwater 17 39 9 — 65

Rosemount 21 35 12 — 68

Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 3, Amy Thompson 3, Amber Scalia 22, Lizzie Holder 17, Lydia Knutson 1 and Lexi Karlen 19.

Rosemount: Nicole O’Neil 13, Ava Thompson 8, Anna Tauer 5, Lexie Wilson 8, Tayah Leenderts 20 and Alexa Ratziaff 14.

