OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It didn’t come easy, but the Stillwater girls basketball team locked up sole possession the Suburban East Conference championship with a 72-67 victory over Roseville on Friday, Feb. 25 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the fourth consecutive conference championship for the Ponies (16-2 SEC, 22-4), who have won 69 of their last 72 league games dating back to the 2017-18 season. Stillwater finished one game ahead of conference runner-up East Ridge (15-3, 20-7) with White Bear Lake (14-4, 18-9) and Roseville (13-5, 18-8) not far behind.
Stillwater’s conference losses to White Bear Lake and East Ridge were each by a single point and only two of its other conference games were decided by fewer than 10 points.
“I just think it was a really great game to get ready for the playoffs,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “At the end of games when teams are pressuring you and it’s full-bore, that’s how Roseville plays the whole game.”
Roseville did not make it easy for the Ponies, leading for much of the first half. Stillwater eventually climbed back and opened up a 43-34 halftime lead after the Raiders went cold from the field.
The Ponies struggled against Roseville’s pressure defense, finishing with 22 turnovers — many of which turned directly into points for the Raiders.
“I would have guessed we had more than that,” Peper said. “Nobody has really pressed us except for Roseville and Wayzata. Some other teams have tried, but we generally handled it pretty well. Roseville just has a tone of super athletic kids and that’s just how they play.”
By comparison, Roseville committed just 10 turnovers.
The Raiders closed within 55-53 with seven minutes remaining, but a 3-pointer by Lydia Knutson pushed Stillwater’s lead to 62-53 with 2:45 remaining.
Lexi Karlen finished with 20 points to lead four Ponies in double figures. Amy Thompson delivered 18 points, followed by Amber Scalia with 16 points and Lizzie Holder with 12.
Drew Johnston led the charge for the Raiders. She was especially dangerous when Stillwater switched to a zone defense, making 5 of 11 from three-point range and finishing with a game-high 22 points.
Roseville shot just 15 of 51 on two-point field goals, but made 11 of 30 attempts from outside the three-point arc.
“What they do good is what we tend to struggle with,” Peper said. “They are a hard match-up for us because of how they play, so I was happy we were able to make the plays and come out with a win.”
Stillwater defeated the Raiders 71-56 earlier this season.
“When we played down there we had a stretch in the second half where we hit threes on six straight possessions so we were able to separate in that game because we shot so well,” Peper said. “To have a good shooting night, but not a great shooting night, I was happy to get the win.”
And while this was the fourth straight conference title, there was an 18-year gap between SEC championships when the Ponies started their current streak in 2019.
“It was a quick blurb in the film session, congrats, you worked hard and you earned it,” Peper said. “Even though it’s been done here a lot, it’s still a special accomplishment but now it’s back to work.
“I try to focus on what we need to get better every day and every game. I don’t want to say we’re gearing up for this game, just constantly trying to be our best selves and what we can do right now to get better — or in this game be better — and take every game like that.”
After splitting with White Bear Lake and East Ridge during the regular season, the Ponies will likely face one of those teams if the seedings hold while pursuing a fourth straight Section 4AAAA championship.
“As coaches you take every loss pretty hard,” Peper said. “In the grand scheme of things it didn’t really affect anything. We still won the conference and got the top seed in the section. Hopefully it will help us win some of those games down the stretch.”
As the top seed, the Ponies received a bye into the section semifinals. Stillwater will host fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall (7-19), a 53-38 quarterfinal winner over Woodbury, on Saturday, March 5 at noon.
Roseville 34 33 — 67
Stillwater 43 29 — 72
Roseville (pts): Kendall Barnes 10, Makayla Holton 4, Gabrielle Kopp 5, Drew Johnston 22, Lily Peper 3, Hannah Heffernan 8 and Hattie Mae DeVries 15.
Stillwater: Amy Thompson 18, Amber Scalia 16, Lizzie Holder 12, Lydia Knutson 6 and Lexi Karlen 20.
