MINNEAPOLIS — With the remaining three quarterfinal games each decided by 20 points or more, Stillwater and Lakeville North provided most of the drama in the opening round of the Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday, March 15 at Williams Arena.
Behind an inspired shooting performance by Amy Thompson and the hard-nosed efforts of Lexi Karlen on both ends of the court, the fourth-seeded Ponies held off the hard-charging Panthers for a 67-65 victory in front of a raucous crowd.
Stillwater (25-5) advanced to face top-seeded Hopkins (27-2), an 81-40 quarterfinal winner over Roseville, in the semifinals on Thursday, March 23. The other semifinal features second-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (27-3) vs. No. 3 seed Eden Prairie (21-9) as three of the four remaining teams are from the Lake Conference.
Thompson drained seven 3-pointers while shooting 10 of 14 from the field overall to finish with a game-high 29 points. The junior also delivered the deciding points down the stretch after a furious comeback from the Panthers tied the game with 28 seconds remaining.
A mid-range jumper by Elise Dieterle put Stillwater in front 65-51 with just over five minutes remaining, but the Panthers answered with 14 straight points — capped by a free throw from Trinity Wilson with 28 seconds remaining — to pull even at 65-all.
That was when Thompson, after burning the Panthers from long range throughout the game, drove past two defenders for a lay-up in the paint to put Stillwater on top with just 11 seconds remaining.
“I just saw an opening and thought I would take it,” Thompson said.
North was unable to get potential tying or winning shot in the air in the final seconds after Liana Buckhalton knocked the ball away near mid-court and Dieterle dove on the loose ball to secure the victory as Stillwater players swarmed the court.
“There was huge stretches of the game where the kids made unbelievable plays and by making those plays it allowed us to be successful down the stretch,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “When things started to go sideways a little bit they found a way to relax and get a big stop when we needed it.
“We just had to find a way to get one more stop, and they did.”
Both teams were sharp throughout. The Panthers shot 54 percent (25 of 46) from the field while Stillwater connected on 59 percent of its shots in the second half and nearly 56 percent (25 or 45) for the game. Led by Thompson’s seven 3-pointers, the Ponies made 9 of 16 overall from long range.
“Amy steps up in big games,” said Karlen, who finished with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
If there were nerves for the Ponies playing at Williams Arena for the first time since falling to a Paige Bueckers-led Hopkins team in the 2020 state semifinals, it didn’t show.
“The atmosphere is very different,” Thompson said. “It’s a lot louder, there’s a lot more people, but I honestly think it helps. It makes the game more exciting and once you get going and get the nerves out, it’s pretty much the same game whatever gym you’re in.”
The Panthers, however, jumped on Stillwater early with post player Trinity Wilson scoring with relative ease on three straight possessions in the first 80 seconds for a 6-0 lead. Peper immediately called a time-out and the momentum shifted quickly from there. Wilson finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, but was held scoreless for more than 10 minutes after the Ponies altered their approach to defending her.
“We worked a lot on trying to stop No. 30 (Wilson),” Peper said. “We have not played a post player all year like her. We don’t need to double the post ever, and so that was probably one of the unique situations we were going to encounter. We don’t have to do that usually.
“She’s very talented and very strong. That was part of the message that timeout was let’s get the double going faster and then let’s put Lexi on her. It was kind of the same thing on offense, trust your senior and your leaders on a team to get stops.”
Stillwater withstood that early test and then stormed in front with a 10-0 run. Buckhalton hit a 3-pointer to put the Ponies in front 8-6 and added two free throws for a four-point cushion and Stillwater never trailed again.
North did not go away, but Thompson and the Ponies were always ready with a response.
“I think when the lead starts going down, it’s important to just maintain composure so that a nine-point run doesn’t turn into a 20-point run,” Thompson said.
Stillwater entered the tournament with regular season victories over three of the other teams in the tournament, including Centennial, Eagan and Roseville, and the Ponies were also tested before pulling out narrow victories over White Bear Lake and East Ridge on the way to the Section 4AAAA championship.
Peper said his team could have showed more patience with the ball down the stretch, but communicating with the players was not easy thanks to strong support from the stands on both sides.
“There was one stretch in there where I was trying to get them to not shoot it,” Peper said. “Once we got below two minutes we were trying to communicate to go to what is our kind of delay game because we do have very good free throw shooters and good ball handlers, but it’s just so loud and we couldn’t quite get that message portrayed. In a four- or five-point game with a minute-and-a-half left, we wanted to run a little more of a delay game.”
Buckhalton, who along with Thompson and Karlen played all 36 minutes of the game, finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
It was a more balanced attack for the Panthers, whose reserves outscored Stillwater 16-0.
“They have a bunch of good shooters,” Peper said. “We talked a lot about trying to at least get a hand up on shooters, but to be honest with you 90 percent of what we talked about leading into this was that we had to stop the post.”
Stillwater held a 26-21 rebounding edge, but also committed 16 turnovers compared to 13 for the Panthers.
“I’m proud of them for the comeback and for the fight we showed,” Panthers coach Shelly Clemons said. “I wish we had played a little bit better offensively in the first half, but Stillwater is a very talented basketball team so we have to give credit to them. They have scorers that just kind of lit us up, and we tried all our different best defenders on them. That Thompson is tough to stop, so we give credit to her and to them.”
Peper agreed with Clemons when it came to Thompson’s performance.
“She’s had got some really good ones, but on that stage and that kind of game, that was unbelievable,” Peper said.
And the “stage” also provided a lasting memory according to Peper, who was appreciative of the support the team has received all season long and especially on Wednesday.
“We know the community has gotten behind the girls and the reason the community has gotten behind the girls is because of the efforts that they put in with our youth kids,” Peper said. “The amount of time and the connections they made with girls in our youth program and members in the community no doubt has caused people to fall in love with them and come out to these games. All these little girls want to be them, so it’s a really cool thing when you have a send-off and there’s all these youth teams there to send us off this morning. I’m just so proud of how they’ve handled themselves in the community to build those relationships.”
And he wanted to savor it for just a few more minutes before focusing on the top-seeded Royals.
“They’re so talented, but you know what, I think I told somebody before the section final that you just want a chance,” Peper said. “We have a chance, and so let’s see what we can do with that chance.”
Lakeville North 31 34 — 65
Stillwater 36 31 — 67
Lakeville North (pts): Haley Bryant 9, Gracie Winge 10, Trinity Wilson 18, Gabby Betton 12, Elayna Boe 3, Bella DeHaan 2 and Aduke Ojullu 11.
Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 11, Franni deLeon 2, Amy Thompson 29, Elise Dieterle 8 and Lexi Karlen 17.
3-pointers: LN (6): Bryant, Winge 2, Wilson, Betton and Ojullu; St (9): Buckhalton, Thompson 7 and Dieterle.
Free throws: LN, 9-16; St, 8-12.
Fouls: LN, 13; St, 18.
Fouled out: None.
