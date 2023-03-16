MINNEAPOLIS — With the remaining three quarterfinal games each decided by 20 points or more, Stillwater and Lakeville North provided most of the drama in the opening round of the Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday, March 15 at Williams Arena.

Behind an inspired shooting performance by Amy Thompson and the hard-nosed efforts of Lexi Karlen on both ends of the court, the fourth-seeded Ponies held off the hard-charging Panthers for a 67-65 victory in front of a raucous crowd.

