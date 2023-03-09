WHITE BEAR LAKE — Not everything went smoothly for Stillwater, but a strong emphasis on defense helped the Ponies overcome second-seeded White Bear Lake for 51-47 victory in the Section 4AAAA girls basketball semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at White Bear Lake High School.

The teams split during the regular season and this was a rematch of last year’s section finals that White Bear Lake pulled out on the way to the state semifinals — ending a run of three straight state tournament appearances for Stillwater. The third-seeded Ponies (23-5) earned another trip to the section finals and were scheduled to face top-seeded East Ridge (23-4) on Thursday, March 9 for the state bid.

