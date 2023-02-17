OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Heading into a critical stretch of the season in pursuit of team goals, the Stillwater girls basketball team celebrated some individual milestones as part of a productive week capped by a 66-58 Suburban East Conference win over Mounds View on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the eighth straight victory for the ninth-ranked Ponies (13-2 SEC, 20-3), who travel to East Ridge for an important game with heavy conference and section seeding implications. With a victory over the fifth-ranked Raptors (14-1, 19-4), Stillwater could move into a tie for first place in the SEC. East Ridge held off the Ponies 57-54 earlier this season.
Stillwater’s victory over the Mustangs (5-10, 11-11) came on the heels of a 64-55 nonconference victory at Holy Angels, which is ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, and a 70-38 SEC win at Forest Lake that featured two players — Amy Thompson and Lexi Karlen — reaching 1,000 career points.
The Ponies overcame another strong performance from Mounds View’s Bria Stenstrom, who led all scorers with 31 points. The junior guard scored 42 points against Stillwater on Jan. 6, so both of her highest point totals this season came against the Ponies.
“She scores against everybody, but especially seems to bring it against us,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “She can shoot and get after it.”
The Ponies used several players on Stenstrom, especially after Annika Peper picked up some early fouls.
“We rotated different kids on her,” coach Peper said.
Stillwater led by just one point at halftime, but outscored the Mustangs 36-29 in the second half.
Thompson and Karlen each scored 24 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 10 points from Elise Dieterle.
“We didn’t play our best game, but showed some resiliency,” Peper said. “They didn’t have anybody that could guard Lexi.”
Mounds View (pts): Kate Roeber 2, Bria Stenstrom 31, Yazzy Abed 9, Jessica Eischens 6 and Julia Peterson 10.
Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 4, Annika Peper 4, Amy Thompson 24, Elise Dieterle 10 and Lexi Karlen 24.
Stillwater 64, Holy Angels 55
At Richfield, Elise Dieterle dropped in a team-high 16 points as part of a strong second half for the Ponies in a 64-55 nonconference victory on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Holy Angels.
Stillwater led by 10 in the first half, but Holy Angels went on a run to tie the game 30-all at halftime and built on that while taking a six-point lead early in the second half.
Annika Peper hit two 3-pointers around a basket by Karlen for an 8-0 run to put the Ponies up by two points. Liana Buckhalton followed with a 3-pointer to push Stillwater’s lead to five.
“They had all the momentum and then three possessions later we had all the momentum in the world,” coach Peper said. “That was probably some of the biggest adversity we’ve faced this year.”
Buckhalton totaled 13 points while Lexi Karlen added 12 and Amy Thompson chipped in with 11 points.
“Elise had a good scoring game,” Peper said. “When we play zone teams our big kids do a great job passing in the zone and they share the ball really well. They do a good job with that.”
Jenny Buer scored 20 points to pace the Stars (18-5).
Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 13, Annika Peper 8, Peyton Shaffer 4, Amy Thompson 11, Elise Dieterle 16 and Lexi Karlen 12.
Holy Angels: Vivian Carter 5, Kaylee Caron 11, Jenna Buer 20, Kiera O’Rourke 3, Celia Lind 13 and Carolyn Vessel 3.
Stillwater 70, Forest Lake 38
At Forest Lake, it was not a matter of if, but when, for senior Lexi Karlen and junior Amy Thompson to reach 1,000 career points. As it turned out, both joined the club in the first half of a 70-38 conference victory on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Forest Lake High School.
Karlen paced the Ponies with 22 points and Thompson wasn’t far behind with 19. Both reached the milestone during the first half as the Ponies built a 34-14 lead.
The memorable field goals were appropriately earned based on how so many of their points have been scored over the past few seasons. Thompson drained a 3-pointer to reach the mark and Karlen scored in the post.
Ponies coach Tim Peper appreciated the effort Forest Lake put into recognizing the achievement.
“The girls played well, but it is stressful because you want them to reach that milestone,” Peper said. “It was on everybody’s brain and everything was focused around them and you just want to get it done.
“Forest Lake did a great job. They stopped the game and recognized each player and gave them the ball. Whether you focus on it or not, I think both girls are glad they got it done. It was a pretty cool night.”
Karlen is the only senior on the roster for Stillwater and joins Thompson in serving as captains. The players, who are each averaging around 17 points per game this season, become the fifth and sixth players to reach 1,000 points scored for the Ponies — joining a list that also includes Sara Scalia (2,611), Alexis Pratt (1,989), Amber Scalia (1,442) and Alena Martens (1,258).
“Both are phenomenal leaders and work super hard,” Peper said.
Liana Buckhalton added 13 points for the Ponies.
Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 13, Franni DeLeon 3, Annika Peper 3, Peyton Shaffer 4, Amy Thompson 19, Elise Dieterle 6 and Lexi Karlen 22.
Forest Lake: Maddie Jerde 8, Amelia Espelien 6, Lauren Syring 1, Hailey DeReu 7, Liv Fearing 3, Cassidy Pitzl 10 and Bella Dowdall 3.
Stillwater girls basketball all-time scoring leaders
