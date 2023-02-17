OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Heading into a critical stretch of the season in pursuit of team goals, the Stillwater girls basketball team celebrated some individual milestones as part of a productive week capped by a 66-58 Suburban East Conference win over Mounds View on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the eighth straight victory for the ninth-ranked Ponies (13-2 SEC, 20-3), who travel to East Ridge for an important game with heavy conference and section seeding implications. With a victory over the fifth-ranked Raptors (14-1, 19-4), Stillwater could move into a tie for first place in the SEC. East Ridge held off the Ponies 57-54 earlier this season.

