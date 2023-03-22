3-24 spo-gbask Hop F D JS col.jpg

Sophomore guard Franni DeLeon looks for an open teammate during Stillwater’s loss to Hopkins in the Class AAAA state semifinals on Thursday, March 16 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (APG/Gazette photo by John Sherman)

MINNEAPOLIS — No stranger to the state finals, Hopkins earned yet another appearance after pulling away from Stillwater for a 79-51 victory in the Class AAAA girls basketball state semifinals on Thursday, March 16 at Williams Arena.

The top-seeded Royals (28-2) outscored Stillwater 34-16 in the last 12 minutes of the first half and didn’t let up after the intermission, despite a spirited effort from the fourth-seeded Ponies (25-6).

