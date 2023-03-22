Sophomore guard Franni DeLeon looks for an open teammate during Stillwater’s loss to Hopkins in the Class AAAA state semifinals on Thursday, March 16 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (APG/Gazette photo by John Sherman)
MINNEAPOLIS — No stranger to the state finals, Hopkins earned yet another appearance after pulling away from Stillwater for a 79-51 victory in the Class AAAA girls basketball state semifinals on Thursday, March 16 at Williams Arena.
The top-seeded Royals (28-2) outscored Stillwater 34-16 in the last 12 minutes of the first half and didn’t let up after the intermission, despite a spirited effort from the fourth-seeded Ponies (25-6).
Taylor Woodson racked up 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Hopkins, which has advanced to the state finals 13 times since 2004 on the way to eight state championships during the past two decades.
It was a tall order and an unenviable match-up for the Ponies, who have struggled at times against teams that like to press. Stillwater finished with 18 turnovers, but they have definitely committed more against lesser teams.
“I thought that was the best we have attacked the press,” Stillwater coach Peper said. “I thought they did a phenomenal job. There was one little stretch in the second half and one little stretch in the first half and that’s what makes it so hard, you make mistakes and boom.”
The coach said he felt good about how the team was playing, but reality sunk in after taking a glance at the scoreboard.
Stillwater played the Royals even through the six minutes, tying the score at 12-all on a short jumper by Lexi Karlen. The Ponies remained within six points midway through the first half, but that was when Hopkins began to pull away behind Woodson and Liv McGill, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Hopkins shot 59.3 percent from the field in the first half. The Royals scored 19 points off turnovers, compared to just five for the Ponies, and also held a 31-3 advantage in fast-break points.
Stillwater was unable to carry over the strong shooting from its quarterfinal victory over Lakeville North. The defending state champions definitely played a big role in that, limiting the Ponies’ leading scorers Amy Thompson and Lexi Karlen to a combined 14 points.
Sophomore Liana Buckhalton led the Ponies with 16 points and six rebounds while fellow sophomore Elise Dieterle drained three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
The Royals maintained a comfortable margin throughout the second half, but did not appear over matched. Hopkins led by 30 points at halftime of its quarterfinal victory over Roseville.
“I thought the girls did great and they competed,” Peper said. “I would have liked to not let them have that last little run. I wanted to chip it away and at least maybe make it a little more competitive, but I was real proud of what they had accomplished.”
• St. Michael-Albertville led Hopkins by as many as 21 points in the first half and held off a late charge for a 71-70 win in the Class AAAA state title game on Saturday night.
• Centennial, which is one of the three state tournament teams the Ponies defeated during the regular season, topped Lakeville North 71-54 in the consolation finals.
Hopkins 46 33 — 79
Stillwater 28 23 — 51
Hopkins (pts): Macaya Copeland 8, Kelly Boyle 11, Taylor Woodson 23, Liv McGill 17, NuNu Agara 12, Jasmine DuPree-Herbert 3, London Harris 3 and Le’Sedra Williams 2.
