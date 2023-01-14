OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The path to a potential fifth straight Suburban East Conference title for Stillwater became longer and more challenging with East Ridge turning back the Ponies 57-54 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Raptors, who are No. 5 in the Class AAAA state rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, built an eight-point halftime lead and held on for the victory behind a game-high 26 points from Emily Christenson.
East Ridge improved to 7-0 in the SEC and 12-3 overall, holding a two-game lead over the Ponies (5-2, 9-2) and White Bear Lake (5-2, 11-3). Roseville (4-2, 7-4) also remains in the mix with just two conference losses.
It was just the fifth conference loss in the past four-plus years for Stillwater, which has won 64 of its last 69 league games since late in the 2017-18 season.
Lexi Karlen scored a team-high 18 points for the Ponies, who also received 11 from Amy Thompson and eight apiece from Liana Buckhalton and Elise Dieterle.
East Ridge 34 23 — 57
Stillwater 26 28 — 54
East Ridge (pts): Elle Wildman 2, Carly Rekstad 9, Lannie Holmes 3, Grace Knupp 9, Emily Christenson 26 and Isabell Sanneh 8.
At Arden Hills, Amy Thompson delivered 22 points to lead four Ponies in double figures as Stillwater held off Mounds View 73-63 in an SEC contest on Friday, Jan. 6 at Mounds View High School.
Lexi Karlen scored 14 points while Liana Buckhalton and Elise Dieterle added 12 apiece to help the Ponies overcome a 42-point performance from Mounds View’s Bria Stenstrom, which is more than double her season scoring average.
The Mustangs (3-3, 7-4) trailed by just a point at halftime, but were outscored 35-26 in the second half.
