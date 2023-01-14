OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The path to a potential fifth straight Suburban East Conference title for Stillwater became longer and more challenging with East Ridge turning back the Ponies 57-54 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Raptors, who are No. 5 in the Class AAAA state rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, built an eight-point halftime lead and held on for the victory behind a game-high 26 points from Emily Christenson.

