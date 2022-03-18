HASTINGS — Stillwater survived a slow start, but never quite got over the hump while falling to White Bear Lake 63-57 in the finals of the Section 4AAAA girls basketball tournament on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Hastings High School.
The loss ended a run of three straight tournament appearances for the top-seeded Ponies, who finished the season with a 23-5 record.
White Bear Lake, which was seeded third, captured its fourth section championship in the last eight years, but it was their first title since 2017.
Stillwater and White Bear Lake split two Suburban East Conference games this season, with the Bears prevailing 67-66 on Dec. 17 to end Stillwater’s 32-game SEC winning streak. The Ponies followed with a 68-64 victory on Feb. 3 on their way to a fourth straight league title, but anticipated another tough battle against White Bear Lake.
“When they beat us in early December, I remember watching the film and it thinking we didn’t play that bad. They beat us,” Stillwater coach Tim Peper said. “It’s hard because you lose a game you want to win more than any game the rest of the season.”
This time with the season on the line, the Ponies overcame a sluggish start but it was an uphill climb all night. Stillwater pulled even at 38-all on a driving lay-up by Lizzie Holder with 11 minutes remaining, but White Bear Lake’s Lauren Eckerle answered with a 3-pointer and the Ponies were again playing from behind the rest of the way.
Eckerle, who finished with a game-high 22 points, scored on a runner and then followed with another 3-pointer to push White Bear Lake’s lead to 49-40 with eight minutes remaining. Stillwater answered with an 8-2 run to climb within 51-48, but that was the narrowest margin until again drawing within three points with just eight seconds left to play.
“The hard part is when you have two teams pretty evenly matched it comes down to who is making their shots on that night,” Peper said. “They played really well.”
Nevaeh Hughes, who finished with 18 points, joined Eckerle in carrying the Bears offensively. Combined, the duo hit 15 of 22 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the three-point line for Eckerle.
Eckerle scored 21 points or more in all three games against Stillwater this season and her timing was impeccable with the big shots in this one.
“She has been like that in the other two games, too, so we tried our best to stop her,” Peper said. “We were trying to face guard her but we just lost her a few times.
“Eckerle and Hughes finished 15 for 22 from the floor and we just couldn’t match that.”
Lexi Karlen finished with 19 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 18 points from Amber Scalia and 17 from Lizzie Holder.
Nobody else scored more than two points for Stillwater and depth became an even bigger issue for the Ponies after Holder fouled out with more than two minutes remaining.
“We just didn’t quite shoot the ball as well as we usually do,” Peper said. “There was lot of times in the first half and in second half we’d come back and tie the score where you thought if we could have found a way to score a bucket before they did it would have pushed us, but every time we’d get close they’d make a play.”
Stillwater was plagued by a slow start to the game.
After scoring the first two points of the game, the Ponies went nine minutes without scoring as the Bears built a 13-4 lead with 8:20 remaining in the first half.
It took just two minutes after that for Stillwater to even the score at 14-all on a 3-pointer by Holder.
The Ponies trailed by just a point in the final minute of the first half, but Holder picked up a second foul away from the basket with 10 seconds remaining and Eckerle drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bears a 29-25 halftime lead.
“Considering how we started, I thought the girls should be happy where they were at,” Peper said. “I thought we had momentum and I was feeling OK.
“We scored two points in the first nine minutes of the game. If you look at all other quarters we were 16-plus points. If we could have just played four quarters instead of three out of four, but (White Bear Lake) played really well.”
White Bear Lake, however, also scored the first five points in the second half to build a nine-point cushion.
Stillwater stayed in the game late with some help at the free throw line. The Ponies made 14 of 15 in the game while White Bear Lake finished just 12 of 20, including some important misses down the stretch.
“We were really good from the line,” Peper said.
But it wasn’t enough to overcome lesser shooting from the field.
“We’re a pretty good shooting team, but it was just one of those nights,” Peper said. “That first stretch we were missing lay-ups and it was one of those things where whatever could go wrong did for a while. We found our footing, but we’re a better shooting team than we played. They also played really good defensively so I don’t want to take anything away from what they did, either.”
• The Bears (21-9) received the No. 5 seed for the Class AAAA state tournament and upended fourth-seeded Rosemount (24-6) 35-34 in the quarterfinals on March 16. White Bear Lake was slated to meet top-seeded Hopkins (24-1) in the semifinals on Thursday, March 17.
And the Bears weren’t the only Suburban East Conference team to advance in the state tournament. Unseeded Roseville (22-8) knocked off second-seeded Shakopee (26-4) 39-32 in another state quarterfinal game.
Stillwater finished with a 5-3 record against teams that qualified for the state tournament in Class AAAA. The Ponies lost two of three games against White Bear Lake and also lost to Rosemount 68-65, but recorded two victories over Roseville and also defeated state qualifiers St. Michael-Albertville and Centennial.
The Ponies can claim regular season victories over three out of four teams in the state semifinals.
Stillwater also defeated Class AAA state semifinalist St. Paul Como Park 81-77 on Dec. 21.
“The conference was stronger this year and put two teams in the state tournament,” Peper said. “We were able to find a way to win the conference championship and the Centennial game was amazing. I’m so proud of the kids for winning the conference. There’s a really painful memory to finish the season, but so many positives from the other games and I’m so proud of how hard the kids worked.”
White Bear Lake 29 34 — 63
Stillwater 25 32 — 57
White Bear Lake (pts): Addison Post 2, Nevaeh Hughes 18, Abigail O’Brien 3, Jordyn Schmittdiel 13, Addison Bachmeier 3, Heidi Barber 2 and Lauren Eckerle 22.
Stillwater: Amy Thompson 2, Amber Scalia 18, Lizzie Holder 17, Lydia Knutson 1 and Lexi Karlen 19.
