HUDSON, Wis. — The conference title was out of reach, but the Stillwater boys golf team delivered a runner-up showing in the Suburban East Conference Tournament to secure second place in the overall conference standings on Monday, May 23 at Troy Burne Golf Club.
East Ridge won its sixth straight meet to complete an undefeated conference campaign. The Raptors, led by individual medalist Justin Luan (70) posted a winning total of 302.
The Ponies followed in second place with a score of 311, well ahead of third-place Woodbury (325) and fourth-place Cretin-Derham Hall (325). Just two shots separated the third- through seventh-place teams as Park, White Bear Lake and Forest Lake each finished at 327.
East Ridge extended its overall conference lead while finishing with 63 points. The Ponies, who were tied with Woodbury coming into the SEC Tourney, followed with 49 points the Royals finished third with 47 points.
Stillwater’s team score was its lowest of the season in conference play.
Senior Tim Fultz set the pace for the Ponies with a 2-over-par 73, tying for second place in the individual standings.
“Tim is such an outstanding person and a great captain,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “I’ve never seen so many competitors cheer for a Pony. Everybody loves Tim.”
Ponies freshman Zeke Roberts was not far behind with a 76. According to Scanlon, it marked the first time a Stillwater player has posted seven straight rounds in the 70s since Alex Beach in 2007.
It’s good company considering Beach just played in his fifth PGA Championship the previous week.
“His game literally has no weaknesses and he will continue to get better,” Scanlon said of Roberts.
Sophomore Tyler Coleman turned in an 80 while senior Eric Liveringhouse and eighth-grader Ryan Stanek each posted an 82. Will Swanson added an 87 for the Ponies.
Fultz, Roberts and Swanson each earned All-SEC honors based on their conference scoring averages while Liveringhouse, Coleman and Stanek received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AAA Tournament on June 1 and June 3 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids
Team standings
1. East Ridge 302; 2. Stillwater 311; 3. Woodbury 325; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 325; 5. Park 327; 6. White Bear Lake 327; 7. Forest Lake 327; 8. Mounds View 333; 9. Roseville 352; 10. Irondale 356.
Stillwater results (par 71)
T2. Tim Fultz 73; 8. Zeke Roberts 76; 15. Tyler Coleman 80; T19. Ryan Stanek 82; T19. Eric Liveringhouse 82; T33. Will Swanson 87. Medalist — 1. Justin Luan (ER) 70.
Final SEC standings
1. East Ridge 63; 2. Stillwater 49; 3. Woodbury 47; 4. White Bear Lake 39; 5. Park 36; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 33; 7. Forest Lake 20; 8. Mounds View 17; 9. Roseville 7; 10. Irondale 4.
