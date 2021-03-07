CJ Fredkove

Girls alpine skiing

One of the top performers on a team that placed second at state a year ago, CJ Fredkove helped lead the Stillwater girls alpine ski team back to state with a victory in the Section 7 Meet on March 2.

The junior was the individual section champion to set the pace for the Ponies as they held off Blaine for the team title. Fredkove also turned in the fastest time for Stillwater in a 278-237 nonconference dual meet victory over St. Croix Prep on Feb. 26.

The state meet is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Antony Tuttle

Wrestling

One of the team’s school-record 13 individual state qualifiers a year ago, Anthony Tuttle is enjoying another outstanding season for the SEC champion Ponies.

The junior achieved his 100th career victory with a pin in Stillwater’s conference triumph over Park on Feb. 26 and remains one of just two Ponies without a loss this season. Tuttle also won matches in Stillwater’s recent victories over Anoka, Centennial, Woodbury, North St. Paul and Tartan.

The Ponies (8-0 SEC, 22-2) are set to compete in a triangular at Elk River on March 5.

Tags

Load comments