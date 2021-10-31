CJ Fredkove

Girls soccer

An invaluable performer all season, CJ Fredkove also delivered in the clutch for the Stillwater girls soccer team in lifting the Ponies to a 1-0 overtime victory over Lakeville North in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

The senior scored her 11th goal of the season with less than three minutes remaining to send the Ponies into next week’s state semifinals. Fredkove ranks second for the Ponies in goals this season and has also tallied a team-leading eight assists.

Stillwater (14-3-2) faces Edina in the state semifinals on Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jonathan Roux

Boys cross country

Looking for some momentum going into the state meet, Jonathan Roux and the Stillwater boys cross country team came through with a strong performance while winning the Section 4AAA championship on Oct. 27.

Roux, a senior, finished second in the individual standings to help lead the Ponies to a 33-46 victory over runner-up White Bear Lake in the team standings. Roux finished just five seconds behind individual winner Ernest Mattson of White Bear Lake.

The Ponies will compete in the inaugural Class AAA state meet on Saturday, Nov. 6.

