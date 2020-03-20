Stillwater Area High School graduates were well represented in the NCAA Nordic Skiing Central Regional Championships in Ishpeming, Mich., in late February.
In the 10-kilometer freestyle race on Feb. 22, junior Shad Kraftson of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay finished 14th overall in a time of 26:34.2. Freshman Lars Dewall of St. Scholastica finished 21st in the same race with a time of 27:06.5 while Josh Albrecht of Michigan Tech placed 19th in 28:16.4.
Dewall was the top finisher among that trio of SAHS grads during the 20-kilometer classical race on Feb. 23, placing 15th overall in a time of 1:03:17.3. Albrecht, a junior, followed in 21st place with a time of 1:05:12.3 and Kraftson finished 24th in a time of 1:07:01.8.
In the women’s competition, freshman Emma Albrecht of Michigan Tech placed 18th in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle race with a time of 15:42.2 while Rana Kraftson of St. Scholastica finished 22nd in a time of 16:17.7.
Emma Albrecht climbed up to 10th in the 15-kilometer classical race the next day, crossing the line in 59:16.4. Rana Krafson, a sophomore, finished 18th with a time of 1:06:20.3.
Several competitors from the St. Croix Valley, including members of the current SAHS program, were scheduled to compete in the XC Skiing Junior Nationals in Soda Springs, Calif., on March 8-14 but that event was cancelled due to the COVID-19.
In the Central Collegiate Ski Association season-long points standings, Dewall ranks first among all skiers in the U20 Division and 25th overall. Shad Kraftson (26th) and Josh Albrecht (28th) also finished among the top 30 in the overall standings.
Emma Albrecht ranked fourth among U20 competitors and 13th overall. Rana Kraftson was eighth in the U20 category and 20th in the overall standings.
