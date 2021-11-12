OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The missed opportunities outnumbered those which were converted for the Stillwater football team in a 28-7 loss to Wayzata in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
Built for the windy conditions with a sturdy offensive line and two-pronged running attack, the Trojans ran fewer plays than Stillwater (54 to 56) but maintained possession nearly nine minutes longer (28:07 to 19:34) to secure the Section 4AAAAAA championship and earn the program’s 12th state tournament appearance since 2000.
It was the second year in a row Stillwater was stopped in the section finals — and an abrupt finish for the top-seeded Ponies (8-2), who were seeking their first trip to state since 2006.
Wayzata (8-2) advanced to face second-seeded St. Michael-Albertville in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Park Center High School.
“We didn’t play our best football game and that’s frustrating, but more than anything else this has been a great group of kids and a lot of fun to coach,” Stillwater coach Beau LaBore said.
The Ponies relied on a balanced offense all season, but Wayzata’s defense was stingy while limiting Stillwater to just 11 rushing yards and 73 total yards while building a 7-0 lead in the first half. Windy conditions added to the challenge of throwing the ball and the Ponies completed just 13 of 35 passes for 134 yards and two interceptions in the game.
“We struggled with them up front,” LaBore said. “We knew it would be tough running the football and we’ve had more success throwing and catching the ball. We could have executed a little bit better, but they did some really nice things. They’ve got a very tough defense and they have the No. 1 scoring defense in the state. Clearly, they showed why tonight.”
Wayzata completed just 2 of 8 passes for 27 yards with two interceptions, but was effective on the ground behind the 1-2 punch of Dante Cockrell, Jr., and Julian Diedrich.
Cockrell powered his way to 106 yards on 23 carries while Diedrich rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 attempts.
It was Diedrich who delivered the biggest play in the first half while breaking free straight up the middle for a 42-yard touchdown with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter.
“They’re very, very good on the line of scrimmage,” LaBore said. “We’re very happy with our defense. We gave up a crease and it went for a long touchdown early on, but outside of that they were tough and they’re opportunistic and they found a way to get off the field and give us chances.”
Stillwater managed just two first downs before halftime, but the defense did its part to limit Wayzata’s opportunities as well. The Trojans did threaten late in the first half after driving inside the Stillwater 5, but linebackers Ryder Rogotzke and Grant Miller stopped Cockrell for no gain fourth down with just over a minute remaining to keep it a one-possession game.
“The defense played the majority of the first half and dug down deep to keep them out of the end zone and got us to halftime down one score to give us a chance to go out and find a way in the third quarter,” LaBore said.
As it did in the opening quarter, Stillwater had the wind at its back for the third. After starting with strong field position, Eddie O’Keefe carried for 10 yards out to midfield on the first play of the second half. The Ponies then attempted a trick play that produced a wide-open receiver, but no hook-up after the throw from quarterback Max Shikenjanski sailed over intended target Thomas Blair. The drive stalled shortly thereafter and O’Keefe’s carry was Stillwater’s only first down in the quarter.
“We had some opportunities,” LaBore said. “We thought we’d be tied up. Our defense kept us in the game in the first half and we expected to be tied 7-7 after the first drive of the second half. If it’s tight, 7-7 after that trick play the first drive the second half and the wind at our back or put the ball deep, it could be a completely different game. And if we execute a little bit better that would have been the case, but it wasn’t the case. We just needed to string together a few first downs, we needed to be opportunistic and make a big play and needed to do something to pick up our defense. We didn’t.”
Austin Buck intercepted a pass in the end zone with more than four minutes remaining in the third as Stillwater stayed within range, but the Trojans eventually extended their lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Drew Berkland picked up a mishandled snap and slipped into the end zone from 3-yards out to provide a 14-0 advantage.
Facing a 14-point deficit, the Ponies provided some hope for a comeback after O’Keefe plowed in for a 3-yard touchdown with nine minutes remaining. It capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive that was extended by a roughing the punter penalty. Connor McCormick also hauled in a 32-yard reception from Shikenjanski to set up the Ponies at the 5-yard line.
Stillwater regained possession with about five minutes remaining, but were unable to cross midfield after a few penalties, a few incompletions and a sack of Shikenjanski on fourth down.
“We felt the momentum coming and everyone thought we were going to make a comeback,” said O’Keefe, who finished with 17 rushes for 88 yards. “Right after we scored that touchdown, too, everyone thought it was coming and we thought we had it, but just couldn’t quite get there.”
“We went out and found a way to score,” LaBore said. “We got a stop and we had the ball down 14-7, that’s exactly what we were hoping for when you haven’t played your best football game. We got the ball back and we didn’t go away. We were in the game in the fourth quarter.”
But nothing came easy against Wayzata and the Ponies were running out of time.
After not getting called for a single penalty in their first-round victory over Eagan, the Ponies were flagged six times for 60 yards against Wayzata.
“We usually don’t beat ourselves, but you they did have some speed and strength up front and that challenged us a little bit and that’s where a couple of those holding penalties come from and those were daggers tonight in a night where we weren’t as explosive as we usually are.”
Wayzata sealed the victory with Diedrich touchdown runs of 28 and 52 yards in the final three minutes as the Trojans pulled away.
Stillwater has faced some good running backs this season, but not the combination of power and speed behind a strong push up front like the Trojans presented.
“You’ve got 6-foot-1, 235-pound back (Cockrell) and then you got kind of a scat back with really good speed that’s got a scholarship to St. Thomas,” LaBore said. “They’ve got very talented backs but they’re behind a fairly big offensive line and our defense played really well and gave us an opportunity, but we needed to execute better on offense.”
After averaging more than 355 yards coming into the game, the Ponies were limited to just 210 total yards by Wayzata.
“They have a really good defense,” LaBore said. “They have size, a lot of speed and some blue chip type players and that makes things difficult. But more importantly, we made things hard on ourselves. We had opportunities, but we didn’t execute as well as we can.”
The Ponies averaged more than 5.1 yards per carry this season, but 3.6 per attempt against Wayzata.
“I think that if we just play a little bit better, we could have done it,” O’Keefe said. “We just we just couldn’t get it together in the first half and the third quarter. I think we were just getting in our heads and just couldn’t get our feet under us.
“I think they were really good, but we were beating ourselves. We were dropping balls and the wind was blowing and eventually we did get our shoes under us and tried making a comeback, but we just ran out of time.”
Stillwater captured its second straight sub-district title this season, bringing a welcomed boost of enthusiasm for a season that followed one hampered by COVID-19 a year ago.
“It was amazing,” O’Keefe said. “We drove in this idea of being a family and everyone just stuck with it. It couldn’t have been a better group of people. Everyone is so close with each other, I think that’s why we could do what we did.”
“It’s been a pleasure working with these guys all winter, spring, to summer workouts, football practices,” LaBore said. “It’s really a fun team to coach. We have great captains, we had a lot of seniors that are that were battle tested from last year. They were hungry and gave us everything we wanted out of them in practice. And we have some talented underclassmen that filled in any of those gaps nicely, so it’s been a pleasure to coach these guys and the biggest bummer is that we don’t get to do it anymore.”
Wayzata 7 0 0 21 — 28
Stillwater 0 0 0 7 — 7
Way — Julian Diedrich 42 run (Andy Vrudny kick) 7:38.
Way — Drew Berkland 3 run (Vrudny kick) 11:55.
St — Eddie O’Keefe 3 run (Connor Parker kick) 8:59.
Way — Julian Diedrich 28 run (Andy Vrudny kick) 2:54.
Way — Julian Diedrich 52 run (Andy Vrudny kick) 1:57.
Team stats
Way St
First downs 14 10
Rushes-yards 46-296 21-76
Passing yards 27 134
Total yards 323 210
Comp-Att-Int. 2-8-2 13-35-2
Fumbles/lost 1/0 0/0
Penalties/yards 8/55 6/60
Punts/avg. 5/43.6 6/38.8
Individual statistics
Rushing — Way: Julian Diedrich 16-180, Dante Cockrell, Jr. 23-106, Ryan Harvey 5-15 and Drew Berkland 2-(-5); St: Eddie O’Keefe 17-88, Landon Weyer 1-(-1) and Max Shikenjanski 3-(-11).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — Way: Ryan Harvey 2-8-27-0-2; St: Max Shikenjanski 13-35-134-0-2.
Receiving — Way: Drew Berkland 2-27; St: Connor McCormick 2-41, Thomas Jacobs 4-37, Joseph Hoheisel 3-24, Landon Weyer 2-15, Brett Hilde 1-9 and Eddie O’Keefe 1-8.
Kickoff returns — Way: Julian Diedrich 1-9 and Drew Berkland 1-7; St: Thomas Jacobs 1-30.
Punt returns — Way: Drew Berkland 1-29 and Julian Diederich 3-4; St: none.
Interceptions — Way: Chase Ullom 1-2 and Alex Hart 1-0; St: Mason Buck 1-41 and Austin Buck 1-0.
Fumble recoveries — Way: none; St: none.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Class 6A state playoffs
Second round
Eden Prairie 14, Lakeville North 10
Farmington 34, Minnetonka 0
Maple Grove 42, East Ridge 13
Woodbury 20, Rosemount 3
Wayzata 28, Stillwater 7
STMA 38, Centennial 35
Lakeville South 67, Anoka 14
Shakopee 20, Blaine 13
State quarterfinals
#1 Eden Prairie vs. #2 Farmington at Chanhassen on Nov. 12
#1 Maple Grove vs. #2 Woodbury at Eden Prairie on Nov. 11
#2 STMA vs. #4 Wayzata at
Park Center on Nov. 11
#1 Lakeville South vs. #2 Shakopee at SAHS on Nov. 12
State semifinals — At U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 18-19, 7 p.m.
State finals — At U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
