OAK PARK HEIGHTS — In the wake of its first and only loss of the season, the Stillwater football team rebounded with an emphatic 56-14 victory over eighth-seeded Eagan in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Oct. 29 at Stillwater Area High School.
The top-seeded Ponies did not waste any time as Landon Weyer returned a punt for a touchdown the first time Stillwater touched the ball and the barrage continued throughout the first half while building 42-0 lead. The Ponies racked up 453 yards overall.
Stillwater (8-1) advances to face fourth-seeded Wayzata in the second round on Friday, Nov. 5 at SAHS. The Trojans (7-2) cruised past Osseo 37-6 in their postseason opener. The winner advances to face either second-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (5-4) or third-seeded Centennial (6-5) the state quarterfinals on Nov. 11 at Park Center High School.
The victory over Eagan (2-7) ends a five-game postseason losing streak for the Ponies. Stillwater’s most recent playoff win was against Champlin Park 23-0 in a first-round game in 2015.
“We had a bye last year so you’d like to think if you had the chance to play our first-round game you’d find a way and you get a win, but this team had a chip on its shoulder about identifying some things that we haven’t done here in too long,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “One of the things was to win a playoff game, so we’re just really happy with them that they have set important and relevant and high expectations for their team and that they are coming out here and trying to take care of some business.”
Stillwater was dominant against the Wildcats, averaging 9.8 yards per play behind a balanced attack — and also the early jolt from special teams.
Already averaging more than 12 yards per punt return coming into the game, Weyer raced 65 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown just over two minutes into the game.
“Well, we’ve been very good on punt return all year,” LaBore said. “We’ve had some silly penalties on punt return that has cost us, including one touchdown. Every week we’ve said we’ve got to get one, we’ve got to get one, and we finally popped one.
“We work really hard on special teams. It’s not just one of those things that coaches say, we spend a lot of time on special teams and we expect to do well on special teams. I think every game we’ve played this year special teams have made us better and have given us an opportunity to have great field position over our opponents.”
The offense took over from there while scoring on each of its first four possessions while building a 35-0 lead with more than eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Three of those four touchdowns came on passes from Max Shikenjanski to Connor McCormick. The senior hauled in scoring catches of 14, 6 and 22 yards.
In the middle of those, Weyer also scored on a 6-yard run early in the second quarter.
Thomas Jacobs, who finished with four catches for 128 yards, caught passes on back-to-back plays for 27 and 39 yards, the latter a touchdown to push Stillwater’s lead to 42-0 with less than two minutes remaining in the half.
It was the most efficient performance of the season for Shikenjanski, who completed 10 of 12 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season.
“He made a lot of good decisions,” LaBore said. “And when they started just kind of loading up the box and sending everybody he made good decisions in the fact that he knew where he wanted to go and he got the ball out immediately. We just took what they were giving us. They’re gonna play a bunch of guys up in the box and play press man coverage or zero cover, then they’re daring you to throw the ball and that’s what you have to do.
“We could have protected better, but they gave us a little different look than what we had seen in any of the previous games. He knew he had to get the ball out quick and he did get it out.”
Stillwater was also effective on the ground, despite having leading rusher Eddie O’Keefe out of the lineup.
The Ponies rushed for 193 yards on 34 attempts (5.7 avg.), led by Samuel Young with 13 carries for 114 yards (8.8 avg.) and a touchdown. Christian Hoveland also tacked on 40 yards on just seven carries.
Three of Stillwater’s four players with at least one catch in the game averaged 30 yards or more per reception.
“If you only have one guy to throw the ball to a defense is going to take it away pretty quickly,” Labore said. “You have to have multiple guys that you can go to and the thing about playing some of the RPO (run-pass-option) football that we do is that this is incredibly hard to do. You talk to adults about what they do for a living and how often can you say that everything you spend your time on and everything that you work for you hand it over to a 16-year old kid and say, ‘all right, go make the right decisions’.
“But that’s our RPO and so there are moments where we were really anticipating that we were going to run the football but then Shik gets out there and sees what they’re giving us and he’s got to make a decision. He takes what the defense gives him so a lot of those throws that are going to multiple different receivers are because Shik is taking what the defense has given him. It’s really nice to have a guy who is that athletic and it’s really nice to have a guy that can throw the ball, but it’s even more important that he can use those skills to get the ball where it’s supposed to go.”
Young’s contributions also stood out in his first varsity appearance. His 57-yard scamper early in the second quarter set up Weyer’s rushing touchdown.
The sophomore posted some impressive times in track last spring but has not practiced, or played, much this fall after getting injured in the team’s first JV game.
“He’s got great speed, everybody knows that,” LaBore said. “We’re pleased with how he did and how he saw things based on the fact that he really hasn’t practiced all year either.
“I think Sam had two carries on the JV — like a 30-yard catch and a 30-yard run — and then he yanked his ankle and then did it again not too long after that. These are literally his first reps of the entire season, let alone varsity football, and it’s a playoff game.”
O’Keefe was among a few players held out of the game.
“We rested a few guys,” LaBore said. “We were able to get them all the way healthy and it was good timing to be able to give O’Keefe a night off.”
Young scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter and reserve quarterback Cooper Keykal scored on a 3-yard plunge in the fourth.
On defense, Stillwater limited the Wildcats to five first downs before halftime.
Running back Landon Tonsager led Eagan with 22 carries for 130 yards while quarterback Carson Schwamb finished with nine carries for 43 yards. Schwamb completed just 5 of 12 passing for 52 yards and one interception.
Eagan finished with 245 total yards, but also turned the ball over twice.
“You’re playing a system offense, kind of a little bit of the Wing-T and a little bit of the option so you have to be focused and they’ve got to play every phase,” LaBore said. “You have to account for all three phases, or two if they if they’re only running with the two phases. When they did have a guy leak out or they did spring a 10-, 12-, or 15-yard play it was because somebody wasn’t on their assignment, but we were able to clean it clean up the mess.
“You’re always a little bit nervous that if you don’t come out and execute the way that we’re supposed to that you could get be in a little bit of a dogfight, but the defense came out and got after it real fast, early and often.”
The Ponies had a few days off after falling to state power Eden Prairie in a hard-fought loss to close out the regular season.
“Monday and Tuesday were a little slow,” LaBore said. “I mean, we were a little banged up because I think it was as hard a hitting game as I think I’ve coached. So there was that, and still maybe a little disappointment and guys moving a little bit slow after having a couple of days. But we said we have to turn it up big time on Wednesday and we did. We had a very crisp indoor practice on Thursday, so yeah, we responded well, eventually.”
The coach said the team will need to be at it’s best against Wayzata, which has allowed more than two touchdowns in a game just once all season.
“We have to be sharp tomorrow morning for film, and Monday has to be the best practice of the year and then that has to happen Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the opponent we have coming to town,” LaBore said. “They have to have the best week of practice of their lives because we have as tough of a draw you could ever have asked for in a four seed with Wayzata. They’re very talented, a big, fast and good team and we’re going to need to play our best game.”
Eagan 0 0 7 7 — 14
Stillwater 21 21 7 7 — 56
St — Landon Weyer 65 punt return (Connor Parker kick) 9:47.
St — Connor McCormick 14 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 4:18.
St — McCormick 6 pass from Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 1:24.
St — Weyer 6 run (Parker kick) 10:32.
St — McCormick 22 pass from Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 8:23.
St — Thomas Jacobs 39 pass from Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 1:50.
St — Samuel Young 7 run (Parker kick) 9:55.
Eag — Rowen Phillips 18 pass from Carson Schwamb (Alex Rodman kick) 5:31.
St — Cooper Keykal 3 run (Shawn Stephens kick) 8:29.
Eag — Landon Tonsager 50 run (Rodman kick) 6:36.
Team stats
Eag St
First downs 11 22
Rushes-yards 37-193 34-193
Passing yards 52 260
Total yards 245 453
Comp-Att-Int. 5-12-1 10-12-0
Fumbles/lost 2/1 1/0
Penalties/yards 0/0 0/0
Punts/avg. 4/34.0 1/35.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Eag: Landon Tonsager 22-130, Carson Schwamb 9-43 and Brooklyn Evans 6-20; St: Samuel Young 13-114, Christian Hoveland 7-40, Roan Hickey 6-24, Cooper Keykal 5-23, Landon Weyer 1-6, Jackson Kramer 1-(-3) and Max Shikenjanski 1-(-11).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — Eag: Carson Schwamb 5-10-52-1-1 and Alex Lachenmayer 0-2-0-0-0; St: Max Shikenjanski 10-12-260-4-0.
Receiving — Eag: Rowen Phillips 3-37 and Landon Tonsager 2-15; St: Thomas Jacobs 4-128, Joseph Hoheisel 2-60, Connor McCormick 3-42 and Tanner Voight 1-30.
Kickoff returns — Eag: George Anderson 3-60, Marco Bugni 1-29 and Carter Will 1-13; St: Tanner Schmidt 1-21, Tanner Voight 1-8 and Soel Riser 1-(-3).
Punt returns — Eag: none; St: Landon Weyer 2-59.
Interceptions — Eag: none; St: Mason Buck 1-2.
Fumble recoveries — Eag: none; St: Grant Miller 1-0.
Class 6A state playoffs
First round
Eden Prairie 36, Coon Rapids 6
Lakeville North 39, WB Lake 0
Minnetonka 30, Brainerd 15
Farmington 63, Forest Lake 20
Maple Grove 49, Roseville 7
East Ridge 31, Prior Lake 17
Rosemount 24, Edina 21
Woodbury 14, Champlin Park 0
Stillwater 56, Eagan 14
Wayzata 37, Osseo 6
Centennial 35, Eastview 7
STMA 41, Burnsville 14
Lakeville South 48, Hopkins 6
Anoka 40, Mounds View 7
Blaine 14, Totino-Grace 13 (OT)
Shakopee 50, Park 20
Second round
Friday, Nov. 5
#5 Lakeville North at #1 Eden Prairie
#3 Minnetonka at #2 Farmington
#4 East Ridge at #1 Maple Grove
#3 Rosemount at #2 Woodbury
#4 Wayzata at #1 Stillwater
#3 Centennial at #2 STMA
#4 Anoka at #1 Lakeville South
#3 Blaine at #2 Shakopee
