12-30 spo-fb signing 1 col.jpg

Three seniors who helped lead the Stillwater football team to sub-district and section championships this fall have confirmed plans to continue their football and academic careers, including, from left, Charlie Gleason (Air Force), Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton) and Max Shikenjanski (Minnesota).

Three members of the Stillwater football team confirmed where they continue their playing and academic careers during a ceremony at Stillwater Area High School on Dec. 21, which was the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I players.

Seniors Charlie Gleason, Oyintare Porbeni and Max Shikenjanski finalized their commitments, but none of the three actually signed a National Letter of Intent. The three were big contributors to Stillwater’s 9-2 season this fall, which included the Maroon North Sub-District championship and the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2006.

Tags

Load comments