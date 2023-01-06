Three seniors who helped lead the Stillwater football team to sub-district and section championships this fall have confirmed plans to continue their football and academic careers, including, from left, Charlie Gleason (Air Force), Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton) and Max Shikenjanski (Minnesota).
Three members of the Stillwater football team confirmed where they continue their playing and academic careers during a ceremony at Stillwater Area High School on Dec. 21, which was the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I players.
Seniors Charlie Gleason, Oyintare Porbeni and Max Shikenjanski finalized their commitments, but none of the three actually signed a National Letter of Intent. The three were big contributors to Stillwater’s 9-2 season this fall, which included the Maroon North Sub-District championship and the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2006.
Gleason committed to the Air Force Academy, but signed a Certificate of Intent, which is a non-binding agreement due to the Academy’s appointment process. In fact, Air Force coaches are not allowed to even comment on recruits due to the Privacy Act.
Gleason, a three-year starter at defensive end, led the Ponies with 12 negative tackles this season and finished with a team-high 143 defensive points.
Shikenjanski, who owns nearly every single-season and career passing record for the Ponies, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Minnesota. Because walk-ons do not receive financial aid, at least initially, they do not sign a National Letter of Intent.
Shikenjanski, who previously accepted a scholarship offer to play basketball at The Citadel before deciding to play football, completed 182 of 274 passes for 2,296 yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions this past season.
Both players are joining teams coming off bowl victories to close out the past season. Air Force (10-3) defeated Baylor 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl while the Gophers (9-4) upended Syracuse 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Porbeni is a fast-rising prospect who made the most of his senior season before committing to Princeton University, which like the rest of the Ivy League schools does not provide athletic scholarships.
The Tigers finished 5-2 in the Ivy League and 8-2 overall to tie Penn (5-2, 8-2) for second place behind Yale (6-1, 8-2).
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, the lineman was named the team’s Most Improved Player on offense.
At least 11 SAHS seniors previously signed a National Letter of Intent during the signing period that started on Nov. 9 for most other sports.
Those Ponies included: Sydney Dettmann (Bucknell-swimming), Keira Jelinek (Rockhurst-lacrosse), Luka Johnson (UC-Colorado Springs-soccer), Lexi Karlen (UM-Duluth-basketball), Tori Liljegren (Lindenwood-lacrosse), Avery Lorinser (Northern Michigan-lacrosse), Jordyn Lyden (Minnesota-gymnastics), Sophia Roskoski (Western Kentucky-track and field), Nell Smith (UW-Green Bay, soccer), Anika Wright (Northern Michigan-swimming and diving), and Ella Zirbes (Utah-gymnastics).
Listed below are responses to a short questionnaire completed by the three athletes who recently finalized their football commitments.
Charlie Gleason
College attending — United States Air Force Academy
Sport — Football
Why Air Force? — They have a great football program, amazing coaches, good culture, as well as having some of the best academics and opportunities compared to other schools.
Major/academic interests — Business most likely, but will become a pilot and fly.
Other SAHS Activities — Wrestling, alpine skiing, track and field.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Playing football with the best group of guys and being able to call all of them family.
Oyintare Porbeni
College attending — Princeton University
Sport — Football
Why Princeton? — For both its strong academic and sports history. It meets all of my dreams of acquiring great education and playing football at the highest level.
Major/academic interests — Computer science.
Other SAHS Activities — Basketball, speech, National Honor Society and BIZAA (Basic Insitute for Zonal African Advancement).
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Beating Lakeville North and going to state, hanging out with the O-line at Coach O’Keefe’s.
Max Shikenjanski
College attending — University of Minnesota
Sport — Football
Why Minnesota? — I grew up a fan and it’s my dream school.
Major/academic interests — Business or sports management.
Other SAHS Activities — Baseball and basketball.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to state for football.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.