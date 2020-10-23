WOODBURY — Productive with the ball and simply stifling on defense, Woodbury cruised to a 45-0 East Metro sub-district football victory over Stillwater on Friday, Oct. 16 at Woodbury High School.
The Royals have claimed each of the past two sub-district championships and is off to a strong start this season in pursuit of their third, outscoring their first two opponents by a combined 94-10.
Stillwater (1-1 EM, 1-1) routed White Bear Lake in the season opener, but struggled to move the ball throughout their Week 2 match-up against the Royals (2-0, 2-0). The Ponies were limited to just 20 rushing yards on 34 attempts and totaled 103 yards overall.
“They have a bunch of two- and three-year starters,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “They’re a team littered with guys that have been on back-to-back conference championships so they have a very experienced and veteran group that got after it.”
Woodbury racked up 24 first downs, compared to nine for the Ponies, and finished with 332 total yards. The Royals also seized the momentum during a key sequence that turned into a missed opportunity for Stillwater prior to halftime.
Despite trailing 17-0, Stillwater was driving with about a minute remaining before Joey Gerlach intercepted a pass that was tipped in the air and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to provide a 24-0 lead.
It was the first of two touchdowns for the Royals in the final minute of the first half, leading to a 31-0 lead going into the break. A poor snap on an ensuing punt attempt gave Woodbury the ball back at the Stillwater 26-yard line with just 27 seconds remaining.
Quarterback Donald West’s floater into the end zone was corralled by Mac Lockner with just 10 seconds remaining in the half. It was the nail in the coffin for the Ponies.
“We were trying to make it a two-score game, but then immediately it becomes a three- and four-score game,” LaBore said. “We had opportunities, but we dug ourselves a pretty big hole. We were still in the situation where we might be able to make a game of it and have something to talk about at halftime, but instead we made a bad situation worse.”
An apparent Stillwater touchdown was wiped off the board by a holding penalty midway through the second quarter and the big swing for the Royals after the long interception return was too much to overcome.
“There was some moments that make you feel like you can stay in the game,” LaBore said. “Even though we struggled overall moving the football and we did have the turnovers, there were moments that suggest we could have stayed in the game in the first half. Even if we just cash in on one of those two situations we’re maybe down 17-7 or 24-7 at half and it’s a different ballgame. We were not that far from making it a two-score game and we got the ball after halftime. That wouldn’t have been so bad considering how we played.
“Their team is very good and we knew we were going to be challenged significantly, however, it wasn’t so much the things they were doing it was the things that we weren’t doing. We fumbled deep in our territory, didn’t’ execute on two trips inside the red zone, had a turnover and pick-six and fumbled with a poor snap on a punt.”
Stillwater’s worst starting field position on six possessions in the first half was its own 41-yard line, Woodbury was stout all night on defense.
“We had incredible field position all night,” LaBore said. “They’ve had the best defense in the conference,” LaBore said. “They’ve had a nice run of defensive linemen, very fast and physical linebackers and they don’t give you a lot of time to throw. They’ve had a lot of success on defense.
“Offensively and defensively, you could see that they’re a big team and they’re fast. The size and speed can compound things and make execution difficult.”
Woodbury also scored on its first possession in the second half on an 8-yard touchdown run by Scott Hanson, who shared quarterbacking duties with West, to extend the lead to 38-0.
West completed 6 of 11 passes for 70 yards and also rushed 17 times for 93 yards. He scored on a 2-yard run to cap Woodbury’s first drive of the game, taking nearly five minutes off the clock converting four times on third down.
“The first series there were several opportunities for us to get off the field and we didn’t,” LaBore said. “Even though they go down the field and score, they had to earn several of those first downs.”
The Royals converted on 11 of 18 third-down plays — a 61 percent success rate. By comparison, Stillwater was just 1 of 13 on third down.
“In high school football, if you win the turnover battle and win third down it would be shocking if you lost,” LaBore said. “It was really lop-sided on the scoreboard, but in reality there were a couple of plays that could have kept us in the game at halftime. We thought we had to play perfect to give ourselves a chance and we weren’t anywhere near that.”
Mason Wilson led the Ponies on defense with six solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Ian Tandy, Zachariah Hunter added five solo tackles apiece. Chance Swenson led the Ponies with 18 defensive points, collecting a fumble recovery to go along with a negative tackle and a sack. Michael Cowley wasn’t far behind with 15 defensive points for the Ponies.
“There weren’t any surprises,” LaBore said. “What they ran all night was similar to the stuff they ran in the first week. The biggest problem is if we’re not in the right position and with everybody executing the call, on any given play they’ve got a couple of guys that can expose you. (West) made a few plays and kind of exposed us not executing the calls.”
Stillwater still leads 34-9 in the all-time series with Woodbury, but the Royals have now won each of the past five meetings.
Ponies prep for Mounds View
Stillwater faces a Mounds View team still searching for its first victory of the season when they face off on Friday, Oct. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Mustangs lead 26-17 in the all-time series, joining Cretin-Derham Hall as the only East Metro sub-district teams with a winning record against the Ponies. Stillwater defeated Mounds View 22-21 in overtime a year ago.
Both teams suffered lop-sided defeats at the hands of Woodbury this season. The Royals defeated Mounds View 49-10 in the season opener and the Mustangs followed with a 7-3 loss against Minnetonka in Week 2.
The Ponies are hoping to more closely resemble the team that dispatched White Bear Lake 52-24 in the season opener. The Bears bounced back with a 35-21 win over Cretin-Derham Hall a week ago.
“Both Mounds View and Stillwater would say that the scores of their games against Woodbury are not indicative of their team,” LaBore said. “It’s kind of a race to see how we can tidy up some of the things that didn’t go very well against a good team like Woodbury.”
The Mustangs, who are averaging just 142.5 yards through two games, are led by running back Antoine Voz with 30 carries for 100 yards. Qarterback Tate Lahr has completed 16 of 31 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.
“The best part about it is if we can keep getting better, if we can be more disciplined and if we can do the little things right more consistently, there’s opportunities for us to play a much better game against a good opponent,” LaBore said. “That’s on our coaching staff to make sure we’re working really hard to coach the little thigns and tirelessly get after our guys to get on the same page and executing as well as we can. It’s also up to our kids to keep battling and getting better at practice and making sure all that preparation makes it out on the field.”
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 — 0
Woodbury 14 17 7 7 — 45
Wo — Donald West 2 run (Devin Paddleford kick) 7:21.
Wo — RJ Altman 8 run (Paddleford kick) 3:10.
Wo — FG Paddleford 31, 9:42.
Wo — Joey Gerlach 85 interception return (Paddleford kick) :47.
Wo — Mac Lockner 26 pass from West (Paddleford kick) :10.
Wo — Scott Hanson 8 run (Paddleford kick) 6:13.
Wo — Bon Chinanga 1 run (Paddleford kick) 5:24.
Team stats
St Wo
First downs 9 24
Rushes-yards 34-20 46-213
Passing yards 83 119
Total yards 103 332
Comp-Att-Int. 7-19-1 10-21-0
Fumbles/lost 2/2 4/1
Penalties/yards 5/50 7/60
Punts/avg. 4/29.8 2/30.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Edward O’Keefe 10-28, Dominic Krenz 15-21, Carter Bauer 1-6, Kade Anton 3-1, team 1-0 and Casey Venske 5-(-36); Wo: RJ Altman 16-94, Donald West 17-93, Bon Chinanga 8-23, Scott Hanson 4-4 and Sam Mohs 1-(-1).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Casey Venske 7-19-83-0-1; Wo: Donald West 6-11-70-1-0 and Scott Hanson 4-10-49-0-0.
Receiving — St: Nicholas Schlender 3-30, Max Shikenjanski 1-24, Connor McCormick 2-23 and Xavier Dobson 1-6; Wo: Mac Lockner 3-52, Blake Rohrer 2-38, Garrett Smith 3-18, Josh Simon 1-6 and Joe Mahoney 1-5.
Kickoff returns — St: Dominic Krenz 2-27, Jemal Alazar 3-25 and Mason Buck 1-0; Wo: none.
Punt returns — St: none; Wo: Joey Gerlach 1-0.
Interceptions — St: none; Wo: Joey Gerlach 1-85.
Fumble recoveries — St: Chance Swenson 1-0; Wo: Jack Bungarden 1-0 and Isaiah Walters 1-0.
East Metro
EM Overall
W L W L
Woodbury 2 0 2 0
East Ridge 0 0 2 0
Stillwater 1 1 1 1
White Bear Lake 1 1 1 1
Roseville 0 0 0 0
C-D Hall 0 1 0 2
Mounds View 0 1 0 2
Week 2 results
Woodbury 45, Stillwater 0
White Bear Lake 35, C-D Hall 21
East Ridge 13, Lakeville North 0
Minnetonka 7, Mounds View 3
Roseville did not play
Week 3 games
Mounds View at Stillwater
White Bear Lake at East Ridge
Woodbury at Cretin-Derham Hall
Roseville at Blaine
