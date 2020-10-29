OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On the other side of a shutout loss the previous week, the Stillwater football team responded with a stout defensive effort while blanking Mounds View 17-0 in an East Metro sub-district game on Friday, Oct. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
“I would say anytime you find a way to shut a team out you’ve played a great overall game,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “It’s really difficult to find a way to shut out a team.”
This was Stillwater’s fifth victory over the Mustangs in their last six games — a nice run considering Mounds View won 11 of 13 in the series from 2006 to 2014. Many of these meetings over the past two decades have played a significant role in determining the conference and/or section championship.
“I always wonder how much our players understand about the history of our program, even the modern history of our program,” LaBore said. “I think they would all agree White Bear Lake is the traditional rival and Mounds View is more the modern rival. I think they had won eight out of nine and it often decided a lot of things, more so who was going to win the section.
“We’ve been able to get our kids up for the game and prepared well for the game and we’ve played really good defense in all six of those games and given ourselves a chance to win all of those games. It’s been gratifying to see our kids rise to the challenge of getting after a team that has been a thorn in our side for many years.”
Stillwater (2-1 EM, 2-1) was more opportunistic than flashy in this one, finishing with just 236 yards of total offense. But the Ponies were stingy on defense, limiting Mounds View (0-2, 0-3) to just 57 rushing yards on 26 attempts. The Mustangs also completed just 9 of 35 passes for 89 yards to finish with 146 total yards.
“Our defense played exceptional,” LaBore said. “We prepared more for them to come out and run the ball against us, so we had to adjust a little bit on the fly. For them to come out and throw 35 times — there might be three or four years worth where they didn’t throw 36 times total and they did in one game.”
Mounds View did not gain a single yard until its seventh offensive play and by then Stillwater already led 7-0 after a 5-yard touchdown run by Edward O’Keefe with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter.
Stillwater’s defense helped set up another score in the first quarter as Jayden Leach-Wirwahn scooped up a fumble and returned it 50 yards down to the Mounds View 5-yard line. Jake Huenink booted a 21-yard field to provide a 10-0 lead with just seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
“Outside of the quarterback extending the play and making some plays, our defense played very well,” LaBore said. “It also gave us a really short field that we unfortunately only got three points out of.”
The teams traded possessions in the second quarter and Mounds View’s best opportunity to score ended with a 32-yard field goal attempt deflecting off the right post just a few seconds before the first half ended.
Stillwater received another big boost from its special teams to start the second half as Dominic Krenz returned the kick-off 68 yards to set up the Ponies at the Mounds View 23-yard line. Max Shikenjanski hauled in a 22-yard reception down to the 1-yard line and quarterback Casey Venske powered in on the very next play to build a 17-0 lead after Huenink’s extra-point kick.
“That got us a three-score game,” LaBore said.
It was the third big special teams play for the Ponies in as many games this season. Stillwater returned a punt and kick-off for touchdowns in the season-opening victory over White Bear Lake.
“We work really hard on special teams and know that it’s one-third of the football game,” LaBore said. “The more the team buys into that, the better we’re going to be. They’ve seen special teams play a prominent role.”
Mounds View never got on track offensively and the Ponies were content to play conservatively on offense.
“Our offense played the game that we wanted to play,” LaBore said. “We wanted to play really good defense and give ourselves good field position and take a bit of the air out of the football. We spent time under center with one or two tight ends and we made some key plays when we needed to.
“We should have scored a touchdown after that defensive turnover, but 17 points was more than enough and much of the second half was just trying to take the air out of the ball.”
Venske completed 8 of 15 passes for 121 yards. Shikenjanski finished with two catches for 51 yards and Nicholas Schlender added four catches for 43 yards.
O’Keefe rushed 15 times for 56 yards while Krenz added 12 carries for 29 yards.
“Offensively, if look at stats, you’re not seeing the gaudy numbers that we’ve seen from anybody,” LaBore said. “During this year with the irregularity of who teams are playing and how much time they’ve had to practice, it’s probably not a huge surprise.”
Jayden Leach-Wirwahn finished with a team-high 30 defensive points, including eight total tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries. Zachariah Hunter led the Ponies with six solo tackles and an assist, including one negative tackle and a forced fumble.
“Our defensive secondary played well, too,” LaBore said. “Some of those sacks or flushing the quarterback out was caused by good coverage. It wasn’t one area of the defense or position group, it was just a really good effort.”
Ponies look ahead to Shakopee
Stillwater is scheduled to host Shakopee in a sub-district crossover game on Friday, Oct. 30. It is the final home game of the regular season for the Ponies, who will play at Cretin-Derham Hall (University of Northwestern) on Nov. 6 and at East Ridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The Sabers (1-2) ran past the Ponies 34-7 a year ago on the way to an eventual spot in the state quarterfinals.
Shakopee’s two losses this season have come against unbeaten teams. St. Michael-Albertville held off the Sabers 29-26 in the season opener before Eden Prairie defeated them 52-0 in Week 2. The Sabers bounced back a week ago with a 13-7 victory over Minnetonka, a team that held off Mounds View 7-3 in Week 2.
“Minnetonka had a challenging time trying to move the ball and they did a good job of limiting them to 13 points,” LaBore said. “They played St. Michael-Albertville, who is 3-0, and Eden Prairie, who is 3-0, and Minnetonka. They’ve played good teams.”
Stillwater was unable to slow down Shakopee’s option running game a year ago. The Sabers have attempted just 21 passes in three games, completing 12 of those for 198 yards. Shakopee is averaging 3.8 yards per rushing attempt, led by quarterback David Bigaouette with 54 rushes for 179 yards. Seth Bakken has racked up 102 yards on just 16 attempts (6.4 avg.) while Jadon Hellerud has gained 112 yards on 28 carries (4.0 avg.).
“We had a difficult time stopping them over in Shakopee last year and it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense to play assignment football against an option team,” LaBore said. “Defensively, they have a lot of new starters and some inexperience on the defensive side of the ball, but they have the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota who’s going to the Gophers. Clearly the strength of their defense is the defensive line. He makes a lot of things happen for them up front, stopping the run.”
Mounds View 0 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 10 0 7 0 — 17
St — Edward O’Keefe 5 run (Jacob Huenink kick) 3:36.
St — FG Huenink 21, :35.
St — Casey Venske 1 run (Huenink kick) 11:08.
Team stats
MV St
First downs 12 14
Rushes-yards 26-57 35-115
Passing yards 89 121
Total yards 146 236
Comp-Att-Int. 9-35-0 8-15-0
Fumbles/lost 4/2 0/0
Penalties/yards 4/20 7/60
Punts/avg. 5/35.8 5/29.4
Individual statistics
Rushing — MV: Tate Lahr 12-39, Antoine Voz 11-13, Ebriama Jaiteh 1-3 and Nick Shaw 2-2; St: Edward O’Keefe 15-56, Dominic Krenz 12-29, Nichols Schlender 4-16, Max Shikenjanski 1-10, Casey Venske 2-4 and Team 1-0.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — MV: Tate Lahr 9-35-89-0-0; St: Casey Venske 8-15-121-0-0.
Receiving — MV: Joey Bruggers 2-28, Mason Dean 2-21, Antoine Voz 2-17, Eric Pfenning-Wendt 2-14 and Reid Thurston 1-9; St: Max Shikenjanski 2-51, Nicholas Schlender 4-43, Gavin Zurn 1-21 and Carter Bauer 1-6.
Kickoff returns — MV: Reid Thurston 2-40, Eric Pfenning-Wendt 1-21 and Nick Shaw 1-16; St: Dominic Krenz 1-68.
Punt returns — MV: none; St: none.
Interceptions — MV: none; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — MV: none; St: Jayden Leach-Wirwahn 2-50.
