OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Adding another notch to its collective belt on defense, the Stillwater football team knocked off Forest Lake 37-6 for its sixth straight victory in a Maroon North Sub-district game on Friday, Oct. 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
With the win, the fourth-ranked Ponies (4-0 Maroon North, 6-0) — who held Forest Lake without a first down until the second half — earned at least a share of their second straight sub-district championship.
When the Ponies won the sub-district title during the pandemic-shortened season a year ago, it was their first league title since 2012. The wait for another championship was much shorter this time around.
“It’s great,” said Ponies defensive lineman Mason Wilson. “We’re just taking it week by week and it’s just really exciting.”
Stillwater holds a one-game lead over White Bear Lake (3-1, 4-2), Anoka (3-1, 4-2) and Osseo (3-1, 4-2) in the Maroon North standings.
The Ponies can wrap up the sub-district title outright with a victory at Mounds View on Friday, Oct. 15 before closing out the regular season with a district cross-over game at Eden Prairie on Oct. 21.
Lakeville South, which plays in the Gold Division, joins Stillwater as the only undefeated teams remaining in Class 6A.
Against the Rangers (0-4, 1-5), Stillwater set the tone early as Wilson sacked quarterback Ryan Olson for a safety less than four minutes into the game. The Ponies eventually built a 23-0 halftime lead and remained in control throughout the second half.
After punter Chance Swenson pinned the Rangers at their own 1-yard line, Wilson said the Ponies were eager to seize on another scoring opportunity on defense. His safety marked the fourth time in six games Stillwater has scored on defense this season.
“That’s the goal,” Wilson said. “We did it against East Ridge and whenever we get on the goal line our d-linemen really try to get into the backfield and really blow that up. It’s a ton of fun.”
In addition to the early lead, Wilson became the latest Stillwater defensive player to possess the “belt”, a traveling trophy of sorts that resembles something found in professional wrestling.
“We have a defensive touchdown belt,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “We expect to get turnovers, but we know that scoring on defense is special and we’ve been able to give that out four times this year. That’s wild.”
“The belt actually wasn’t out here right away so I was sad about that,” Wilson said. “It was left in the coaches office but we got it out here at halftime. It’s just something fun that we do and, I mean, I’ve been wanting that belt for three years and I finally got it.”
Stillwater is allowing a league-low 204.5 yards per game to opponents this season and thanks to its nine takeaways is plus-7 in the turnover department. The Ponies have also recorded two safeties and scored two touchdowns on defense.
“I think everybody gets to the ball, so if the ball is out there’s always two or three guys right there to pick it up or jump on it and we just get after the ball,” Wilson said.
Edward O’Keefe, who finished with 20 rushes for 145 yards, scored the first of his two touchdowns with 4:29 remaining from two yards out in the opening quarter to give the Ponies a 9-0 lead.
Stillwater padded its lead in the second quarter as quarterback Max Shikenjanski found Joseph Hoheisel for a 23-yard touchdown pass and Landon Weyer added a 1-yard scoring run in the final minute of the half for a 23-0 lead.
Stillwater limited the Rangers to just 20 total yards in the first half and outgained them 385-167 overall.
“I don’t know if, as a coach, I’ve been part of a defensive effort where you don’t give up a first down in the first half, so smothering defense right out of the gates,” LaBore said. “Our guys up front did a really great job.”
But there were also some hiccups on offense in the first half with some sacks allowed and a few three-and-outs.
“We gave our offense some short fields with defense and special teams,” LaBore said. “Offensively, we had some really nice drives, but we also had some disappointing drives and just overall were not as efficient all the time offensively as we can be.”
Stillwater expanded its lead in the second half, including a 5-yard touchdown run by fullback Tanner Voight in the third and then a 46-yard scamper by O’Keefe in the fourth.
The Ponies have enjoyed a big edge in the second and third quarters of games this season, outscoring their opponents by a combined 108-7.
The Rangers eventually spoiled Stillwater’s shutout bid with a 10-yard scoring run by Cole Brisbois with 2:38 remaining in the game. The speedy Brisbois was bottled up much of the night, finishing with 17 carries for 49 yards. He entered the game averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
“Overall, it was show up, use your shoulder pads and take care of the football and we should find a way,” LaBore said.
Unlike a week earlier when they allowed 21 fourth-quarter points in a 35-28 victory at White Bear Lake, the Ponies didn’t allow Forest Lake to climb back into the game.
“Last week we ended up giving up 200 yards in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “We kind of slacked and didn’t play a four-quarter game and we got away with it, so we really made an emphasis this week to finish.”
It was Senior Night for the Ponies, who celebrated a group that endured a season filled with uncertainty due to COVID-19 a year ago and has contributed to another productive campaign this fall.
“Our seniors have some size, they have some speed, and they have some talent,” LaBore said. “They’ve done a great job buying into everything we’ve asked them to do and they’ve had an impact on some of those other kids who are following in their footsteps. It’s just nice to see that they are having some great results, but they’ve got to stay hungry and I think they will.”
The seniors were introduced individually before the game, but Wilson said there is no distinction once the whistle blows.
“We’re a tight knit group and we’ve been playing together since ninth grade,” Wilson said. “Almost everybody, every single year has been on the same team, so it’s like a family out here. We embrace the juniors. We don’t have seniority and everybody is treated equal and I think it really brings a family mentality out here for everybody.”
The efforts against Forest Lake also allowed for everyone to join in on the fun.
“We played for everybody,” Wilson said. “We really wanted all the seniors to get out there on the field and we accomplished that. We got a big enough lead and got a big enough of a cushion and everybody got out there, that’s what drove us for sure.”
• Forest Lake regularly showed up on Stillwater’s schedule as part of the Suburban East Conference, but this was their first meeting since 2016. The Rangers played a Class 5A schedule during the four previous seasons. The Ponies have won nine in a row against Forest Lake and improved to 24-7 in the all-time series.
• Stillwater’s current six-game winning streak is the program’s longest since 2012.
• The Ponies defeated their Week 7 opponent Mounds View 17-0 a year ago. It was Stillwater’s fifth victory over the Mustangs in their last six meetings — a nice turnaround after Mounds View won 11 of 13 in the series from 2006 to 2014.
• Following the victory over Forest Lake, Stillwater football coach Beau LaBore was named the High School Coach of the Week by the Minnesota Vikings.
According to the Vikings: “Coaches are chosen based on their contributions on the football field, but more importantly, on the impact they make within their community and for their student-athletes.”
In addition to this recognition, the Vikings will also present a $1,000 donation to the school’s football program.
Forest Lake 0 0 0 6 — 6
Stillwater 9 14 7 7 — 37
St — Mason Wilson tackle for safety, 8:44.
St — Edward O’Keefe 2 run (Connor Parker kick) 4:29.
St — Joseph Hoheisel 23 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 10:56.
St — Landon Weyer 1 run (Parker kick) :43.
St — Tanner Voight 5 run (Parker kick) 4:09.
St — O’Keefe 46 run (Parker kick) 8:33.
FL — Cole Brisbois 10 run (kick failed) 2:38.
Team stats
FL St
First downs 11 22
Rushes-yards 29-91 41-245
Passing yards 76 140
Total yards 167 385
Comp-Att-Int. 11-20-0 10-19-1
Fumbles/lost 1/0 0/0
Penalties/yards 5/35 7/65
Punts/avg. 5/34.5 3/36.3
Individual statistics
Rushing — FL: Cole Brisbois 17-49, Leo Kressin 1-30, Ryan Olson 9-5, Leyton Patzer 1-5 and Keagan Zeidler 1-2; St: Edward O’Keefe 20-148, Landon Weyer 5-30, Max Shikenjanski 7-26, Roan Hickey 5-23, Tanner Voight 3-17 and Ryan McDowell 1-1.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — FL: Ryan Olson 11-20-76-0-1; St: Max Shikenjanski 10-19-140-1-1.
Receiving — FL: Leo Kressin 5-40, Jake Johnson 2-19, Jake Deeb 3-12 and Eric Knies 1-5; St: Joseph Hoheisel 3-37, Thomas Jacobs 3-36, Edward O’Keefe 1-32, Connor McCormick 1-13, Charles Gleason 1-12 and Landon Weyer 1-10.
Kickoff returns — FL: Charlie Peterson 3-55 and Jacob Aho 2-19; St: Thomas Jacobs 3-61.
Punt returns — FL: Charlie Peterson 1-2; St: Landon Weyer 2-2.
Interceptions — FL: Jacob Aho 1-5; St: Mason Buck 1-5.
Fumble recoveries — FL: none; St: none.
Maroon North
Sub-district Overall
W L W L
Stillwater 4 0 6 0
Anoka 3 1 4 2
Osseo 3 1 4 2
White Bear Lake 3 1 4 2
Mounds View 2 3 3 3
Forest Lake 0 4 1 5
Roseville 0 5 0 6
Week 6 results
Stillwater 37, Forest Lake 6
White Bear Lake 34, Anoka 14
Mounds View 29, Roseville 28
Osseo 17, East Ridge 14
Week 7 games
Stillwater at Mounds View
Roseville at Forest Lake
White Bear Lake at Osseo
Park at Anoka
