OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a welcomed and productive return to the field for Stillwater running back Samuel Young, who helped lead a balanced attack for the top-seeded Ponies in a 38-21 victory over Brainerd in the first round of the Class 6A football state playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.

The victory advances Stillwater (8-1) into a second-round showdown with Lakeville North (4-5), a 24-7 winner over fourth-seeded Minnetonka, on Friday, Nov. 4 at SAHS.

