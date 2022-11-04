OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a welcomed and productive return to the field for Stillwater running back Samuel Young, who helped lead a balanced attack for the top-seeded Ponies in a 38-21 victory over Brainerd in the first round of the Class 6A football state playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory advances Stillwater (8-1) into a second-round showdown with Lakeville North (4-5), a 24-7 winner over fourth-seeded Minnetonka, on Friday, Nov. 4 at SAHS.
The Ponies are seeking their first trip to state since making back-to-back appearances in 2005 and 2006.
“We have talked about that in practice and after practice and after games, but I think more of our concern is playing every game,” said receiver Joe Hoheisel, who wasn’t even born when the Ponies last qualified for state.
It was a bit of a ragged start for the Ponies, who fell behind 14-0 in the first half before outscoring the Warriors 38-7 the rest of the way.
Max Shikenjanski completed 21 of 30 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, making him the first Ponies quarterback to ever throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He also surpassed Kevin Klancher’s previous school record for touchdown passes in a season while raising that standard to 24.
Fourteen of Shikenjanski’s completions produced a first down and Young’s contributions on the ground helped the Ponies run 69 plays, compared to just 44 for Brainerd. Stillwater also held a 372-180 advantage in total yards.
“I think the first half we might have just got a little too pretty and started to pass,” Hoheisel said. “The second half we really pounded the ball. Sam had a great game and our offensive line had a great push. When we needed to pass, we passed, and our wide receivers and quarterback did a great job.”
Four of Hoheisel’s six receptions came in the first five minutes of the game, but he didn’t mind others getting involved, especially in the second half.
“I think once (Shikenjanski) figured out that we can just pound the ball down their throats I think we just said that we’re gonna have to do this and everyone’s got to step up and block and let Sam run through,” Hoheisel said. “That’s pretty much it.”
Stillwater failed to take advantage of some early opportunities.
After recovering a fumble on the opening kick-off and also starting with strong field position on their second possession, the Ponies stalled twice inside the Brainerd 20.
The Warriors marched 82 yards on their second drive to take a 7-0 lead after Damen Bento ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter. Sean Holbrook also provided a 43-yard run down to the Stillwater 13.
Things got worse for the Ponies when Shikenjansk’s screen pass attempt was intercepted by 6-foot-7 defensive lineman Mitchell Wind, who returned it 49 yards for a touchdown to extend Brainerd’s lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
It was just the start Stillwater was hoping to avoid against the eighth-seeded Warriors (5-4), whose victories this season have all come against Class 5A opponents.
“It started about as badly as it could,” LaBore said. “Not being able to convert a fumble and great field position off a short punt. We were a little stagnant offensively, little soft on the offensive line, and they make one big play we make one poor decision and all sudden we’re down two scores, but credit to our players. The heads didn’t go down, we didn’t flinch, and the next 30 minutes of the game 38-7, so I’m happy that our players have some mental toughness and finally started coming off the ball.”
The resurgence began shortly thereafter. Shikenjanski hooked up with Tanner Schmidt for 39- and 21-yard completions, the later for a touchdown, as the Ponies climbed within 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
A poor snap on an attempted punt by Brainerd led to a safety and two more points for the Ponies and then Young broke free for a 39-yard touchdown to move in front 16-14 with about four minutes remaining in the half.
The Warriors have been a run-first team much of the season, but took the air to retake the lead before halftime. Quarterback Macello Getty completed four of five passes on a drive — three to Eli Holtz covering a combined 76 yards, including a 25-yarder for a touchdown to move in front 21-16 with a minute remaining.
“They love running the football,” LaBore said. “They made most of their hay this season running the football and a lot of it between the tackles. Like any other game you want to take a team out of their comfort zone, but in doing that we kind of opened up some seams and really just a couple of plays that they made throughout that first half.”
Getty completed 14 of 19 passes in the game for 140 yards.
“They have thrown the ball,” LaBore said. “They’re a spread team so you have to do it enough, but they’re the kind of team that wants to spread you out to try and run the ball right at you and mostly right off the tackle doing their various counters, both the running back and the quarterback. We did a really good job against the run for the most part.”
Brainerd missed a 36-yard field goal attempt that would have on its first possession of the second half and the Ponies marched 80 yards to take the lead after Thomas Blair took a pass from Shikenjanski and powered into the end zone from 11 yards out. Thomas Jacobs also made a superb diving catch for the two-point conversion to put the Ponies in front 24-21.
“They’ve got a really good kicker who’s good from a long ways away so that was a good time to go for two,” LaBore said. “Shik committed to his first option and he threw a ball that was a laser beam and Jacobs went up and just snagged out of midair.”
Turning to Young on offense and a Stillwater defense that did not allow a first down the rest of the way dampened Brainerd’s upset bid as the Ponies started to pull away.
Jacobs caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Shikenjanski with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for a 31-21 lead. After getting the ball right back, Young carried five times for 36 yards on a seven-play drive that ended with his second touchdown, this one from seven yards out, to provide the final margin after the fourth and final extra-point kick from Landon Huber.
“Heckuva job by Sam,” LaBore said. “He was out two weeks ill and then able to come back. He kind of had to work through practice. His practice week didn’t go perfectly for him and we didn’t we didn’t even know if he was going to be able to play today. So the fact that he felt well enough to come out and play and then went out there and look like he didn’t miss a beat is a credit to him. His legs looked like they were pretty fresh. He’s got that burst, and that mattered tonight because we had to get him through some narrow paths and he was a difference maker.”
Young’s return wasn’t the only fresh face in the lineup for Stillwater as three players who contributed in a major way while making their first-ever varsity starts.
Junior Charles Goodland and senior Alex Vang, a converted offensive lineman, made their first starts on a depleted defensive line. Sophomore Jeffrey Akwuba and senior offensive lineman Tyler Wiese also saw snaps on defense.
““We had a lot of kids making their first start in football,” LaBore said. “That was a concern for us, but that’s a credit to them and some of the other guys that we have out there, too. They’re holding up their end of the bargain and maybe that’s a little bit more to make the play doable for those new guys.”
Landon Weyer and Owen Peloquin each led the Ponies with five solo tackles.
The victory followed the team’s first setback of the season against highly regarded Eden Prairie in the regular season finale.
“Our team is very persistent,” Hoheisel said. “We bounced back and I think that loss was helpful for our team and learning that we can be beat and that we need to play every game because 6A football is tough and we just need to do what we do and we will win most games.”
The coach also knows the team is capable of and needs to play better going forward.
“As much as you need to enjoy the win and exhale a little bit of relief and hopefully our guys realize that if we don’t play like we did in the second, third and fourth quarter then we’ll be turning our equipment and the following week,” LaBore said.
The winner of Stillwater’s second-round game will face either second-seeded Lakeville South or third-seeded White Bear Lake in the state quarterfinals at Eden Prairie High School on Nov. 11.
• The victory over Brainerd lifted Ponies coach Beau LaBore into a tie with previous coach Scott Hoffman (64-49) for second place on the program’s all-time victories list. Now in his 12th season, LaBore has a 64-46 record and a victory total that ranks behind only hall-of-fame coach George Thole, who compiled a 257-69-2 record with four state championships from 1971 to 1999.
Brainerd 7 14 0 0 — 21
Stillwater 0 16 8 14 — 38
Br — Damen Bento 4 run (Bennett Bernander kick) :45.
Br — Mitchell Wind 49 interception return (Bernander kick) 10:39.
St — Tanner Schmidt 21 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Landon Huber kick) 7:36.
St — Safety, punter pressured out of end zone after bad snap, 6:05.
St — Samuel Young 39 run (Huber kick) 3:52.
Br — Eli Holtz 25 pass from Marcello Getty (Bernander kick) 1:00.
St — Thomas Blair 11 pass from Shikenjanski (Thomas Jacobs pass from Shikenjanski) 2:45.
St — Jacobs 8 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) 7:53.
St — Young 7 run (Huber kick) 2:46.
Team stats
Br St
First downs 12 24
Rushes-yards 24-40 39-165
Passing yards 140 207
Total yards 180 372
Comp-Att-Int. 14-20-0 21-30-1
Fumbles/lost 1/1 1/0
Penalties/yards 3/35 2/20
Punts/avg. 4/17.0 2/28.5
Individual statistics
Rushing — Br: Sean Holbrook 2-47, Damen Bento 12-8, Ty Wilson 1-5, team 1-0, Dylan Gross 2-0, Brandon Stark 1-(-4) and Marcello Getty 5-(-16); St: Samuel Young 27-133, Thomas Blair 4-21, Brett Hilde 1-6, Max Shikenjanski 6-5 and team 1-0.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — Br: Marcello Getty 14-19-140-1-0 and Eli Holtz 0-1-0-0-0; St: Max Shikenjanski 21-30-207-3-1.
Receiving — Br: Eli Holtz 6-95, Jack Merseth 1-13, Dilan Sypnieski 2-12 and Damen Bento 2-1; St: Tanner Schmidt 2-60, Joseph Hoheisel 6-49, Thomas Jacobs 6-44, Samuel Young 3-22, Thomas Blair 2-20, Charlie Gleason 1-11 and Landon Huber 1-1.
Kickoff returns — Br: Jake Merseth 2-17, Eli Owen 2-15 and Brandon Stark 1-13; St: Landon Weyer 1-23.
Punt returns — Br: none; St: Landon Weyer 1-0.
Interceptions — Br: Mitchell Wind 1-49; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — Br: none; St: Jackson Kramer 1-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Class 6A state playoffs
First-round results (Oct. 28)
Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21
Lakeville North 24, Minnetonka 7
White Bear Lake 28, Anoka 23
Lakeville South 52, Burnsville 6
Maple Grove 67, Hopkins 0
Forest Lake 27, Eagan 21
East Ridge 40, Totino-Grace 14
Prior Lake 20, Coon Rapids 13
Eden Prairie 35, Eastview 3
Woodbury 24, Osseo 14
Shakopee 23, Farmington 13
Mounds View 17, Champlin Park 7
Rosemount 57, Roseville 0
Wayzata 33, STMA 13
Edina 35, Blaine 28
Centennial 41, Park 24
Second-round games (Nov. 4)
#5 Lakeville North at #1 Stillwater
#3 WB Lake at #2 Lakeville South
Winners play at Eden Prairie, Nov. 11
#5 Forest Lake at #1 Maple Grove
#3 East Ridge at #2 Prior Lake
Winners play at Chanhassen, Nov. 11
#4 Woodbury at #1 Eden Prairie
#7 Mounds View at #2 Shakopee
Winners play at Park Center, Nov. 10
#5 Wayzata at #1 Rosemount
#6 Edina at #2 Centennial
Winners play at Stillwater, Nov. 10
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.