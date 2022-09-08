CIRCLE PINES — After throwing the ball up and down the field for much of the game, Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski relied on his feet to provide the deciding points in a thrilling come-from-behind 29-28 nonconference football victory over the Cougars on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Centennial High School.

Shikenjanski’s two-point conversion with two minutes remaining was the final strike during a record-setting performance for the senior, who threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns to propel the Ponies in the season opener.

