CIRCLE PINES — After throwing the ball up and down the field for much of the game, Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski relied on his feet to provide the deciding points in a thrilling come-from-behind 29-28 nonconference football victory over the Cougars on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Centennial High School.
Shikenjanski’s two-point conversion with two minutes remaining was the final strike during a record-setting performance for the senior, who threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns to propel the Ponies in the season opener.
It was the second victory in a row in the series for Stillwater, which defeated the Cougars 7-0 in the season opener a year ago. But that game featured just 343 combined yards, a total exceeded by both teams this year’s shootout.
Stillwater (1-0) trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter, but Shikenjanski and the Ponies rallied with touchdown passes to Tanner Schmidt and Thomas Jacobs in the last six minutes to claim the victory. The Ponies also did their part on defense down the stretch, forcing a turnover near midfield with Centennial driving in the final minute.
“It was huge,” Shikenjanski said. “We’re gonna celebrate the win and come back Monday, but it always starts with the first game so it was that was definitely huge win for us.”
Stillwater racked up 499 yards in all, which it needed after also committing 12 penalties for 125 yards. The Ponies mustered just 2.6 yards per rushing attempt, but Shikenjanski completed 24 of 38 passes — setting school records for completions and passing yards in a game.
The existing school records surpassed by Shikenjanski were held by Miles Heller, who completed 23 passes (against Roseville) for 279 yards (against Irondale) during the 2009 season.
“Much of the success of this program has been done by way of running the football, so you know the fact that there’s never been a 300-yard passer kind of tells you that a little bit,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “We’re gonna watch film tomorrow and there’s not gonna be a lot of moments where we’re gonna say, oh, man, what was (Shikenjanski) thinking? He knows the offense, he goes through his progressions and makes a lot of really good decisions.
“No kid is gonna be perfect, no coach is going to be perfect and you have to overcome some of those mistakes, but he’s got an ability to minimize those in a nice way. That’s why he’s got the keys to the car, which is a pretty fun situation for a 17-year-old kid.”
Centennial built a 20-7 lead when Maverick Harper powered in from 2 yards out with 2:43 remaining in the first half.
The Ponies responded quickly with an 80-yard scoring drive, capped by a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jacobs with 36 seconds remaining in the half.
“That was super important,” Shikenjanski said. “We couldn’t have went down 13 going into the second half, so that score was huge.”
“I mean anytime you’re down one score, you’re just one play away,” LaBore added. “One play away is a good situation for us.”
The Ponies moved the ball in the third quarter, but several penalties — and mostly not the five-yard variety — prevented them from taking advantage.
It was Centennial that eventually found the end zone when Harper, after he appeared to be wrapped up, broke free for a 72-yard touchdown with 6:51 remaining in the game. Ty Burgoon ran in the two-point conversion to put the Cougars in front 28-14.
Harper finished with 25 carries for 185 yards as part of a more balanced attack for the Cougars. Quarterback Daylen Cummings was also effective while completing 11 of 18 passes for 186 yards.
“These guys want to take the air out of the ball, but the difference between this year and last year is that quarterback is more confident, more dynamic, and he sees they can do things down the field,” LaBore said.
There was less mystery with the Ponies, who relied on Shikenjanski and the five different receivers who caught at least one pass. Schmidt led the way with seven catches for 189 yards and Jacobs finished with five catches for 109 yards.
“I mean, we’ve got six or seven guys — guys that didn’t play tonight — that would be starters on any other team,” Shikenjanski said. “We’ve got a bunch of receivers who could score 10 touchdowns in a season, so they make me look good. It’s actually super fun to throw to those guys.”
With time becoming a factor even for a quick-strike offense, Schmidt hauled in a 29-yard touchdown with 5:44 remaining as the Ponies pulled within 28-21 after the third of three extra-point kicks by sophomore Landon Huber.
“We just wanted make it a one-score game and make them run out the clock,” LaBore said. “There was a lot of situations where we got in our own way and, fortunately, in the fourth quarter there we were able to put some pressure on them and we got out of our own way, made a couple of big plays and played gritty and aggressive.”
That drive, which started with a 49-yard hook-up from Shikenjanski to Schmidt, took just over a minute.
“I just told them we had to score quick and that’s exactly what we did,” Shikenjanski said. “We scored quick to give us a chance and the defense gave us a stop. I was just telling them, we’re not out of this game and we got a lot of time.”
Stillwater’s defense gave up 404 yards, but came up big down the stretch while forcing a three-and-out on Centennial’s ensuing possession.
“I knew they were going to give us a chance and that’s exactly what happened,” Shikenjanski said.
Stillwater had an apparent touchdown on the next play wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty that backed the Ponies up to their own 34-yard line. But a 35-yard completion to Jacobs erased a second-and-25 situation and eventually led to the 19-yard scoring pass and two-point conversion to give the Ponies their first lead since late in the first quarter.
LaBore’s confidence never wavered with Shikenjanski, a Division I basketball recruit, leading the charge.
“He makes good decisions and he gets the ball to where it needs to go,” LaBore said. “So if we’re in that situation at least he’s got the ball in his hands.
“I mean, the kid has had a ball in his hands in some way shape or form basically his whole life, so there’s no better situation than snapping the ball back to him. But again, he can’t do it by himself and there’s a lot of guys around him. We got just enough blocking and we had just enough gas in the tank to get to get the ball to guys. And so he’s got some guys that can that can help him create.”
But the victory required another late stand from the defense, knowing Centennial was dangerous from distance thanks to strong-legged kicker Eli Nowacki — who easily reached the end zone with most of his kick-offs and also converted field goals from 22 and 30 yards.
But the opportunity never presented itself as Ponies defensive lineman Jawahn Cockfield stripped the receiver on a screen pass and recovered the fumble near midfield with just 42 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.
In addition to the forced fumble and two recoveries, Cockfield also made six solo tackles and added an assisted tackle for a team-high 26 defensive points. Charlie Gleason added three negative tackles among his seven total tackles and finished with 17 defensive points.
“We put some good pressure on those guys and found a way,” LaBore said. “They’re very good team. They’re young and they have a lot of really nice attributes and they’re gonna have fun this year. Anytime that you’re playing against a really good team, you know that it’s going to come down to a few plays here or there.
“I mean, a lot of credit to our kids in all three phases. We had to get out of our own way, but in the fourth quarter we were able to put a little pressure on those guys and make one more play instead of shooting ourselves in the foot.”
It was a warm evening and that was an issue for both teams, with players coming in and out of game due to cramping and other injuries.
“They went out there and they did what they had to do for us to come out on top,” LaBore said. “This was a classic, wonderful, gritty, find-a-way type of football game and they did that.”
Ponies celebrate 1982 champs
As part of the Week 2 home game against East Ridge, the Ponies will celebrate 40 years since the program captured the second of its four state football championships. Players and coaches from the team are scheduled to be honored during halftime.
That 1982 Stillwater team recorded a memorable 34-27 victory over Owatonna in the Class AA championship game as part of the inaugural Prep Bowl.
Stillwater lost to Park 14-10 in the season opener that year, but reeled off 11 straight victories. The Ponies averaged a whopping 9.6 yards per play in the Prep Bowl shoot-out, with running backs Matt Hausken and Scott Clemens each rushing for more than 120 yards.
The deciding play in that game came with less than a minute remaining as quarterback Eric Thole hooked up with Terry Runk for a 52-yard touchdown to provide the final margin — one of the most memorable plays in the rich history of Stillwater football.
The program’s other state football championships came in 1975, 1984 and 1995. The Ponies also added runner-up finishes in 1977 and 1989.
Stillwater 7 7 0 15 — 29
Centennial 10 10 0 8 — 28
Cen — FG Eli Nowacki 22, 5:35.
St — Joseph Hoheisel 50 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Landon Huber kick) 4:14.
Cen — Daylen Cummings 1 run (Nowacki kick) 1:05.
Cen — FG Nowacki 30, 7:00.
Cen — Maverick Harper 2 run (Nowacki kick) 2:43.
St — Thomas Jacobs 38 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) :36.
Cen — Harper 72 run (Ty Burgoon run) 6:51.
St — Tanner Schmidt 29 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) 5:44.
St — Jacobs 19 pass from Shikenjanski (Shikenjanski run) 2:06.
Team stats
St Cen
First downs 21 17
Rushes-yards 21-54 42-218
Passing yards 445 186
Total yards 499 404
Comp-Att-Int. 24-38-1 11-18-0
Fumbles/lost 1/0 2/2
Penalties/yards 12/125 3/30
Punts/avg. 3/38.0 2/28.5
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Samuel Young 14-28, Max Shikenjanski 6-26 and team 1-0; Cen: Maverick Harper 25-185, Daylen Cummings 14-26, Ty Burgoon 1-8, team 1-0 and Lance Nielsen Jr. 1-(-1).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Max Shikenjanski 24-38-445-4-1; Cen: Daylen Cummings 11-18-186-0-0.
Receiving — St: Tanner Schmidt 7-189, Thomas Jacobs 5-109, Joseph Hoheisel 3-77, Samuel Young 8-68 and Landon Weyer 1-2; Cen: Ty Burgoon 3-84, Maverick Harper 2-59, Josh Lee 2-16, Kellen Binder 2-15 and Will Quick 2-12.
Kickoff returns — St: Thomas Jacobs 1-20; Cen: Will Quick 1-20, Ty Burgoon 2-16 and Maverick Harper 1-13.
Punt returns — St: Thomas Jacobs 1-5; Cen: Will Quick 1-17.
Interceptions — St: none; Cen: Henry Pirner 1-0.
Fumble recoveries — St: Jawahn Cockfield 2-0; Cen: none.
