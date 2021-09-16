WOODBURY — After relying on the defense for most of the heavy lifting in the season opener, the Stillwater football team was propelled by strong play in all three phases while cruising to a 26-14 victory over the Raptors on Friday, Sept. 10 at East Ridge High School.
The Ponies denied East Ridge the East Metro sub-district championship with a victory in the regular season finale a year ago. They are in opposite halves of the Metro Maroon sub-district this season, but two victories is a nice way for Stillwater (0-0 Maroon North, 2-0) to start the season going into Friday’s North sub-district meeting with Roseville (0-1, 0-2).
After posting a shutout against Centennial in the season opener, the Ponies were stout defensively while limiting East Ridge to just 226 total yards.
Edward O’Keefe rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Max Shikenjanski passed for 207 yards and a touchdown to lead the offense.
The special teams also pitched in while helping the Ponies win the field position battle.
“We left some points on the board,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “It could have been a much different game. Defensively we played very well throughout the game. Two weeks in a row, the offense the defense and the special teams were all part of creating good field position and putting us in positive situations.”
But it was East Ridge (0-0 Maroon South, 0-2) that struck first as Isaac Walker broke free for a 43-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Stillwater answered almost immediately as Shikenjanski hooked up with Thomas Jacobs for a 48-yard scoring pass with just 41 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Ponies moved in front on a 32-yard field goal from Conner Parker with four minutes left in the first half.
Stillwater maintained a 10-7 lead until the first of two rushing touchdowns from O’Keefe, this one from four yards out. The drive started with a fumble recovery by Jawahn Cockfield and O’Keefe carried four times for 27 yards on the ensuing scoring drive that pushed the lead to 17-7.
East Ridge climbed back into the game after Jaelen Harper scored on a three-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 82-yard drive with 5:40 remaining in the fourth.
Stillwater picked up a few first downs to help chew some time off the clock and punter Chase Swenson pinned East Ridge deep. Swenson also dropped quarterback Tanner Zolnosky in the end zone or a safety to give the Ponies a 19-14 lead with just two minutes remaining.
“We got a score out of our defense and twice we stuck them inside the 1-yard line,” LaBore said. “That’s hard to do once a year, much less twice in one game — and one of those resulted in a safety.”
Stillwater padded its lead quickly after the safety, with O’Keefe scampering 39 yards for a 26-14 lead with 1:52 remaining.
The Ponies racked up 349 total yards and 20 first downs, compared to just 226 yards and 10 first downs for the Raptors.
East Ridge had several players lining up on both sides of the ball, and the Ponies were confident they could take advantage of that in the second half.
“They have some talented, big, strong kids,” LaBore said. “We knew it would be tough sledding early on, but when we needed some first downs to drain some clock we got it. We ran the ball well.”
Shikenjanski completed 17 of 31 passes for 207 yards. He also had some big pass plays wiped out due to penalties. He has also effectively managed the game as Stillwater is the only Maroon North team that has yet to commit a turnover after two games. The Ponies have a plus-four turnover ratio.
“On defense, we’re doing a good job of not letting them score fast,” LaBore said. “If you’re plus-two in high school football you probably have a real good chance to win. Shik is an accurate thrower and when he’s throwing the ball down the field he tries to put it in a place only our guy can catch it. Our ball carriers have also done a good job taking care of the ball.”
It was a balanced effort defensively for the Ponies with seven players collecting at least 10 defensive points. Charlie Gleason and Swenson each totaled 19 defensive points for Stillwater, which also received a team-high five solo tackles from Mason Wilson, who finished with 11 defensive points. Zach Hunter finished with 15 defensive points while Ryder Rogotzke, Grant Miller and Mason Buck totaled 10 defensive points apiece.
“We’ve got some good size and explosiveness on the defensive line and some experience at linebacker that makes the defense a lot easier,” LaBore said. “We have a long ways to go in all phases of the game, but it’s nice to know our defense goes with that front seven eight guys playing in the trenches and getting after it.”
Stillwater 7 3 7 9 — 26
East Ridge 7 0 0 7 — 14
ER — Isaac Walker 43 run (Luke Ryerse kick) 1:42.
St — Thomas Jacobs 48 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Conner Parker kick) :41.
St — FG Parker 32, 4:21.
St — Edward O’Keefe 4 run (Parker kick) 3:04.
ER — Jaelen Harper 3 run (Ryerse kick) 5:40.
St — Chance Swenson tackle for safety, 2:06.
St — O’Keefe 39 run (Parker kick) 1:52.
Team stats
St ER
First downs 20 10
Rushes-yards 32-142 30-107
Passing yards 207 119
Total yards 349 226
Comp-Att-Int. 17-31-0 6-15-1
Fumbles/lost 0/0 3/1
Penalties/yards 7/55 4/25
Punts/avg. 5/34.8 5/31.2
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Edward O’Keefe 22-143, Max Shikenjanski 7-5, team 2-0 and Landon Weyer 1-(-6); ER: Isaac Walker 16-98, Dylan Ellis 1-6, Ashton Poole 3-5, Jaelen Harper 5-4 and Tanner Zolnosky 5-(-6).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Max Shikenjanski 17-31-207-1-0; ER: Tanner Zolnosky 5-12-95-0-1 and Logan Larson 1-3-24-0-0.
Receiving — St: Thomas Jacobs 5-88, Connor McCormick 7-79, Edward O’Keefe 3-27 and Tanner Voight 2-13; ER: Demeir Flemino 2-71, Jaelen Harper 3-24 and Braden McDougall 1-24.
Kickoff returns — St: none; ER: Demeir Flemino 3-72, Lucas Stofer 1-16 and Dylan Ellis 1-11.
Punt returns — St: Landon Weyer 1-19; ER: Demeir Flemino 1-(-6).
Interceptions — St: Austin Buck 1-0; ER: none.
Fumble recoveries — St: Jawahn Cockfield 1-0; ER: none.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Maroon North
Sub-district Overall
W L W L
Stillwater 0 0 2 0
White Bear Lake 1 0 1 1
Osseo 1 0 1 1
Anoka 1 0 1 1
Mounds View 0 1 1 1
Forest Lake 0 1 0 2
Roseville 0 1 0 2
Week 2 results
Stillwater 26, East Ridge 14
Osseo 41, Mounds View 0
Anoka 29, Forest Lake 14
White Bear Lake 27, Roseville 0
Week 3 games
Roseville at Stillwater
Mounds View at White Bear Lake
Forest Lake at Osseo
Burnsville at Anoka
