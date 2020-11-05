OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Sustained drives and quick strikes, Shakopee had it all working with an impressive ground game while cruising to a 49-0 football victory over Stillwater on Friday, Oct. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Sabers averaged more than eight yards per carry and racked up 470 yards overall to win its second game in a row after starting the season 0-2. Shakopee’s only two losses came against unbeaten and highly regarded Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville.
The setback continued an up-and-down season thus far for the Ponies, who were also shut out by Woodbury in Week 2.
Stillwater (2-1 East Metro, 2-2) finished with just 98 yards, including just five rushing yards on 20 attempts against the Sabers (2-2).
“We think that’s a very good football team, but we also know there were a lot of blown assignments and a lot of basic fundamentals we didn’t do well with when the pressure was turned up,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “We have got to perform out basic fundamentals and execute our basic offense and defense better and that’s it.”
Shakopee drove 67 yards in 13 plays on its opening drive the game, chewing up nearly seven minutes on the clock. After taking a 21-0 lead into halftime, the Sabers also scored on three drives that required two plays or fewer in the third quarter — grinding out first downs and mixing in some big plays throughout.
Running back Trevon Lusian rushed for 210 yards on 20 carries, including an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter, to lead the Sabers on the ground. Quarterback David Bigaouette, completed just one of four passes and was limited to four carries for 20 yards. He was effective guiding the option offense, but less prolific on the stats sheet compared to a year ago when he rushed for 206 yards and scored four touchdowns on 19 carries.
“What makes this particular team really good is they have five returning starters on the offensive line, three that are pushing 270 pounds and all moving really well,” LaBore said. “They also have a returning quarterback who is one of the most dynamic running quarterbacks in the state.”
Dominic Jackson contributed 11 rushes for 88 yards and Chandler Ross finished with just three carries but scored touchdowns on all three while adding 50 yards to the team’s gaudy total.
Ross opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown in the first and later added scoring runs of 18 and 17 yards.
Stillwater moved the ball on two drives in the first half, but came up short each time when some points could have kept the Ponies in the game.
The Ponies were stopped twice while needing just two yards to extend a drive at the Shakopee 32-yard line early in the second quarter and were also intercepted on a fourth-down play inside the 10-yard line with four minutes remaining in the half.
“The game mirrored Woodbury in that we had opportunities to score deep in their territory two times in the first half and that makes it a different situation,” LaBore said. “We had two chances to score and then the tidal wave hits when you have a couple of turnovers and things gets out of whack.”
Stillwater finished just 1 of 12 on third-down conversions in the game. Largely due to their success on first and second down, the Sabers ran just seven plays on third down and converted first downs on five of them.
Ponies quarterback Casey Venske completed 8 of his first 11 passes in the game, but finished 9 of 23 overall for 93 yards with two interceptions. He was under heavy pressure throughout the game thanks to Shakopee’s physical and athletic defensive line.
“Offensively we had success throwing the ball early,” LaBore said. “They kind of retreated a bit and dared us to try and run the ball with fewer guys in the box. We couldn’t get the run going with the box they were giving us and committed more guys to pass protection.
“We knew running the football would be a difficult challenge. We came out throwing the football, but their size, speed and strength kind of makes things more challenging than they’re supposed to be and that showed itself again.”
The coach said Shakopee and Woodbury provide similar challenges, especially for an offense that has been limited to just 2.4 yards per carry in four games this season.
“They’re both very good defenses and are both attack-oriented defenses,” LaBore said. “They can jam up the box and make sure you can’t you can’t run the football. They get guys to the quarterback and have guys who can defend well enough over the top that you can’t pick them apart.”
With the exception of Shakopee’s final touchdown, a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter, each of the team’s previous six touchdowns covered 15 yards or more.
“They’re one of only two teams in Class 6A who run this particular offense,” LaBore said. “It’s nothing new and our staff has plenty of experience with the option, so it’s not the scheme so much as they have great personnel who make really great decisions. They have dynamic backs to go with and, at least on the edge, and it’s difficult to simulate when you’re only looking at it for a week.”
The coach was hoping for better execution.
“We still made a lot of mistakes that are things we are in control of, like how we handled the football and blocking assignments,” LaBore said.
Linebacker Michael Cowley led the Ponies on defense, finishing with nine solo tackles and four assisted tackles with a fumble recovery. He finished with a team-high 27 defensive points. Chance Swenson racked up eight solo tackles and totaled 19 defensive points.
Stillwater travels to the University of Northwestern on Friday to face Cretin-Derham Hall (0-2 EM, 1-3) and then closes out the regular season at East Ridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Shakopee 14 7 21 7 — 49
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 — 0
Sh — Chandler Ross 15 run (Owen Forsythe kick) 5:22.
Sh — Ross 18 run (Forsythe kick) 2:11.
Sh — Nick Katona 16 pass from David Bigaouette (Forsythe kick) 6:32.
Sh — Seth Bakken 36 run (Forsythe kick) 11:10.
Sh — Ross 17 run (Forsythe kick) 10:13.
Sh — Trevon Lusian 89 run (Forsythe kick) 7:44.
Sh — Dominic Jackson 1 run (Forsythe kick) 11:19.
Team stats
Sh St
First downs 26 6
Rushes-yards 54-454 20-5
Passing yards 16 93
Total yards 470 98
Comp-Att-Int. 1-4-0 9-23-2
Fumbles/lost 1/1 3/1
Penalties/yards 8/68 4/40
Punts/avg. 1/32.0 5/29.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Sh: Trevon Lusian 20-210, Dominic Jackson 11-88, Chandler Ross, Jr. 3-50, Seth Bakken 4-43, Brandon Johnson 8-32, David Bigaouette 4-20, Cole Sutrick 3-9 and Sohan Jerripothula 1-2; St: Edward O’Keefe 7-18, Thomas Rosengren 2-5, Dominic Krenz 3-3 and Casey Venske 8-(-21).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — Sh: David Bigaouette 1-14-16-1-0; St: Casey Venske 9-23-93-0-2.
Receiving — Sh: Nick Katona 1-16; St: Logan Carlson 1-34, Edward O’Keefe 1-15, Max Shikenjanski 1-12, Dominic Krenz 2-9, Connor McCormick 1-8, Erik Roettger 1-8 and Nicholas Schlender 2-7.
Kickoff returns — Sh: Seth Bakken 1-23; St: Dominic Krenz 5-126, Carter Bauer 1-7 and Jemal Alazar 1-3.
Punt returns — Sh: Aaron Lee 1-13 and Calin Huntley 1-4; St: Ian Hanlon 1-6.
Interceptions — Sh: Ty Laden 1-0 and Parker Thurber 1-16; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — Sh: Tanner Larson 1-0; St: Michael Cowley 1-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
